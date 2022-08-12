33 Back-To-School Must-Haves You Can Buy on Sale at Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The summer is coming to an end, and that means it’s time to head back to the classroom. Depending on how you feel about school, this is the best or worst time of year. But one thing parents, teachers and students can all agree on is that heading back to school typically comes with a lot of stuff, from new school notebooks to new school clothes, which is why we’re here to share the best back-to-school deals on Amazon, Target and other retailers.

Whether your little one is getting ready for their first day of preschool or you’re preparing to start your first year of college, there is quintessential academic gear that can help the upcoming school year go smoothly. A backpack that won’t break before the first semester is over? Check. A laptop that is light enough to carry to each class? Check. A pen that won’t run out of ink during an exam? Yeah, you’re going to want a few of those.

From recess to dorm rooms, students to student teachers, we’ve found the best back-to-school deals on Amazon that will help everyone have an A+ school year. To make sure you don’t miss anything, we’ve included a handful of discounts from retailers like Target and Walmart as well.

How To Score the Best Back To School Deals

In addition to the discounts on school supplies featured below, we also have a guide to the best back-to-school sales of the year overall. After reviewing the deals below, we highly recommend checking out that guide as well.

When shopping around for the best back-to-school supplies, you’ll likely notice many retailers marking things down left and right. With the summer winding down, ’tis the season where parents and students officially begin shopping, and this is a great time to save on everything from pencils to graphing calculators and laptops. You can also score some great deals on the best backpacks for college students, scientific calculators, laptops, and other necessities. That’s why finding the best deals on school supplies is imperative.

To make the most of the savings, we recommend that students sign up for Amazon Prime Student, which is offering a free trial right now. In addition, Target recently announced that they will be offering an increased 20% college student discount through Target Circle. The retailer also expanded its Teacher Prep Event, running it until September 10 this year, giving educators an opportunity to save 15% on back-to-school supplies and more.

Amazon and Walmart are also offering fantastic price reductions on some of the biggest back-to-school items of the season, including brand new iPads for as low as $299. Finally, Apple sometimes offers discounted pricing for college students, so don’t forget to check prices at the online Apple store and look for student deals.

With so many deals to sift through, we figured you could use some help. That said, we’ve created a list of the best back-to-school deals around. Scroll through to find everything you need and more.

2022 Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip

BEST MAC DEAL

The 2022 Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip is one of the best laptops on the market, which is why we are extra excited that it is currently on sale at Amazon. The online retailer is offering a bigger discount on this super-fast, super high-tech computer than Apple, making this the best time to splurge on the MacBook Pro. It has a 13.3-inch screen, a 256 GB hard drive, weighs less than 3 pounds, and is the best small laptop in the world. So yeah, get that deal!

Read More: Top Back-To-School Laptop Deals

SAVE $150

Courtesy of Amazon

My First and Last Day of School Sign Chalkboard

What better way to commemorate the first and last day of school than a school sign chalkboard? This one allows you to fill in important details so you can take photos of your children’s milestone moments.

30% OFF

Courtesy of Amazon

Five Star Spiral Notebooks with Pockets Plus Study App

BEST TRADITIONAL NOTEBOOK

For younger students who don’t have access to a smartphone, the tried and true Five Star Spiral Notebooks continue to be a staple in classrooms. This set includes six notebooks, each with 100 double-sided lined pages. Students can also use the Five Star app to create flashcards, sync notes across devices and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus Graphics Color Calculator

BEST CALCULATOR

Yes, the calculator your parents used in high school is still a back-to-school favorite. The “don’t call it a comeback, I’ve been here before” Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus Graphics Calculator is a must-have for high school math and science students. It’s currently on sale for $99.99 from $150.00. We’ll let you math students figure out that discount in percentage.

Read More: The Best Scientific Calculators

SAVE 23%

Courtesy of Amazon

Crayola Back To School Supplies

BEST FOR YOUNG STUDENTS

It’s tough to think of back-to-school without thinking of Crayola. The colorful company has several new products this school year, including the Crayola Erasable Poster Markers. For a set that will last students and teachers the entire school year, we like the Back to School Supply Set, which features 80 pieces, including markers, crayons and colored pencils. Even better, the Amazon-exclusive set is currently on sale.

Courtesy of Amazon

Champion Momentum Backpack

GREAT BACKPACK DEAL

Read More: The Best Backpacks For College Students

The Champion Momentum Backpack is over 50% off on Amazon and packs a lot of value. Great for kids and preteens, the backpack has a large front zippered compartment, a main compartment with a padded laptop sleeve and a side water bottle pocket. Plus, it looks cool and is built to last, so students and parents will like it.

Courtesy of Amazon

Paper Mate Ballpoint Pen

BEST DEAL ON PENS

Pen preference is pretty personal, but we personally love the Paper Mat Ballpoint Pen. A comfortable grip and smooth ballpoint helps students take notes without pausing for hand cramps. This pack of 12 has enough pens to last the whole school year…or a semester. Some people aren’t very good at hanging onto their pens.

Courtesy of Amazon

Mr. Pen Geometry Set

BEST MATH SET

The Mr. Pen Geometry Set is one of the most comprehensive and affordable math sets available. An excellent pencil case addition for junior high and high school students, the set features 15 pieces, including two metal compasses, a protractor and a mechanical pencil with lead refills. Even better – it’s currently on sale.

Courtesy of Amazon

French Toast Boys’ Short Sleeve Pique Polo Shirt

BEST SCHOOL UNIFORM

French Toast is helping parents afford school uniforms by making budget-friendly basics that work with most school requirements. Not only are the items high quality and comfortable for kids, but French Toast recently released a line of adaptive uniforms. With many styles on sale, now is a great time to stock up for the school year.

Courtesy of Amazon

Sharpie S-Note Creative Markers

Draw, color and create with this 12-set of sharpie markers. Use them to take notes in class, highlight important sentences, or label boxes as you move into your dorm.

Courtesy of Amazon

Paper Junkie Weatherproof College Ruled Notebooks, 4 Pack

This four-pack of weatherproof notebooks will help you kick the school year off right. Made from premium 600gsm stone paper, each notebook in this four-pack offers 50 sheets for 100 pages total.

Courtesy of Target

Cra-Z-Art Real Wood Colored Pencils

You’ll be able to color in and outside of the lines with this 12-pack of colored pencils. Made of real wood, they feature an array of bright vivid colors and are non-toxic, making them safe and suitable for students and artists of all ages.

Courtesy of Walmart

Samsung Chromebook 4

Computers have become a must-have item for students, even young ones, which can be especially difficult when there are multiple kids to buy for in the home. Thankfully, Amazon is having a flash sale on Chromebooks, with models like the Samsung Chromebook 4 and the Lenovo Chromebook 14e for Students discounted up to 50% off. The compact design of this Chromebook makes it the perfect laptop for students. Powered with 12.5 hours of battery life, it makes studying and homework duties a simple task. It’s additionally super durable and offers ultra-fast connectivity and advanced security.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bentgo Prints Insulated Lunch Bag Set With Ice Packs

BEST LUNCH SET

Whether you’re shopping for a toddler, teen, or teacher, Bentgo helps customers keep their food warm or cold all day. Many Bentgo lunch boxes, lunch bags and accessories are currently on sale. We found the best deal with this bundle, including a lunch bag with a matching lunch box and four super cute ice packs.

Read More: The Best Bento Boxes For Adults

Courtesy of Amazon

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle

BEST WATER BOTTLE

Stay hydrated throughout the school day with the CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle. Available in 20, 32, and 40-ounce sizes and with double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold, this sweat-proof water bottle will stay cool even on pop quiz days. Available in several colors, the magnetic-shut lid helps to eliminate spills and keeps germs from accessing the mouthpiece.

Read More: The Best Water Bottles For Hydration Nuts

Courtesy of Amazon

Home Office Chair Ergonomic Desk Chair

BEST BUDGET OFFICE CHAIR

Take a seat (comfortably) this school year with the Home Office Chair Ergonomic Desk Chair. Available in several colors, this comfortable office chair offers lumbar support and can be adjusted to fit just about any student body – literally. Easy to set up and designed with a breathable mesh back, the Home Office Chair offers students a place to write essays, video conference in class or chat online with friends.

Read More: The Best Ergonomic Office Chairs

Courtesy of Amazon

Flexispot Essential Standing Desk

BEST AT-HOME SETUP

The Flexispot Essential Standing Desk isn’t the least expensive desk for students, but it’s currently on sale on Amazon, making this a great time to snatch up the popular model. The Flexispot offers students a large workspace and the ability to choose their seated or standing desk height between 28.6″ to 48.2″. The Flexispot can change heights in less than 10 seconds and is an excellent workspace for the whole family.

Courtesy of Amazon

Edx Education Translucent Linking Cubes

BEST FOR AT-HOME LEARNING

Starting or returning to school can feel overwhelming, but parents can help young learners continue their education at home, so they don’t fall behind in class. Edx Education has a huge selection of educational items that look like toys to kids but offer several valuable learning opportunities. Amazon and Edx Education are currently running a sale on many of the company’s items, including the Translucent Linking Cubes, which teach STEAM properties, and are conducive to sorting, counting and improving fine motor skills.

Courtesy of Amazon

ZIPIT Colorz Large Pencil Box

Made of soft EVA materials, this pencil box is durable enough to hold all of your pens, pencils, erasers, and more. it’s lightweight, easy to carry, and completely machine washable which makes it great for students and teachers of all ages.

Courtesy of Walmart

Amazon Basics 5 x 8-Inch Ruled Lined White Index Note Cards

Studying just got easier, thanks to these index note cards. This 500 pack comes ruled on one side and is ideal for creating flashcards and making lists.

Courtesy of Amazon

BLACK+DECKER Mini Fridge with Freezer

This compact mini fridge is a must-have for any dorm room. The sleek design features a removable glass shelf that’s easy to clean. while the store rack can fit up to two cans of soda or bottles of water. It operates at near-silent levels so you’ll never be disturbed during a study or homework session.

Courtesy of Amazon

Room Essentials LED Organizer Task Lamp

this LED organizer table lamp will be great for any desk or dorm nightstand. It features a flexible neck, an integrated LED bulb, and lots of compartments to store and keep things organized.

Courtesy of Target

Mr. Pen Pencil Top Erasers

Offered in a variety of fun colors, this 120-pack of erasers will help you stay on top of mistakes and remove them as needed. They fit all standard-size pencils and are latex free.

Courtesy of Amazon

Paper Mate Profile Retractable Ballpoint Pens

You’ll be totally prepared for class with this pack of ballpoint pens. Sold in a pack of 12, you’ll have enough to start the school year off. Use them to jot down notes and do homework whenever you need.

Courtesy of Amazon

Rocketbook Multi-Subject Smart Notebook

BEST REUSABLE NOTEBOOK

For students with an affinity for tech, a love for the environment, or who are simply tired of lugging around alllll the notebooks, Rocketbook has introduced even more useful and reusable notebooks to their already stacked lineup. The company recently launched new refill pads, a Teacher Planner and a Multi-Subject Smart Notebook. The notebook includes 70 lined pages and four detachable dividers that help with subject organization. As with all Rocketbook products, students can write their notes with the included Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter and then upload their notes to just about any Cloud service before erasing and starting over.

Read More: The Best Notebooks For Students in 2022

Courtesy of Amazon

JanSport Superbreak Plus

Nothing says back to school like a brand new backpack. This model from Jansport features one large main compartment, front utility pocket, padded laptop sleeve, and side water bottle pocket to help you organize and carry everything you need. Comfort is also a big highlight here, thanks to its padded back panel, padded shoulder straps, and top handle.

Courtesy of Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel Infused with Essential Oils, 12 Pack

With so many viruses looming, especially in the classroom, it’s imperative to have hand sanitizer on hand for everyone. This 12-pack will help you get the school year started off right. Each of these bottles comes infused with essential oils to keep your hand clean and moisturized in any situation.

Courtesy of Amazon

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

Give the environment a bit of a break by using a smart reusable notebook like this one from Rocketbook. It allows you to write notes and upload them to the cloud for later viewing. You can then erase and reuse it as desired.

Courtesy of Amazon

Ticonderoga Wood Case Pencils, 24 Pack

You can never have too many pencils and pens when it comes to the classroom and this pack of 24 pencils ensures that you’ll never run out. Made of real wood, this set comes unsharpened and highlighted by a top eraser to eliminate mistakes.

Courtesy of Walmart

2021 iPad 9

The 2021 iPad 9 is the perfect back-to-school tool for kids, parents, and teachers who need to stay connected to the internet. Use it for homework, research, and more. You can even pair it with a keyboard or stylus for optimal control. Right now, the iPad is at one of its lowest prices of the year at $299, so this is a deal you won’t want to miss. a

Courtesy of Apple

Educational Insights Alphabet Bean Bags

Educational and fun, this alphabet bean bag set will help youngsters learn while playing. These soft learning toys come in a drawstring sac for safekeeping and are easy to store after use.

Courtesy of Walmart

Post-it Super Sticky Notes Cube

Jot down notes and reminders with this pack of Post-it notes. Offered in a trio of fluorescent colors, you’ll be able to see them from a distance and color code your different tasks.

Courtesy of Amazon

