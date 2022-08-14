Find All the Best Back-to-School Sales of 2022 in 1 Place — See Deals from Amazon, Target, Dormify & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time for teachers and students to head back to school, so it’s time to start searching for deals on the best back-to-school gear like Chromebooks, iPads, printers and more. Rather than spend your last few days of summertime freedom comparing prices on earbuds and notebooks, we’ve compiled a list of the best back-to-school deals. That means more savings and more pool time. We call this a win-win.

The past few years have been largely interrupted by school closures due to the pandemic, forcing many students to switch to online learning. With millions of students returning to in-class learning this fall, getting the right gear for everything from math class to P.E. will help students focus on school and rebuilding friendships with classmates they may not have seen in months.

Whether you’re a teacher looking for class supplies, a parent buying for your young child, or a college student preparing to embark on your next step in academia, these deals from Target, Amazon, Walmart, and more will help you start the school year on budget.

Target

Target offers parents and students a one-stop shop for all their back-to-school needs, from lunchtime staples to school uniforms starting at $5. The company has a wide selection of tech and basics like calculators, pencils, lunch boxes and more. There are sales in every category, and teachers can create a registry to share with their community and receive 15% off certain items through Target’s Circle plan.

Read More: The Best Target Deals to Shop Now

CamelBak Eddy+ 14oz Kids’ Tritan Renew Water Bottle

$14.99 $11.99

Courtesy of Target

Fulton Bag Co. Upright Lunch Bag

$14.99 $11.99

Courtesy of Target

Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$199.99 $149.99

Read More: The Most Comfortable Headphones To Buy in 2022

Courtesy of Target

Shipt

Target’s delivery service Shipt is offering back-to-school deals on school supplies, including snacks, both at Target and CVS. Deals include:

Amazon

Read More: The Best Back To School Deals From Amazon

Amazon and its Prime membership allow students and parents to complete their back-to-school shopping without leaving the house. The online retailer has thousands of deals to help save money, whether your student is starting kindergarten or preparing their Master’s thesis.

Fjallraven, Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday

$80.00 $60.00

Read More: The Best Backpacks For College Students

Courtesy of Amazon

XUER Ergonomic Office Chair

$329.99 $269.99

Read More: The Best Ergonomic Office Chairs

Courtesy of Amazon

Rocketbook Multi-Subject Smart Notebook

$44.00 $33.51

Read More: The Best Notebooks For Students in 2022

Courtesy of Amazon

Walmart

Another great one-stop back-to-school shop is Walmart, where customers can pick up snacks, shirts, tablets, glue sticks, and just about everything else. Great for in-store and online shopping, Walmart offers a wide range of affordable prices to fit every budget.

HP 11.6″ Chromebook

$199.00 $98.00

Read More: The Best Back To School Laptop Deals

Courtesy of Walmart

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus Graphing Calculator

$139.00 $99.99

Read More: The Best Scientific Calculators

Courtesy of Walmart

Five Star Wirebound Notebook Plus Study App

$8.01 $6.98

Read More: The Best Notebooks For Students in 2022

Courtesy of Walmart

Staples

Staples knows that back-to-school is the most wonderful time for parents. The big box retailer has sales on just about everything from printers to paper, erasers to lunch boxes, and anything else students and teachers need to get them to recess.

Staples Block Erasers

$2.49 $0.75

Courtesy of Staples

HP ENVY Inspire 7955e Wireless Color All-in-One Inkjet Printer

$269.99 $199.99

Read More: The Best Cheap Printers For Back To School

Courtesy of Staples

Lenovo Ideapad 3i 17″ Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory

$699.99 $489.99

Read More: The Best Back To School Laptop Deals

Courtesy of Staples

Samsung

Samsung has several deals on products students will love, from watches to tablets and more.

30% off two years of Samsung Care+ on select products

Up to $40 off select Galaxy Watch4 or Watch4 Classic styles

Up to $40 Galaxy Buds

Galaxy Tab S8+

Get Galaxy Buds 2 or a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic by purchasing a Galaxy Tab S8+.

Courtesy of Samsung

Apple

Apple has a limited number of deals on its site, including Apple gift cards up to $150 with the purchase of a Mac or iPad when using an education discount. Other retailers selling Apple products, like Amazon, offer deals on laptops, iPads, iWatches, and Airpods.

Apple Watch Series 7

$429.00 $359.00

Courtesy of Amazon

2022 Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip

$1299.00 $1149.00

Read More: Why This Is The Best Mac For Students

Courtesy of Amazon

Dell

Dell is offering discounts on laptops, desktops, and monitors. The company is also running several add-ons, including:

The Disney Bundle promotion includes six free months of Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and select ESPN+ content with the purchase of select items.

1 yr. Accidental Damage protection, a free mouse, and more with select XPS or Alienware PCs

Dell 27 Monitor

$349.99 $199.99

Courtesy of Dell

Sony

Sony has several models of their best-selling earbuds on sale through Labor Day, including the LinkBuds S and LinkBuds. Sony’s discounts are available directly on Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds

$279.99 $248.00

Read More: The Most Comfortable Headphones To Buy in 2022

Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour

Under Armour offers up to 25% off back-to-school essentials, including backpacks, sneakers, clothing, and select sporting gear.

UA Hustle Sport Backpack

$45.00 $33.75

Read More: The Best Backpacks For College Students

Courtesy of Under Armour

Boys’ UA Pennant Open Leg Pants

$40.00 $23.97

Courtesy of Under Armour

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack has deals for toddlers, tweens, and teens in shoes, backpacks, activewear, and more. We found significant discounts in every category with plenty of brand-name options that kids and parents will like.

20oz. Wide Flex Sip Lid Flask by HYDRO FLASK

$34.95 $25.97

Read More: The Best Water Bottles For Hydration Nuts

Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

No Comply Skateboard Laptop Backpack by Hurley

$65.00 $29.99

Read More: The Best Backpacks For College Students

Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Old Navy

Old Navy has deals on clothes for all ages, from preschool to post-grad. The retailer also offers discounts on several gender-neutral styles and school uniforms, helping students save money while still sticking to the dress code. Check back for daily deals and discounts up to 60% off.

Uniform Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt 5-Pack for Girls

$49.99 $25.00

Courtesy of Old Navy

Gender-Neutral Zip-Front Hoodie for Kids

$15.00 $12.00

Courtesy of Old Navy

Gap

The Gap offers up to 50% off back-to-school styles for kids and adults, which encompasses almost everything on the site. Customers can save on athletic wear, intimates, tees, jeans, and backpacks.

Tees and graphics from $10

Woven tops from $17

Jeans and pants from $20

Further discounts when using a Gap card or when spending over $100

10% off regular-priced items for teachers (must show ID at checkout)

365Temp Slim Performance Jeans in GapFlex with Washwell

$79.95 $39.00

Read More: The Top Men’s Denim Trends of 2022

Courtesy of The Gap

Nike

Nike has a handful of sales on its clothing and accessories to help keep kids and teens moving and comfortable during the school year. Sale items are discounted a further 20% when using the code SCORE20. We found the best deal on a fleece hoody, which was marked down 50%.

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece

$50.00 $24.97

Courtesy of Nike

Levi’s is offering great deals on denim for back-to-school because, well, they are Levi’s. Several of the brand’s best-sellers are discounted when bought in pairs.

Men’s and women’s denim pants and shorts are two for $99.00.

Boy’s and girl’s denim pants and shorts are two for $60.00.

Big Boys Levi’s Polo Shirts are buy 2, get 30% off.

Big Boys Stretch Denim Trucker Jacket

$50.00 $24.98

Courtesy of Levi's

Mon Coeur

Sustainable and super-cute baby and kids clothing company Mon Coeur has several styles on sale for back-to-school, including items for parents and teachers. The company will also be running an additional sale from August 28 until September 5 on their end-of-summer/back-to-school pieces.

Kid Navy Embroidered Jogger

$46.00 $18.50

Courtesy of Mon Coeur

Carters

For little ones starting daycare or preschool or those returning to school this fall, Carter’s has deals for babies, toddlers, and big kids. The clothing company offers several doorbusters and BOGO sales, including buy one, get one free deals on shoes and up to 58% off clothing.

Strong Girls Squad Jersey Tee

$12.00 $5.00

Read More: The Best Places To Buy Baby Clothes Online

Courtesy of Carters

Bentgo

For a lunch container that is fun and functional, it’s tough to beat Bentgo. The company offers a huge variety of colors, patterns and sizes for kids and adults. Whether you’re meal prepping for teens or packing snacks for toddlers, Bentgo has a container that will keep cold food cold and hot food hot. Back-to-school staples, including lunch bags, ice packs, and backpacks are buy one, get one 30% off with the code SCHOOL. There are also several discounted Bentgo products on Amazon, including lunch bundles.

Bentgo Kids Prints Lunch Box

$29.99 $21.00

Read More: The Best Bento Boxes For Adults

Courtesy of Bentgo

Stasher

Keep food fresh all day and help cut waste with a set of containers from Stasher. The dishwasher, microwave, and freezer-friendly reusable bags are leak-free, meaning students won’t have any nasty lunchtime surprises. The company is currently offering 25% off sitewide and free shipping over $40.00

Back To School Pack

$75.99 $56.99

Read More: The Best Reusable Storage Bags

Courtesy of Stasher

Jujube Bags

Jujube is known for its fashionable, durable and high-quality diaper bags, but it also makes several great backpacks for kids and teens. The bags are spill-resistant and machine washable, so they’ll look just as good on the last day of school. The company offers 35% off when customers buy two or more products from the back-to-school collection with the code BACKTOSCHOOL.

Midi Backpack

$70.00

Courtesy of Jujube

Pottery Barn Kids

Customers can currently save 40% off back-to-school essentials from Pottery Barn, including personalized water bottles, lunch boxes, and backpacks for little kids and teens.

Mackenzie PAW Patrol™ Lunch Boxes Classic

$28.50 $22.00

Courtesy of Pottery Barn

Mabel’s Labels

Now that you’ve outfitted your kid with new back-to-school gear, it would be nice if they came home with it, right? Label all their items with custom labels from Mabel’s Labels. Say that five times fast. The company is offering discounts on their most popular school packs, including a personalized book stamp, wash-away lunch box notes, and classroom name tags that are durable and washable.

$20.00 $16.00

Courtesy of Mabel's Labels

AutoBrush

Parents, save yourself one fight in the morning with a toothbrush kids will have fun using. The AutoBrush is a whole-mouth brush that kids can use on their own. The company is currently offering 10% off sitewide with the code B2S10.

AutoBrush®: Kids

$95.00 $77.00

Courtesy of AutoBrush

Aerogarden

To help students eat healthily and exercise their green thumb, Aerogarden is offering 30% sitewide from August 15 – 21 with the code BACK2SCHOOL.

$205.95 $159.95

Read More: The Best Lettuce Grow Alternatives

Harvest Elite

Courtesy of AeroGarden

Bed, Bath and Beyond

If you love BB&B, you already know they have everything you need for a dorm room. The home and bath retailer is offering up to 50% off on dorm room essentials and home goods to help students and parents survive the school year. Coffee makers, we’re looking at you.

Keurig® K-Mini Plus® Single Serve K-Cup® Pod Coffee Maker

$109.99 $60.00

Read More: Comparing the 10 Best Keurig Coffee Makers

Courtesy of Bed, Bath and Beyond

Simply Essential™ Vertical Colorblock 5-Piece Twin/Twin XL Comforter Set

$60.00 $30.00

Courtesy of Bed, Bath and Beyond

Honeydew Pillows

A big part of having a good school year is getting quality sleep at night. Honeydew Pillows offer several styles for every type of sleeper. Their pillows come with extra fill, allowing users to customize them to get the most comfortable sleep experience possible. The company offers discounts on most styles and will automatically add a free pillowcase (a $30 to $40 value) to all pillow purchases made between August 29 and September 5.

Courtesy of Honeydew Pillows

Delta Children

Delta Children has gear for newborns up to teens, and the company is offering up to 60% off sitewide. Take kids to school in style in the Jeep Wrangler Wagon Stroller, send little ones to preschool ready for nap time with the Nap Mat, or outfit an older child’s room with a comfy new chair perfect for study time.

Batman Saucer Chair for Kids/Teens/Young Adults

$54.99 $46.75

Courtesy of Delta Children

Dormify

Dormify is helping students make their new digs their favorite place on campus. The company sells several functional and fun dorm must-haves, including storage, bedding, and décor items. All sale items are an extra 30% off with the code EXTRA30.

Isla Standard Shelf Bins

$19.00 $13.00

Courtesy of Dormify

Society6

From now until August 24, Society6 is helping students decorate their bedrooms, bathrooms, and dorm rooms by offering 25 to 40% off on weekly deals that include bedding, wall art, and accessories, including backpacks, face masks and clothing.

Mountains Original Wall Tapestry by Margo Ku

$50.00 $35.00

Courtesy of Society6

Tempaper

Tempaper allows parents, teachers, and students to customize their space, whether you’re decorating your home, classroom, or dorm room. The company has a huge variety of easy-to-install, temporary wallpaper designs and is currently offering up to 25% off several back-to-school styles with the code SCHOOL.

Chalkboard Wallpaper

$42.99 $32.25

Courtesy of Tempaper

Sixthreezero

Ride to school in style with a bike from Sixthreezero. The company will run sales on both standard and e-bikes into Labour Day.

Get 20% off multi-speed standard bikes using code SES20 (until August 15)

Get 20% off standard bikes over $399 using code LD20 (Sept 3-5)

Get 25% off e-bikes using code LD25 (Sept 3-5)

Courtesy of Sixthreezero

Cloud Paper

Cloud Paper is a sustainable paper products company helping curb deforestation by replacing commonly used household items with eco-friendly alternatives. Parents, teachers and students can save 15% off their first order of Swish Cloths using the code BTS15.

Swish Cloths Pack of 3

Courtesy of Cloud Paper

The Best HBCU Apparel For Back To School 2022: FAMU, Morehouse, Howard, Spelman and More