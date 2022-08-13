Here’s Why You Should Be Switching To a Bamboo Shower Mat in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

A shower mat may seem like nothing more than a place to put your wet feet when you step out of the shower or bath. But it’s actually much more than that. The right shower mat can elevate the look and feel of your bathroom while giving your space greater aesthetic appeal. However, fabric and plastic shower mats can act as a breeding ground for mildew and give off the dreaded ‘wet towel’ smell. An easy way to navigate these potential problems is by opting for one of the best bamboo shower mats.

Bamboo Bath Mat Pros and Cons

There are plenty of reasons to choose bamboo shower mats over their competitors. Here we’ll look at exactly why choosing one is a smart idea, before looking at some of their limitations, too.

Pros: Not only is bamboo an aesthetically pleasing material to look at, it also stands up well against water, stains and mildew. Many of the best bamboo shower mats are also elevated, helping you keep water from sitting on your floors and ruining the material. Bamboo is also known for its strength and durability, meaning your mat won’t have to be replaced often due to fading or tearing from too many trips to the washing machine. Most bamboo shower mats are waterproof and can be used indoors or outdoors, which makes them more versatile and ideal for placing around the home, at entryways and near pools and hot tubs. Bamboo’s biggest benefit? It doesn’t absorb water, so it won’t foster the growth of mold and mildew like many traditional mats would.

Cons: Unlike solid bath rugs which are made from cotton or wool, a bamboo bath mat features slats, meaning water passes through onto the floor. For this reason, some bamboo bath mats require more regular cleaning and drying, to ensure your bathroom floor is dry after you bathe. Bamboo bath mats must also be thoroughly dried between uses and be turned on their sides vertically to assist in drying, which can become an annoyance, or something you often forget to do.

How We Chose the Best Bamboo Bath Mats

To ensure only the best bamboo shower mats are included on our list, we used a precise set of criteria which every product had to meet. For starters, safety was a big issue as slips and falls can happen in your bathroom. This is why we selected bath mats with slip-resistant bottoms. Additionally, all the mats included on this list are designed with safety in mind and have the backing of hundreds, if not thousands of customers who love how they look and function. Furthermore, many of these mats repel bacteria growth and mildew and are made from the highest quality bamboo to ensure users enjoy a product which is both durable and long lasting.

So now the real question is, why haven’t you switched to one of the best bamboo shower mats already? But don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time. Keep reading to discover our favorite bamboo bath mats.

1. GOBAM Bamboo Shower Mat This Bamboo Shower Mat from GOBAM has an extremely high weight-bearing capacity. The makers even drove the front wheel of a 2-ton SUV over this mat — and the mat didn’t break. Like the best bamboo bath mats, this product is made of 100% natural eco-friendly bamboo and has five wide slats across the front for easy drying. It’s beautifully sleek and has three coats for extra water resistance. A few different sizes are available depending on how much room you’ve got to work with. Pros: Super high weight-bearing capacity, unlikely to break, smooth finish. Cons: Smallest size is a bit small for some bathroom layouts. Courtesy of Amazon GOBAM Bamboo Shower Mat $42.99 Buy Now on Amazon

2. PELYN Bamboo Bath Mat This PELYN bath mat is designed with open slits which help promote airflow and reduce drying time after you step out of the shower or bath. The mat is covered with three coats of varnish to create greater waterproofing and resistance to mold growth. It’s safe for use by the whole family and capable of holding up to 225 pounds, making it durable and long lasting. In addition, the mat has non-skid stoppers on the base which will help keep you from slipping over as you step out of the shower or bath. Pros: A full range of available sizes. Smooth to the touch. Solid and well-constructed. Cons: The rigid construction makes it less easy to store than some of its more flexible competitors. Courtesy of Amazon PELYN Bamboo Bath Mat $26.99 Buy Now on Amazon

3. iDesign Formbu Bamboo Floor Mat The iDesign Formbu Bamboo Floor Mat has a non-skid feature that protects your wood, carpet and tile floors from damage. The bamboo is naturally water-resistant and the fabric border makes it softer and harder to trip over than some of the thicker mats on this list. This mat is more of a rug, so think of using it for your bigger bathroom or living spaces that need a touch of nature and zen design. Pros: Water-resistant, non-skid material and fabric border will keep you from slipping and tripping. Cons: Larger than other bamboo bath mats, and thus requires more space. Courtesy of Amazon iDesign Formbu Bamboo Floor Mat $17.99 Buy Now on Amazon

4. ZPirates Natural Bamboo Wood Bath Mat The interlocking design with this Natural Bamboo Wood Bath Mat allows for easy cleaning and a longer lifespan. The wood is stain-resistant, doesn’t sag or bend and rolls up very easily for quick storage. This bamboo bath mat is temperature-treated to be waterproof and keep away mold and odor. The lattice design allows air and water to move freely so it doesn’t get trapped between the planks. Pros: Design is easy for cleaning, stays fresher longer and is non-slip. Cons: Light chemical smell out of the package. Due to the number of wood slats, this mat can leave an imprint on your feet and may be uncomfortable for users with sensitive feet. Courtesy of Amazon ZPirates Natural Bamboo Wood Bath Mat $21.40 $24.00 11% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

5. Bath Tree Bamboo Bath Mat The Bath Tree Bamboo Bath Mat was recently upgraded to include more slip-resistant rubber pads on the bottom of the mat to make this a great option for customers concerned about safety. The kiln-dried mat is finished with a clear lacquer for added durability. It’s important to dry bamboo mats between uses and the Bath Tree mat makes that easy thanks to its roll-up design, which allows the mat to stand vertically without taking up much space. Pros: Upgraded rubber grips, rollup design allows for less space when drying. Cons: The mat is only available in two size options. Courtesy of Amazon Bath Tree Bamboo Bath Mat $19.99 Buy Now on Amazon

6. Morvat Bamboo Bath Mat Don’t leave creases in your feet with a hard mat. The lattice design of the Morvat Bamboo Bath Mat will cradle your foot on a smooth surface as you step out of the shower and it creates a vent through which air can pass, keeping it dry and mildew-free. The bamboo wood is also naturally moisture-resistant, so you don’t need to worry if your bathroom tends to get steamy or you live in a humid climate. This mat also has an updated design that includes more rubber grips to help it stick to the floor and prevent sliding. Pros: Moisture-resistant, more rubber grips, hygienic, smooth, and cooling design. Cons: The moisture resistance means the mat won’t dry your feet as effectively as a cloth shower mat would. Courtesy of Amazon Morvat Bamboo Bath Mat $19.99 $21.99 9% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

7. Hankey Luxury Multipurpose Bamboo Bath Mat The Hankey Luxury Multipurpose Bamboo Bath Mat is a product that customers may want to buy in bulk thanks to its versatility. The bamboo mat has a large surface area of 23.6” by 16”, making it a great option for medium and large-sized bathrooms, as well as kitchens and doorways. Anti-slip pads on the bottom of the mat provide a stable place to stand. The vented design of the Hankey helps the mat dry quickly and we like that a lattice design allows users to roll the mat when it’s being stored. Pros: Can be used throughout the home and rolls for easy storage. Cons: Not as non-slip as other models. Courtesy of Amazon Hankey Luxury Multipurpose Bamboo Bath Mat $17.88 $22.66 21% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

8. GEHE Bamboo Bath Mat For a bamboo bath mat that has a big enough footprint for large bathrooms, kitchens and for outdoor use, we like this bamboo bath mat from GEHE. The mat measures just under 24 by 16 inches, making it an ideal choice for placing next to a bathtub or shower, in front of a kitchen sink or at the entry to a pool or hot tub. The waterproof and weather-resistant mat can be used indoors or outdoors and features a non-slip covering to help provide grip on almost any surface. In addition, it has a protective covering to deliver greater durability and also comes in an alternate model which has been cut to fit snugly around a toilet. Pros: Rolls for easy storage and drying, non-slip fabric base, vented design. Cons: The lack of venting makes it easier for water to sit. Courtesy of Amazon GEHE Bamboo Bath Mat $24.99 Buy Now on Amazon

9. Z Pirates Bamboo Bath Mat If you’re short on space in your bathroom, pick a bath mat that doubles as a toilet mat. The Z Pirates Bamboo Bath Mat for Toilet has a U-shaped cut out at the bottom that fits around a toilet base, giving users a place to rest their feet when using the loo and somewhere to stand when they get out of the shower. The natural bamboo mat is water-resistant and has non-slip rubber pads on the bottom for safety. We also like that the elevated height provides comfort for customers with tall toilets. Pros: Great for small bathrooms, elevated height adds comfort when using the toilet, and slats allow for fast drying time. Cons: Footprint may be too small for some users. Courtesy of Amazon Z Pirates Bamboo Bath Mat $27.95 Buy Now on Amazon

10. Bamfan Black Non-Slip Bamboo Floor Mat Unfortunately, the best bamboo bath mats often stick out in master bathrooms with subway tile and/or a black-and-white color scheme, which is why we like this black bath mat. This sturdy black bamboo mat from Bamfan is both stylish and waterproof. Plus, this non-slip mat is equipped with grip feet on the bottom for extra traction. The surface is hard-wearing and stain-resistant, but let it dry out after each use and wipe it down with a clean cloth to keep it in tip-top shape. Pros: Stylish design; get all of the perks of bamboo bath mats with a sleeker color option. Cons: Lifted higher off the ground than other mats. Courtesy of Amazon Bamfan Black Non-Slip Bamboo Floor Mat $35.99 Buy Now on Amazon

11. viewcare Waterproof Bamboo Bath Mat The viewcare bamboo bathroom mat is another versatile option that customers can use inside or outside the home. The folding design makes it convenient to store the mat when not in use. It’s also made from MOSO bamboo. Furthermore, this waterproof bath mat is waterproof, easy to wipe clean, can be stood up to dry and comes with soft, non-slip rubber feet for better grip on your floors. Pros: Foldable design is great for greater portability and easier storage. Cons: The mat could develop mildew if not dried properly between uses. Courtesy of Amazon viewcare Waterproof Bamboo Bath Mat $27.99 Buy Now on Amazon

12. Fovlaurs Bamboo Bath Mat Bathroom Runner If you’re looking to cover a little more space outside your bath or shower, this bamboo runner from Fovlaurs will do the job. At 16 by 48 inches, the foldable bathroom addition can ensure there’s mat underfoot wherever you decide to step out. Each mat has also been treated to be waterproof and more environmentally friendly. In addition, it sports a high quality silicone material on the back for better grip on the floor and comes in either natural bamboo, gray or black colors. Pros: Capable of covering larger spaces. Foldable design is easy to store and move. Cons: The runner’s larger surface area takes longer to clean. Courtesy of Amazon Fovlaurs Bamboo Bath Mat Bathroom Runner $39.99 Buy Now on Amazon

13. Bare Decor Giza Shower Mat If your top priority is a stylish, wood-finish shower mat which takes your bathroom’s aesthetic up a notch or two, you may also want to consider this Bare Decor shower mat. While it may be made from teak and not bamboo, it’s still capable of ticking all the same boxes, including the attractive finish, water resistant quality and non-slip underside. It’s also equally as versatile, being well suited for use in bathrooms, saunas, pools, spas and a range of other potentially wet or humid environments. Pros: Non-slip underside, moisture-resistant finish and outdoor/indoor versatility. Cons: It’s rigid and made from teak and not bamboo. Courtesy of Amazon Bare Decor Giza Shower Mat $116.63 Buy Now on Amazon