The Best Bean Bag Chairs Offer Something for Everyone

With the start of the new school year on the horizon, students around the country will soon be heading back to dorm rooms and small apartments. In these spaces, floor space is often at a premium and seating options are few and far between. Rather than having to scramble for a place to perch, especially when friends come to visit, preempt any seating shortage by adding a bean bag chair to your digs.

In addition to being fun and a quintessential element of a dorm room, the best bean bag chairs can provide several notable benefits that move it beyond the college years and into a fun decor choice for your grown-up home too.

With everything from a classic one-person bag to the outrageous, seven-foot Lumaland bag, a bean bag chair might help you feel a little more chilled out. (SPY tip: Bean bag chairs are also an excellent alternative for an extra seating area when you don’t have space for a full couch or loveseat.)

Keep reading to discover SPY’s top picks no matter what room you’re looking to add a bean bag chair to.

1. Jaxx Cocoon Bean Bag Chair

BEST OVERALL

Say hello to the mother of all bean bags. With an impressive 6-foot diameter, this Atlanta-made beast could quickly become your second bed. Great for friends who love to crash or for cozy times with your partner, the shredded foam filling provides all the support you need. Make sure you set the alarm if you take a quick snooze.

2. Chill Sack Giant Chill Bag

RUNNER UP

You’ve heard of bean bags, but what about memory foam bean bags? If you prefer a place to relax with a little more room, look no further than the Five-Foot Chill Bag. Stuffed to the brim with memory foam padding, this bean bag offers endless relaxation. With more than enough space to accommodate the average person, this large sack can provide a seat for two. Inside this USA-made chair, you’ll find a shredded memory foam blend to maximize your sitting comfort. The microsuede cover is resistant to water, stains and discoloration, which is ideal for those who love to snack and relax at the same time.

3. Big Joe Bean Bag Chair

ECO-FRIENDLY PICK

With built-in handles and lightweight design, the Big Joe Bean Bag Chair is a portable answer to your sitting needs. The chair is available in various sizes, including an XXL size seven feet across. This makes Big Joe an ideal place to chill out with friends. The chair is made in the USA and comes in various subtle colors, making this bag an excellent choice for lounges and other classy interiors. Inside the chair, you’ll find upcycled foam, easing your environmental consciousness while providing hard-to-beat comfort. As a bonus, Big Joe donates 10% of all profits to help those in need.

4. Big Joe Milano Bean Bag Chair

MOST DURABLE

Worried about stains and spills? This big bad bean bag chair is both stain- and water-resistant, and it comes in enough colors to help it match any room’s decor. This bag’s covers are double-stitched, meaning it won’t be popping anytime soon, and the two safety locking zippers make it even easier to refill. Best of all, it’s highly portable. A built-in carrying handle makes it even easier to pick up and go.

5. Fatboy Original Bean Bag

MOST VERSATILE

An extremely fashionable item, the Fatboy Original was created by award-winning Finnish designer Jukka Setala. Since its introduction in 2002, it has become one of the most sought-after bean bag chairs, thanks to its durability and versatility. The bag can be maneuvered into a pillow, bed or lounge chair, depending on your preference. Plus, this fun sack is available in 21 bright colors.

6. Moonpod Bean Bag

BEST FOR ANXIETY

The result of a successful Kickstarter campaign, the Moonpod has more in common with gravity blankets than the best bean bag chairs. The Moonpod was designed to feel like floatation therapy with thousands of responsive high-density beads inside the soft outer layer. Unlike most bean bags, it’s compact enough to fit in college dorm rooms and small apartments.

7. Cozy Sack Bean Bag Chair

BEST FOR TWO PEOPLE

The Cozy Sack is available in five sizes and over 15 colors. It’s a versatile option that can be used in dorm rooms, nurseries, basements and more. The bag is made from a soft microsuede for maximum comfort, and inside the bag, you’ll find long, smooth strands of foam that further add to your comfort by contouring around your body. Thanks to the 6-foot version of the Cozy Sack size, this bag can easily accommodate two people.

8. Lumaland Luxury 7-Foot Bean Bag Chair

BEST SPLURGE

If you want to replace your entire couch with a bean bag chair, the 7-foot Lumaland luxury bean bag ticks all the boxes. This gigantic bean bag chair can easily hold two adults and two children in a family home. Alternatively, it would be a fun centerpiece in a college apartment. The chair is ultra-soft thanks to the removable microsuede cover and is available in seven colors.

9. Ultimate Sack Bean Bag Chair w/Foot Stool

BEST STOOL COMBO

Finally, a bean bag chair that’s comfortable and large enough to rival most recliners. This Ultimate Sack model is incredibly spacious, extra comfy and comes with its own handy footstool, so you can kick your feet up while you chill. Interchangeable covers — complete with durable double-stitched seams — help ensure you stay comfy without worrying about your bags wearing out over time.

10. Kisoy Extra-Comfy Bean Bag Chair (No Filler)

BEST DIY BEAN BAG

A bean bag chair without beans? That’s right. These comfy chairs are made with environmentally friendly corduroy fabric. Moreover, they’re designed to be fade-proof, water- and stain-resistant. These bags will stand the test of time, even after you’ve outgrown them. Just order some memory foam filler or bean bag refills to accompany this cover.

11. Big Joe Dorm Bean Bag Chair

BEST CHAIR

Typically, bean bag chairs are more bean bag than chair, but this one has a squishy chair shape and is filled with beans, so you get the same feeling. It’s got durable, stain- and water-resistant fabric and is double-stitched so you can fully relax without worry about wear and tear. It’s got a drink holder built-in and is filled with the perfect amount of lightweight beans for comfort.

12. Sofa Sack Soft Bean Bag Chair

BEST VALUE

The ultimate chill-out chair, this classically styled bean bag chair will suit any student digs. It is available in 14 colors, and to ensure that you can relax in comfort, this three-foot bag has a micro suede cover filled with a furniture-grade memory foam blend. If you don’t have space for a giant product, this is one of the best bean bag chairs.

13. Flash Furniture Oversized Solid Bean Bag Chair

BEST FOR COLLEGE KIDS

Another sizable chair, this oversized bean bag chair, comes in five different colors. It’s also big enough to sit at center stage in your bedroom. Whether you’re reading until the early hours, just chilling out with your friends or fighting your way through your latest video game, this giant chair provides an extra-comfortable platform.

14. FUGU Bean Bag Chair

MOST SPACIOUS

Available in various sizes, FUGU chairs come into their own when you order up, as the 4, 5, and 6XL are large enough to practically envelop you — which is basically what we all want in a bean bag chair. Unlike generic bean bag chairs, these babies are filled with extra-soft pillow foam. They also come in various colors and feature removable covers for easy cleaning.

15. WEKAPO Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair

BEST FOR YOUNGER KIDS

Small enough to fit even the tightest of dorms or apartments, these WEAKAPO chairs are designed with kids in mind, but they work just as great as adults (assuming you can fit). These WEKAPO bean bag chairs feature kid-friendly zippers and are made with a comfy and tough cotton canvas for added comfort and durability. Each bag has its own carrying handle and comes in various cool and fun color combinations. Best of all, each bag comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

16. The Twillery Co. Standard Bean Bag Lounger

MOST STYLISH

The Twillery Co. Standard Bean Bag Lounger is a sponge-filled seat that delivers comfort and style. It sports an ergonomically curved profile that provides plenty of space for one or an exceptionally cozy place for two. The low-sitting sofa sports a quilted cover with overlapping flaps for greater aesthetic appeal. Furthermore, it comes in four colors, making it easy to match your existing living room, bedroom or study decor.

17. Fatboy Rock ‘n Roll Medium Bean Bag Chair

BEST ROCKER

This Fatboy Rock ‘n Roll Medium Bean Bag Chair takes something comfortable and adds an extra layer of comfort. If being able to chill out on an iconic Fatboy Original wasn’t enough, this two-piece addition comes with a Fatboy Rock ‘n Roll chair to let you rock back and forth as you chill. This popular combo is ideal for media rooms, dorms, family rooms and any place you want to relax. In addition, included Rockblockers make it possible to arrange your chair in a non-rocking orientation.

18. Big Joe Bean Bag Lounger

BEST FLOOR LOUNGER

With its upright back and easy-carry handle, the Big Joe Bean Bag Lounger provides sitters with all the support and portability they could ask for. Whether you’re watching TV, working or just chilling out, this ground-level chair works in dorms, bedrooms and living rooms. The pre-filled lounger also comes in three colors and sports a polyester cover that is spot cleanable and resistant to stains and water.

19. Jaxx Juniper Outdoor Bean Bag Patio Chair

BEST OUTDOOR

Thanks to its fade- and weather-resistant cover, the Jaxx Juniper Outdoor Bean Bag Chair lets you enjoy bean bag-based comfort outside. This L-shaped seat is available in various designs, including stripes, palm trees and several one-color options. The built-in handle makes the chair particularly easy to move, while the polystyrene bead filling conforms to your body to deliver a relaxing level of comfort and support. Plus, as the cover is machine washable, you can choose between cleaning it with the garden hose or throwing it in the washing machine.

20. Big Joe Standard Classic Bean Bag

BEST FOOTREST

This Big Joe Standard Classic Bean Bag is your answer if you’re looking for a smaller bean bag chair that can double as a footrest. The compact bag sits 29 inches across and 19 inches high and comes in four colors. It’s filled with Big Joe’s never-goes-flat shredded foam, which delivers a long-lasting balance of support and comfort. Additionally, the one-person capacity chair has a 100% polyester cover and a built-in safety zipper to help prevent unwanted access.

21. Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair

BEST FOR LYING DOWN

Sitting or reclining is one thing, but being able to lay out on your bean bag chair fully brings a level of relaxation that few others can compete with. In this oversized Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair, you’ll have 70 by 58 inches of Comfy Foam-filled pillow to lay, sit and do just about whatever else you want. It also sports a removable, double-stitched microsuede fiber cover that feels great against your skin and can be cleaned in a washing machine.

22. Throne Boss Gaming Bean Bag Chair (No Filler)

BEST FOR GAMERS

Stuffed with 300-350 liters of filling or beans, the Throne Boss Gaming Bean Bag Chair delivers the comfort of a bean bag and the support of an upright chair. This combination creates one of the best gaming chairs on the market. This filler-less cover also sports an easy-carry handle, dual side pockets (great for snacks and essentials) and a headphone hanger to ensure you’ve got all the storage space and features you need when you sit down for a marathon gaming session. Additionally, the cover is made from water-resistant fabric and comes in five different colors.

23. CordaRoy’s Chenille Bean Bag Chair

CONVERTIBLE PICK

With its ability to convert between a bed and a bean bag, the CordaRoy’s Chenille Bean Bag Chair is an excellent choice for anyone with a tiny living space. This chair will provide you with a place to house guests or an extra space to chill out when you don’t feel like crawling into bed. This bean bag chair comes backed by over 4,500 five-star ratings and was even featured on Shark Tank. Plus, it’s available in five colors and three sizes, ranging from twin to king.

24 Jaxx Pillow Saxx Bean Bag Floor Pillow

BEST PILLOW

Kind of like a dog bed for humans, the Jaxx Pillow Saxx Bean Bag Floor Pillow is a comfortable place to chill out on the floor. Alternatively, it can be moved to the bed or the couch as a back cushion. The pillow, made of a super soft microsuede, measures 5.5-feet in length, making it an excellent option for kids or shorter adults. It’s available in more than 10 funky colors (we especially love the mandarin) and arrives in environmentally friendly packaging.

