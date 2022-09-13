The Brand-New Bearaby Cuddler Has Proved I’m Strong, Independent & Don’t Need No Man
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
I’ve been 100% cuddle-free for a few months ever since my summer fling/possible love of my life moved to Berlin. Rude, right? Anyway, Bearaby, the creator of one of our favorite weighted blankets, must have been completely aware of my post-“what could have been” situationship.
Why?
Because today, September 13, Bearaby just launched the Bearaby Cuddler — a cushy alternative to any warm-blooded cuddle buddy. And essentially, Bearaby has proven to the world that you don’t need a living, breathing cuddle buddy for some extra snugglin’. How do I know that? Well, Bearaby gave me the opportunity to test the Cuddler before its release today, and now I cannot sleep without it.
I’m the type of person that needs to fall asleep every night holding onto something. I’m typically holding tight to my Pillow Pet between my arms while simultaneously squeezing a pillow between my thighs in order to get some proper shut-eye. I don’t know why; it’s just the way my body was designed.
The problem is that this method isn’t always the most comfortable. My Pillow Pet gets too hot, and the pillow I use toward my legs has a way of crumpling like a piece of newspaper. Nonetheless, this is something I need for sleep. That’s why I was so excited when Bearaby enlisted me as one of their pre-launch guinea pigs for testing the Cuddler.
The Cuddler itself is a sustainably made, ergonomically designed full-body pillow made for huggin’ and lovin’ day in and day out. Each pillow is created using Melofoam, an all-natural rubber that has a bouncy consistency and pressurizing feel against your body. You know, as if the pillow is a real person.
I’ve used many full-body pillows before, and I’ve never experienced anything quite like the Cuddler. It’s got the perfect weight for a soothing slumber; the softest exterior one might ever feel on a pillow and a length that’s long enough for any position you might place yourself in. If you could pack a therapy session into a pillow, this would be the pillow. Trust me.
As of today, you can purchase all 8.8 lbs of the Bearaby Cuddler online for $199. We know what you’re thinking, “$199!?” And, yes, it’s $199. The best $199 you’ll ever spend. Snag the Cuddler as is, including a 100% organic cotton cover in their classic Cloud White or purchase another Bearaby color (Moonstone Grey, Asteroid Grey, Evening Rose and Midnight Blue) for $129 apiece.
What are you waiting for? It’s time for snuggles.