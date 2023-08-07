Take 50% Off This Headboard and Make Your Bedroom 100% Less Creepy

When a wooden headboard is too college, a linen one is too Hilton, a velvet headboard is too Hugh Hefner, and no headboard is too sad, you’re left with leather.

One could do worse: it’s a great way to add texture, clean lines and class to any bedroom set up. The only problem is that real leather is pricey, and many fake leather options are a gamble. This option from Ball & Cast looks great, though, and customers are generally impressed with the quality, considering the price.

And it’s nearly 50% off today, too, the lowest it’s ever been on Amazon.

The double-sided Ball & Cast model is extremely versatile, and can be installed at any height, or repurposed to sit behind a bench or other furniture.