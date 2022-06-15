Enjoy a Cooler Night’s Sleep With These Ultra Soft Bamboo Bed Sheets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

You might think cotton is the best cooling option in the summer, but it has got a major contender in 2022 — bamboo sheets are a sustainable and more breathable material that wicks moisture and has thermo-regulating qualities. That means that it prevents you from overheating at night, which will in turn increase the quality of your sleep. Unlike other materials like cotton, bamboo doesn’t need pesticides in order to grow, and it has a lower impact in terms of chemical pollution. Bamboo is also a hypoallergenic material for sleepers.

Sustainable and softer than cotton, bamboo sheets are known for keeping you cool in the summer and warmer in the winter, making them a great choice for anyone who could use a refresh in the bedroom. They tend to be more anti-static than other options on the market as well. There are some options that are moisture-wicking — which will come in handy if you sweat a lot in your sleep. Also, most options have deep-fitted pockets that help to keep the sheets secure on your memory foam bed and avoid that annoying sensation of the sheets slipping around the bed.

What To Consider When Shopping for Bamboo Sheets

Type of bamboo: Not all bamboo pulps are equal — there are viscose, rayon, modal and lyocell. While they all have cooling effects to a certain degree, they offer different benefits. Lyocell is made sustainably, while viscose is known to have the best breathability.

Not all bamboo pulps are equal — there are viscose, rayon, modal and lyocell. While they all have cooling effects to a certain degree, they offer different benefits. Lyocell is made sustainably, while viscose is known to have the best breathability. Thread count: Ideally, your bamboo sheets will be between 250 and 350 thread count. If you go with a 100% bamboo option, a 250 thread count should still provide that cloud-like softness. Paying extra for anything over 600 isn’t worth it.

Ideally, your bamboo sheets will be between 250 and 350 thread count. If you go with a 100% bamboo option, a 250 thread count should still provide that cloud-like softness. Paying extra for anything over 600 isn’t worth it. Care: Although bamboo sheets are durable, they do best in cold to lukewarm water and should be dried on a lower heat setting if possible. Keep this in mind, especially if you’re investing in a more expensive set of bamboo sheets.

Although bamboo sheets are durable, they do best in cold to lukewarm water and should be dried on a lower heat setting if possible. Keep this in mind, especially if you’re investing in a more expensive set of bamboo sheets. Price: Although you can certainly get a soft set of bamboo sheets for under $100, shelling out a little more will ensure that your sheets last years and don’t pill.

With so many bamboo sheet options popping up everywhere, it can be hard to decide which to buy. That’s why we put together this list of all the best bamboo sheets you can buy right now. Trust us, you’ll sleep better knowing that you’re choosing an eco-friendly bedding option.

Whether you’re having trouble sleeping or simply looking for some slick new bedding, it’s always worth trying some new comfy sheets. With summer finally here, you can help keep your cool with some of the best bamboo sheets we’ve found online.

1. BAMPURE Bamboo Sheets King Size Sheets

BEST OVERALL

If you’re in the market for some sweet bamboo sheets, you can’t get much better than Bampure. Made from 100% organic bamboo, these king-size sheets are made from bamboo that’s only grown in chemical-free environments, making them safe and soft. They’re also naturally breathable and feature a smart odor- and wrinkle-free design. Best of all, they come in nine cool colors, which means there’s an option for everyone.

Image courtesy of Amazon

2. Zen Bamboo Luxury 1500 Series Bed Sheets

BEST VALUE

These 1500 series bed sheets are made with 40% rayon derived from bamboo and 60% brushed microfiber meaning they’re just as soft as they are comfortable. Unlike traditional cotton sheets, these ones are made to be much more durable and soft. Plus, they’re 100% hypoallergenic, stain-resistant and more. Available in an impressive 12 different color options, you’re sure to find the right fit. And at under $30, you’d be hard-pressed to find bamboo sheets this clean, this comfy and this lush at a similar price.

Image courtesy of Amazon

3. LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets

MOST OPTIONS

Made with an extra breathable blend of bamboo-derived rayon, these LuxClub sheets come in an array of different color options (44 to be exact) and are designed with deep pockets to easily fit even those extra-large mattresses. As an added bonus, they’re also hypoallergenic and come with moisture-wicking properties to help keep them — and you — dry while also preventing bacterial buildup.

Image courtesy of Amazon

4. Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set

SOFTEST SHEETS

For when you want to feel like you’re sleeping on a puffy cloud high up in the sky, these 100% bamboo sheets are a must. Designed to be thermoregulating, they actually help keep you warm during the winter AND help you keep cool during the summer. They’re also hypoallergenic and eco-friendly, and with 16 vibrant colors and options for every bed size, they’re a must for sleepers who require a little more fluffiness when it comes to their sheets.

Image courtesy of Amazon

5. Pure Bamboo Sheets – King Size Bed Sheets

BEST FOR SUMMER

Looking for a pair of summer sheets that are both soft and cool? Made from 100% bamboo viscose, these elegant four-piece bed sheets feature deep pockets for ease of use and are designed to be thermoregulating, which means they’re able to help you stay cool all through those hot, sweaty summer days. They also feature moisture-wicking properties to help you (and your bed) stay dry even when it’s hot and humid outside.

Image courtesy of Amazon

6. Cariloha Classic Bamboo Sheets

MOST ELEGANT

For when you’re looking for sheets that look as good as they feel, and you aren’t opposed to paying a little more, these Cariloha bamboo sheets are sure to make a great fit. Available in six elegant colors, they’re naturally breathable, feature deep pockets and boast moisture-wicking properties. What’s more, they’re designed to naturally be three degrees cooler than traditional cotton sheets and even naturally repel odors and sweat build-up. A beautiful pair of bamboo sheets that work for any and every time of year? Yes, please.

Image courtesy of Amazon

7. Ettitude Signature Sateen Sheet Set

HONORABLE MENTION

Often compared to more expensive luxury bedding brands, Ettitude’s sheets made from 100% bamboo lyocell have a silky cooling effect and are hypoallergenic, making them ideal for sensitive skin. Although it feels like sateen cotton, these sheets produce 52% less CO2 than cotton. Ettitude also packages this set in a reusable drawstring bag that’s made from scrap fabric. Their sheets also come pre-washed, creating a softer feel. One buyer says that the smooth fabric has the same benefits as silk when it comes to reducing frizz.

Courtesy of Ettitude

8. Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

BEST SPLURGE

When Oprah herself vets sheets as the “softest EVER,” it’s worth trying them out. Made from viscose bamboo with a 300 thread count, these sheets are somehow softer than silk with an even better cooling effect. They don’t pill after multiple cycles through the washer and dryer and even have a 10-year warranty to back up their price tag. The colors are available in chic neutrals like light gray, charcoal and driftwood. Perfect for anyone who feels that percale is too rough or sateen is too heavy.

Courtesy of Cozy Earth

9. PANDATEX Bamboo Cotton Blend Sheet Set

BEST BLEND

If the texture of 100% bamboo isn’t your jam, consider a fabric blend instead. This sheet set by PANDATEX is 55% bamboo and 45% cotton, giving the material a more classic feel. While bamboo remains cooling and soft, the cotton helps add to the durability and high air permeability. While customers say they were surprised by the textured feel, they ultimately noticed that the sheets softened up significantly, making them a crowd favorite amongst reviewers. Suitable for deep mattresses.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Sunday Citizen Premium Bamboo Sheet Set

BEST COLOR SELECTION

While the best bamboo sheets are often available in neutral colors, finding other elevated tones can be difficult. Sunday Citizen’s stylish viscose offerings include shades like Sage, Blush, and Clay so you can get cooling benefits while perfectly matching your decor. Multiple reviewers call them the most comfortable set of sheets they’ve ever owned — the fact that they come in soft, magazine-worthy colors is just an extra perk.

Courtesy of Sunday Citizen

11. Quince Organic Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set

BEST ORGANIC PICK

If you’re on the hunt for organic bed sheets, consider the very affordable bamboo sheets from Quince, which cost around half as much as the best bamboo sheets of similar quality. Made from 100% viscose sourced from bamboo pulp, this luxurious set from Quince with a sateen weave feels cool to the touch and almost silk-like, keeping your temperature perfectly regulated while you sleep. Plus, they’re machine washable — just remember to tumble-dry on low heat.

Courtesy of Quince

12. Wooflinen 6-Piece Bamboo Duvet & Sheet Set

BEST SET WITH DUVET COVER

If you’re also in need of a bamboo duvet cover, buying one separately can get expensive. This bamboo sheet set by Wooflinen comes with a duvet cover along with four pillow cases. The fitted sheet comes in charcoal while the duvet and pillows are a two-tone charcoal and chalk color. The duvet contains ties on the inside so that it stays in place, while wooden buttons keep your insert from falling out the bottom.