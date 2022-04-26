A Bedroom Storage Bench Is the Cozy, Functional Home Hack You Need in Your Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Most of us wish we had better-quality sleep in our lives — and more of it at that. These days, between all of our screen time, life stresses, medications, caffeine and alcohol consumption, there are so many factors that can affect the amount of shut-eye we get each night. While you may have a handle on those aforementioned factors, did you know that clutter may also lead to insomnia and sleepless nights? So, if you’ve got a comfy mattress, great cooling sheets and healthy habits but still aren’t getting great sleep, maybe it’s time to organize that bedroom.

That’s where a handy bedroom storage bench is a total game-changer. These benches come in a variety of styles and can hold anything from extra linens and accessories to shoes, slippers, photos and other sentimental items you want to stash away out of sight. They’re also a great place to sit down in the mornings while you put your socks and shoes on, or at night if you’re putting on lotion before bed.

What To Look For in a Bedroom Bench With Storage

First and foremost, ensure your bedroom has enough space for one of these nifty bedroom storage benches and that adding one won’t make the room feel cluttered or tight. Then, chose a bench that fits in with your overall decor and theme — whether that be a relaxed coastal vibe, a modern chromatic look or any other design choice. Next, you’ll want to contemplate what you actually want to tuck away in that bench, and how much room you’ll need. The good news is storage benches for bedrooms come in all kinds of shapes and sizes, so once you narrow down your needs you can easily go from there.

1. Red Barrel Studio Amalfi Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench

TRADITIONAL PICK

When you pictured the best bedroom storage bench you were probably envisioning something like this. This solid pick has a traditional look that’s upholstered in a comforting tufted design. The lid flips up to reveal storage within and the sturdy construction can hold up to 250 pounds of person or belongings. The design is pleasant to look at but it’s also versatile (it comes in five colors) so it blends in anywhere in your home. It’s also worth noting this bedroom storage bench is one of the top-rated on Wayfair, with more than 5,600 reviewers giving it an average 4.6-star rating.

Courtesy of Wayfair

2. YOUDENOVA Faux Leather Storage Ottoman

COMPACT PICK

This bedroom storage bench has 80 liters of storage available and a sturdy design that takes only seconds to assemble. It’s made of waterproof PVC leather that’s made to weather messes with the greatest of ease, and despite its compact size can hold up to 350 lbs. The subtle design will compliment the decor in any room of your home and the sponge padding makes it as comfortable to sit on as it is easy to store within.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Seville Classics Foldable Tufted Storage Bench

BEST BUDGET

This storage bench comes at an affordable, low price but doesn’t sacrifice quality in the process. It’s made of a durable vinyl material that stretches all the way around the container as well as the tufted top. This bench also comes with a small velcro container that attaches to the lid for keeping smaller items organized like remotes, toys or chargers. The cushion is very soft and it’s compact, so it won’t take up too much space in your home.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Ore International Blue Storage Bench

FUN DESIGN

Storage and design come together in this funky but fun bedroom storage bench, which features a denim blue and white pattern. The material adds a rich and almost regal feel to the bedroom, and doesn’t everybody want to feel like royalty in their own space? There’s some assembly required but overall the composite wood frame is durable and meant to last. Meanwhile, the storage itself has space that goes six inches deep, making it perfect for linens, clothing and accessories.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Christopher Knight Home Fabric Storage Ottoman

MOST CONVENIENT

The best part about this particular ottoman? It requires no assembly and comes to your house ready to use — perfect for those in a rush or who lack the handiness gene (guilty). The dark teal color is also a bit of a bold move and adds vibrant color to your space. The pillow top is soft and tufted, and the interior storage compartment doesn’t interfere with its style in the slightest. This bench is also 75″ long, which is larger than some other options on this list, making it perfect for fitting in front of kingside beds or in larger entryways.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Camabel Folding Ottoman Storage Bench

LARGEST PICK

This huge storage bench for the bedroom can hold up to 700 lbs or two to three adults easily and has one of the largest internal storage compartments we could find. It has resilient foam padding for a comfortable seat and is collapsible if you need to move it or store it to save space. It’s made of premium faux leather that’s easy to clean with a damp cloth if any accidental spills happen. The black color is also sleek and complementary to a wide range of interior designs.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Milliard Wooden Toy Box and Storage Chest with Seating Bench

BEST FOR KIDS

Kids need storage too — in fact, many parents would argue they actually need more storage than a full-sized adult. This bedroom storage bench is ideal for bedrooms and playrooms alike thanks to its roomy chest, padded seating and scratch-resistant, high-gloss finish (which is also easy to clean). We like how the chest can also be customized to include your kid’s name, giving it that extra little bit of personality.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Beachcrest Home Painswick Cubby Storage Bench

PERFECT COASTAL VIBES

This perfectly beachy but entirely practical unit makes for one of the best bedroom storage benches because it includes three handy baskets for easy access and organized storage. The unit is made with solid and manufactured wood and features a quick-wash canvas top that comes in multiple colors, plus it holds up to 330 pounds, making it one of the sturdiest picks on this list.

Courtesy of Wayfair

9. Acorn Williams Upholstered Drawer Storage Bench

GREAT WOODEN OPTION

This stylish wooden storage unit is also a bench, making it a great place to take your shoes off, lay out your clothes for the next day or place folded laundry. It’s crafted from solid wood and has splayed legs that add a modern touch. It’s got a lightly upholstered top that makes it comfortable to sit on, and the two large drawers are perfect for storing socks, t-shirts or even electronic accessories for entertainment systems.

Courtesy of Wayfair

10. Saracina Home Wood Storage Bench With Totes

MOST VERSATILE

This bedroom storage bench comes with a ton of versatility in terms of how you can use it. The comfortable cushions on top make it great for sitting, while the totes inside can be used or removed and replaced with linens, shoes, towels, or other items that need storage. This bench offers a unique opportunity for visual storage and keeping track of what’s stowed away so you can easily reach it. It can hold up to 300 pounds and will fit well in any space in your home.

Courtesy of Target

11. Christopher Knight Home Luke Fabric Storage Ottoman

MOST UNIQUE

This storage ottoman has a unique printed design on it that differentiates it from other, standard tufted designs out there. The French script on the upholstery stands out but will also blend in with existing furniture due to the white design and neutral colors. It has a multifunctional design that you can sit on and store in, and the sturdy wooden construction can hold up to 250 pounds. The legs are stained dark to highlight the decorative fabric and it stands compact at only 19 inches tall.

Courtesy of Target

12. Essex Storage Wyndenhall Ottoman

FAUX LEATHER OPTION

This faux-leather bedroom storage bench has a classic, no-frills design that really lets the warm color of the leather shine through. It’s hand-constructed using engineered wood, solid wood and high-density foam for a little cushion. The faux leather is a distressed saddle brown and the assembly is super easy — all you’ve got to do is attach the legs. The interior storage space is large and there’s a child safety hinge built into the lid to keep it from slamming shut.

Courtesy of Target

13. Arhaus Kipton Storage Ottoman

PLUSHEST PICK

We feel like you could absolutely sink into this plush offering from Arhaus, which also happens to come in a variety of colors. Each frame is crafted by artisans in North Carolina from sustainably sourced hardwood, then the rounded plush cushions are padded with dense foam material and sterilized down and features for the softest sit yet. It’s almost hard to believe there’s storage underneath all of that comfy seating, yet here we are.

Courtesy of Arhaus

14. Project 62 Arthur Tufted Storage Bench

GREAT COLOR SELECTION

This bedroom storage bench from Project 62 is decorative, tufted for comfort and comes in four different neutral yet lively colors. No matter what your current decor is, you’ll most likely be able to fit this bench into it in one of the available colors. It’s got plenty of interior storage space, and the wooden frame is held together by four slanted, elegant legs that have a deep amber color.

Courtesy of Target

15. Perigold Sunpan Modern

SLEEK DESIGN

We love the sleek and modern look of this bedroom bench with storage, which features clean lines and a touch of elegance with those gold embellishments. The piece seats up to three people and can hold up to 300 pounds, which makes it a sturdier option for those who have kids. It also comes with a one-year limited warranty and there are four color options to choose from — dark grey, oatmeal, black and blue.

Courtesy of Perigold

16. Design Within Reach Line Storage Bench

SMART SPLURGE

Looking for a bedroom bench for storage that doesn’t look like a storage bench? Design Within Reach has you covered. This sleek and modern bench comes with tons of hidden storage, which you can easily access thanks to the lift-up top and lid-stay hardware. It comes in a black, oak or walnut finish, each of which is designed to give off a calming, natural vibe. It also comes in two sizes, so you can further customize your room and look. But the best part may be that it comes fully assembled, with no muss or fuss.