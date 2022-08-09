The Best String Lights for Bedrooms, Dorm Rooms & Photo Walls

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Bedroom aesthetics are huge, especially for teens and college kids who spend tons of time in their rooms. It’s the only space they have to make their own, and bedroom string lights always help to achieve the best cool and cozy vibe.

Not only do twinkle lights look amazing, but they’re also functional to some degree in offering a perfect amount of illumination as a nightlight or setting the mood for movie nights. They’re the ideal back-to-school purchase for any high school or college student who wants a fresh start to help them feel one year older, wiser and more hip. Bedroom string lights also come in all colors, shapes and styles to fit in with any decor, so you don’t have to do a whole revamp. All the options on this list can make a great addition to any room.

If you’re looking to add a little flare to any dorm room or bedroom, a set of twinkle lights will go a long way. These are some of the best bedroom string lights you can find, all of which offer dreamy illumination for photo walls, dorm rooms and more.

1. Louis Choice LED String Lights

Who’s It For: Those looking for warm lighting that works indoors and outdoors. And with auto-timers, operating these lights is relatively hands and hassle-free.

Why We Chose It: We like the utility, considering the IP44 waterproof rating — you can put them indoors or outdoors, but the warm lighting looks especially great inside the bedroom.

The auto-timer is nice for hands-free operation by turning the lights on for six hours and off for 18. The lights are also extendable, so if you think 100 lights aren’t enough for you, you can always extend the amount up to 500. These are a fan favorite, too, with almost 1,800 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

2. Twinkly Smart Decorations String Lights Special Edition

Who’s It For: User’s who want pre-programmed designs that are great for bedrooms, X-mas decorative lighting or warming up your home with soft lighting with little effort.

Why We Chose It: The smart lighting is WiFi ready and connects to Alexa and Google Assistant, but also comes with pre-programmed lighting effects for cool patterns and lighting textures at the push of a button on your phone.

You can create warm lighting or use the pre-programmed effects for cool lighting patterns with your phone or your voice when you connect to Alexa or Google Assistant. And with 16 million colors at your disposal, you can get some pretty cool lighting in the bedroom to set the mood for whatever the vibe calls for.

3. Govee Smart String Lights

Who’s It For: Those looking for globe lights that work indoors and outdoors but are also controllable with your smartphone.

Why We Chose It: Utility! They are waterproof, so they work outdoors but also look great inside. And with smart capabilities to connect with Alexa, you can control these with your phone or voice.

You can get the exact brightness you want out of these string lights. You can adjust from 100% down to 1% and even change colors with the app and your voice. They are waterproof and shatterproof if you feel like taking them out of the bedroom and outside — they’ll work out there, too.

4. eHome Fairy Lights

Who’s It For: With a decorative copper wire connection, these bedroom string lights are for those looking for lights you don’t have to hide behind a curtain and will look great out in the open on a wall or wrapped around a bedroom headboard.

Why We Chose It: These lights are downright stylish. The copper wiring makes the lighting look great even when wholly exposed.

These decorative bedroom string lights are available in both 33ft or 66ft varieties, providing plenty of options for the size of the room you have. The copper wire looks great, and the warm lighting is excellent for softening and setting a relaxing mood in the bedroom.

5. Varance Smart WiFi RGB Fairy String Lights

Who’s It For: For those looking for a lot of lighting (it’s 32.8 feet worth) to string across large walls or to put behind drapes to add extra ambiance to a room.

Why We Chose It: These lights do more than set the vibe in your bedroom — they are also smart. You can control them with your choice of Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

With WiFi connectivity, you can control these with voice AI such as Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, or from your phone even when you aren’t home. The 32 feet of lighting is great for larger walls, and the lighting remains cool to the touch, so you can even put them behind drapes or curtains.

6. Anjaylia LED Fairy String Lights

Who’s It For: Those looking for decorative bedroom string lighting on a budget.

Why We Chose It: This string lighting looks great without being spendy. You can get 10 feet for under $10.

Great for crafting or creatively lighting up areas in your bedroom, these LED Fairy String Lights look good without costing an arm and a leg. You get over 10 feet of lighting for less than $10. Plus, the lights are battery-powered to provide more options for placement (they don’t need to be near a wall outlet).

7. Geomar 33” String Lights

Who’s It For: Those looking for charming indoor and outdoor lighting.

Why We Chose It: The lights are safe to use indoors and outdoors and are available in different color options. Oh, and they look great, too.

The copper wiring looks great in the bedroom, outside or as a decorative highlight in a jar or wrapped around a picture frame. There’s a lot of utility, and when you consider you can purchase them in different colors, it’s a great and stylish option for fairy lighting.

8. Warm White Window Light String

Who’s It For: Those looking to enhance their curtains or shades in their bedroom.

Why We Chose It: The 8-inch distance between each light covers a bit more areas than over, making it a great option for decorative drape or curtain lighting

Hanging string lights down from a bedroom window can create a warm, cozy and romantic vibe at any time of day. You just hang them from the top of your curtain or window frame and get to feel like you’re sleeping in a little fairy den. These also come in blue and white options if you’re going for a cooler-toned look.

9. Twinkle Star String Lights

Who’s It For: Someone looking for a little more decoration and creativity with their smart lighting. It also works great for parents to light up their kid’s rooms.

Why We Chose It: The unique design sets your place apart, with star lighting adding a flair to bedroom string lights.

Everyone in the dorms probably has some sort of bedroom string lights, but not everyone will have these cute twinkle stars. They’ll set your space apart from the others in blue, multicolor, warm or white, and they have eight light functions to adapt to your mood.

10. Mod Clips String Lights

Who’s It For: Great for college dorms or bedrooms where people can clip their favorite pictured memories to their decorative string lights.

Why We Chose It: This design takes decorative bedroom lighting a step further, allowing people to personalize their lighting.

These tiny white string lights look great hanging in a bedroom or dorm room, and they also feature tiny clips to display cute photos or polaroids of everyone you love. It’s a perfect way to light up your space and surround yourself with memories.

11. Led String Lights

Who’s It For: Those looking to wrap their lighting in unique ways away from a wall outlet.

Why We Chose It: The copper wire and tiny lights make it especially easy to manipulate, giving you a ton of options where to put these bedroom string lights:

Sometimes you want string lights that you can wrap around a bed frame, a desk or some other sort of post in the bedroom. These tiny LED lights are on a copper wire, making them super easy to bend and maneuver around whatever you’re looking to light up. And even though the lights are small, they’re still super bright.

12. Submersible LED Mini Fairy String Lights

Who’s It For: If you want to get a little wilder with the color of your string lights, these are the ones for you.

Why We Chose It: We love that these string lights step outside the warm or soft lighting box and provide more color options.

These hot pink mini fairy string lights are very fun and unique. They sit on an ultra-thin, bendable wire, ideal for wrapping or scrunching up into a jar or vase to create a unique lantern. You can have more fun with these than with other bedroom string light options, but they also look great simply on display to create a cool pink glow.

