The Best Brita Water Pitchers (and Quality Alternatives) To Keep Your Water Tasting Like Water

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

By now, we all know that single-use plastics are, in a word, the worst. Plastic water bottles are one of the biggest offenders, with millions of tons of plastic bottles ending up in landfills and oceans yearly. Not only are they terrible for the environment, but cases of water are expensive, cumbersome to carry, and take up a lot of storage space in the home. Of course, staying hydrated is essential, which is why we use a Brita water pitcher.

A Brita pitcher is a staple in many kitchens and workplaces. It’s an easy-to-use, cost-effective way to always have filtered water on hand. Brita filters make it simple and convenient to have safe water that tastes great in areas with poor water quality. With a Brita filter, common contaminants like chlorine, copper, mercury, cadmium, and zinc are reduced to give users water that is safe to drink and tastes great. Brita filters can be used for homes with well water that is municipally treated, but the company recommends changing their filters more often when used with well water.

Brita water pitchers are available in a variety of sizes to fit any fridge or countertop. The company even makes a reusable water bottle with a sleek filter, ensuring users have filtered drinking water even when away from home.

Picking the best Brita water pitcher is mainly up to personal preference. Do you want a water pitcher that is compact and fits in a mini fridge or large enough to last an entire week without being refilled? Whatever your style, there’s a Brita water pitcher for you. Find SPY’s picks for the best Brita pitcher (plus a few competitors) below.

1. Brita Small 6 Cup Water Filter Pitcher

BEST OVERALL

For a water jug that will fit in just about any fridge and works in single-family homes or residences with multiple water drinkers, the Brita Small 6 Cup Water Filter Pitcher is a great option. Available in a white, red, or turquoise finish, the Small 6 Cup is large enough to fill two 24-ounce water bottles in one pour. Made without BPA, the Small 6 Cup has an electronic indicator on the lid that alerts users when a new filter is required. At less than 10” tall, the Small 6 Cup can fit into a mini-fridge and takes up minimal room in a standard fridge.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Brita Standard Everyday Water Filter Pitcher

RUNNER UP

If you want a Brita that doesn’t require refilling as frequently as the Small 6 Cup, check out the Everyday style. The Everyday style is large enough to fill 10 glasses of water or three 24-ounce water bottles in one pour. A great size for larger families or anyone who wants to cut down on refill time, the Everyday is BPA-free and 10.7” high. It has a sticker indicator instead of an electronic feature to help users keep track of filter replacement schedules, which helps to keep this an affordable option.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle

BEST TRAVEL OPTION

Keep your water tasting great even when you’re away from home by using the Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle. The 32-ounce water bottle is designed with a personal Brita filter that helps to reduce the taste and odor of chlorine in your drinking water. Water stays cold thanks to the double-wall insulated design. One filter lasts approximately two months, and the tough stainless steel exterior, available in several colors, means this water bottle will last much longer.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Brita Stream UltraMax Water Filter Dispenser

BEST COUNTERTOP BRITA

The Brita Stream UltraMax Water Filter Dispenser is up to the task if you need a lot of water. An excellent option for large families or workplaces, the UltraMax can hold 25 cups of water or fill eight 24-ounce water bottles in one pour. UltraMax’s slim countertop design allows users to free up space in their fridge. We also like that the UltraMax can still fit inside most fridges, making it an excellent option for people who prefer their water cold. The BPA-free UltraMax has a precision-pour spigot and a SmartLight filter indicator that helps users know when it’s time to change their filter.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Brita Tap Water Filter System

SPACE SAVING OPTION

For an easy way to ensure all the water in your kitchen gets the Brita treatment, check out the Brita Tap Water Filter System. The filter attaches directly onto standard faucets without using tools and lasts approximately four months or 100 gallons of water. A small switch on the filter allows users to bypass the filter when using hot water, which can damage the filter. Brita makes both a Basic model and a Complete model, which includes an LED light that indicates when customers should replace their filter.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Filter Replacements

Depending on the filter’s style and the water quality level in your home, filters should be replaced every two to six months. Areas that use well water or have extremely poor water quality should be replaced more frequently than the suggested time for a specific filter. And remember to always run water over your Brita water filter for 15 to 20 seconds before first use.

Brita Standard Water Filter

BEST BARGAIN OPTION

For a cost-effective filter option, there’s the Brita Standard Water Filter. This pack is sold with six filters, enough to last the average user one year (the Standard filters should be replaced every two months). The Standard filters work for all Brita pitchers and help reduce the taste and odor of chlorine, mercury, copper, zinc, and cadmium. A pull cap top makes it easy to remove the filters from any Brita jug when done.

Courtesy of Amazon

Brita™ Elite™ Water Filter

LONG-LASTING FILTER

If you want a filter you can replace and forget about, check out the Brita™ Elite™ Water Filter. Each Elite filter lasts up to six months, meaning less plastic is disposed of every year by using fewer filter replacements. The Elite helps reduce 99% of lead in drinking water and filters the taste and odor of chlorine, cadmium, asbestos, mercury, and benzene. Made without BPA and suitable for all Brita water jugs, the Elite filters out more than three times the contaminants that are removed by the Standard Brita filters.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Alternatives

If you want a filtered water pitcher but are interested in something other than Brita, there are excellent alternatives available.

ZeroWater 10 Cup Round Water Filter Pitcher

INCLUDES TDS METER

Want to know exactly how clean your water is after going through a filter? Check out the ZeroWater 10 Cup Round Water Filter Pitcher. Each ZeroWater water jug comes with a free TDS (total dissolved solids) meter, which allows customers to test their water before and after filtration, giving them the chance to see the difference a filter can make. The Round Water Pitcher, available in several sizes, is BPA-free and NSF-certified. ZeroWater filters, sold separately, have a five-stage filtration process that removes 99 percent of TDS particles, including organic and inorganic materials like pesticides, minerals, lead, and mercury.

Courtesy of Amazon

SOMA 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher

ECO-FRIENDLY OPTION

All water filter pitchers are considered eco-friendly since they are often used to fill reusable water bottles, thus replacing single-use plastic bottles. Soma takes their environment pledge one step further with the design of their filters, which use plant-based and renewable materials for 60 percent of their filters, thus helping to lower the user’s carbon footprint. Soma filters last two months and help reduce chlorine, mercury, cadmium, copper, and zinc in drinking water. The minimalist and modern design of their 10-cup water filter makes this an excellent option for everyday use and entertaining. Made with a bamboo handle and BPA-free, shatter-proof plastic, the Soma water filter pitcher features a filter door with an automatic opening that allows users to refill the jug without removing the lid.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Window Air Conditioners for Fighting the Heat Wave (and Your Electric Bill)