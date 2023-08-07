Skip to main content
Take 50% Off This Headboard and Make Your Bedroom 100% Less Creepy

bed post on a piece of paper on fire
Photo Credit: Collage created by Tyler Schoeber using Amazon

When a wooden headboard is too college, a linen one is too Hilton, a velvet headboard is too Hugh Hefner, and no headboard is too sad, you’re left with leather. 

One could do worse: it’s a great way to add texture, clean lines and class to any bedroom set up. The only problem is that real leather is pricey, and many fake leather options are a gamble. This option from Ball & Cast looks great, though, and customers are generally impressed with the quality, considering the price. 

And it’s nearly 50% off today, too, the lowest it’s ever been on Amazon. 

The double-sided Ball & Cast model is extremely versatile, and can be installed at any height, or repurposed to sit behind a bench or other furniture. 

fake leather headboard with two panels

Ball & Cast Wall Mount King Headboard

A cheap, simple, and stylish headboard to lean against at night.

