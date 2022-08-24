The Best Cotton Sheets of 2022: From Cool and Crisp to Perfectly Cozy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Although there are endless bedding options on the internet, one of the most consistently trending search terms is cotton sheets. Cotton is a versatile fabric available for all kinds of preferences, no matter what temperature or texture you prefer to sleep in.

That’s why SPY compiled a comprehensive collection of the best cotton sheets. But first, let’s dive into the criteria that will help you narrow down your hunt:

Thread count: They say less is more, which is sometimes the case with thread count. A 300 thread count sheet can feel just as decadent as a 1000 thread count one, but opting for a number higher than 250 since the tight weave will ensure a more durable sheet that lasts over time.

Staple length: Where thread count refers to the number of vertical and horizontal threads within a square inch, staple length is how long the fiber is. Supima, aka Pima, is long-staple cotton, whereas Egyptian cotton is extra-long, explaining the often higher price tag.

Different Kinds of Weave Types to Know

Percale : For anyone who prefers to sleep a bit cooler, the crispness of percale is due to a combed and tightly woven fabric that’s smooth but still has that fresh hotel sheets feel.

: For anyone who prefers to sleep a bit cooler, the crispness of percale is due to a combed and tightly woven fabric that’s smooth but still has that fresh hotel sheets feel. Sateen : Sateen is typically a little weightier than percale but with a more silky feel. It’s one of the most durable cottons, but some find it too heavy to sleep with at night if they get warm easily.

: Sateen is typically a little weightier than percale but with a more silky feel. It’s one of the most durable cottons, but some find it too heavy to sleep with at night if they get warm easily. Flannel : If you wake up throughout the night shivering, switch to flannel cotton sheets, which are made from twill or plain weave and result in a malleable, cozy material.

: If you wake up throughout the night shivering, switch to flannel cotton sheets, which are made from twill or plain weave and result in a malleable, cozy material. Jersey knit: Jersey, which is knit versus woven, sometimes is combined with a synthetic material, resulting in a stretchier feel that holds heat in and doesn’t come off your mattress easily.

Take a look at the most popular cotton sheets that cut through the hype and delivery high-quality results.

1. Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set

BEST OVERALL

With nearly 10,000 glowing reviews on their site, it’s obvious that first-time buyers of Boll & Branch sheets become lifelong converts thanks to their light-as-a-light long-staple 100% organic cotton. These sheets start buttery, and that quality improves over time. The feel is lightweight and the ultimate blend between crispy and cozy, with a fluid drape. At a 300 thread count, this sheet set proves that cotton quality boils down to way more than just a number.

Courtesy of Boll & Branch

2. Purple Complete Comfort Sheet Set

RUNNER UP

One downfall of pure cotton is that it doesn’t offer any stretch, making it hard to accommodate a slightly too-big or too-small bed, which is why we love adding a little spandex in this Purple sheet set. It helps you stay comfortable all night, ensuring that you never have to deal with sheets coming off — instead, Purple’s Complete Comfort sheets flex and move with your mattress and have an elastic band that makes changing sheets more of a headache.

Courtesy of Purple

3. Riley Home Percale Sheet Set

BEST PERCALE

Percale is a cotton weave that hot sleepers adore for its cooling abilities and crisp, matte texture against the skin. When done correctly, percale cotton sheets feel like expensive hotel sheets, and that’s precisely the experience that Riley’s combed percale sheet set creates. The pillowcases have an envelope pocket flap that stops the pillow from coming out, creating a cleaner look on your bed. One shopper writes, “The quality is there. Great stitching and no loose threads.”

Courtesy of Riley Home

4. Coyuchi 300-Thread Count Organic Sateen Sheets

BEST SATEEN

If crisp isn’t your thing and you prefer a smoother, slightly weightier texture, consider sateen. It’s a year-round fabric that’s also more naturally wrinkle-resistant than fabrics like percale or linen. Coyuchi’s sheets are organic, and all their products are Fair Trade certified. Hundreds of rave reviews round that they exceeded expectations, with one saying that they “ooze quality and health.” Coyuchi will set a high standard with their sateen offering if you don’t know where to start with cotton sheets.

Courtesy of Coyuchi

5. Italic Jersey Cotton

BEST JERSEY

There’s no shame in being a diehard jersey fan regarding sheets — who wouldn’t want to wrap themselves in their oldest, softest, and most snuggly T-shirt? Italic has the same manufacturers as Frette and high-end hotels like the Shangri-La, so you can trust the quality of their wrinkle-free jersey sheets, which they call “athleisure for bedding.” The material combines decadence and comfort since not everyone’s cup of tea is a freshly starched sheet.

Courtesy of Italic

6. Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set

MOST LUXURIOUS

Nothing says “treat yourself” like sumptuous cashmere, which is infused into this heathered cotton sheet set by Brooklinen. This indulgent weave is unlike any other on the market and remains ultra-light. If you like the warm feel of jersey but want something a little more sophisticated, Brooklinen’s Himalayan cashmere is the way to go. One 5-star review writes, “It’s like someone took the very best part of flannel sheets and removed the overheating and thickness.”



Courtesy of Brooklinen

7. True Luxury 1000 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets

BEST EGYPTIAN COTTON

This long-staple Egyptian cotton sheet set easily fits deep mattresses and has a slight sheen, similar to sateen. It’s offered in various colors, and many people looking for hard-to-find cotton king-sized sheets were pleased with the options and affordable price point. Plus, they’re 1000 thread count, and comparable choices online can cost upwards of $300. For those who have trouble with temperature regulation, both hot and cold sleepers found that they were comfortable throughout the night.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Lane Linen 100% Organic Cotton Flat Sheet Set

BEST ORGANIC

Sleepers with extremely sensitive skin will want to opt for organic cotton sheets. Organic sheets are generally stronger and last longer since they don’t undergo any chemical processing that makes the cotton weaker. It’s also a safer bet for infants and young kids. This set by Lane Linen is the most budget-friendly organic option we could find. Users attest that they maintain their texture after many washes, but although they’re ultra-soft, there’s no thread count information, and it only comes with a flat sheet, which certain buyers didn’t like.



Courtesy of Amazon

9. L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set

WARMEST PICK

Whether it’s winter or you’re just a cold sleeper, this flannel sheet set from L.L Bean can wrap you up in the warmest cotton coziness possible. Available in 8 understated shades, it’s also an affordable yet long-lasting option. Based on reviews, L.L. Bean has been considered a reputable place to buy bedding for years, and this sheet set proves it. Unlike cheaper flannel sheets, these won’t pill, fade or shrink over time — they’ll get softer over time.

Courtesy of L.L. Bean

10. Sateen Supima Cotton Sheet Set

BEST SUPIMA

Courtesy of One Quince

11. Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set

SOFTEST

Nobody likes the feel of brand new sheets; brushing cotton can help combat that over-starched, plasticky texture that some cotton sheets have before they’re washed. It also insulates better due to its raised fluffy fibers. Brushed cotton gives sheets a softer and fuzzier texture with a slightly lived-in look akin to flannel and is versatile for hot and cold sleepers. This option from Parachute is available in a range of shades, including their dreamy new Mist and Clover tones.

Courtesy of Parachute

12. Cuddledown Meridien Sateen Sheet Set

BEST PRINT

Not only will this printed sheet set give your bedroom a serious upgrade, but Cuddledown sheets have earned a small cult following regarding their cotton offerings. Based on reviews, this wrinkle-resistant combed cotton sateen set is soft and generously sized, so you don’t have to struggle when making the bed. One buyer called them “substantial without being either heavy or rough,” while another calls them the best cotton sheets they’ve ever owned.

Courtesy of Cuddledown

13. Cuddledown Hotel Sateen Sheet Set

BEST WRINKLE-FREE

The brand so nice, we had to mention it twice. Along with mimicking the experience of a luxury hotel, this Cuddledown hotel sateen sheet set is also a must-have if you’re searching for wrinkle-free cotton sheets with an expensive and polished look. Only available in solid White or Ivory, but you can choose a colored satin stitch on the White one. This set is also shrinkage-controlled but should still only be dried on low heat.

Courtesy of Cuddledown

14. Looma Organic Sateen Sheet Set

CONSIDER

Although they might not be as famous as some of the more prominent bedding brands, Looma still offers some of the best cotton sheets money can buy. Along with selling multiple kinds of incredibly soft cotton, they’re also one of the most ethical brands out there; they’ve partnered with local girls’ school in Rajasthan to sponsor a month of education for every Looma set sold. Using organic long-staple Himalayan cotton, they’re also sustainable and suitable for sensitive skin.

Courtesy of Instagram

15. Brooklinen Classic Percale Sheets

BEST COOLING

Percale sheets have a crisp feel because of the way they’re woven. The weaving technique and lower thread count also make them breezy. We loved this set from Brooklinen for its ideal balance of feeling crisp without being stiff and soft to the touch, unlike other percale sheets that feel rigid and rough. When we slept on these sheets, they felt smooth and didn’t stick to our skin. They felt lightweight and breathable and stayed that way throughout the night. Even though these sheets are 100% cotton, which tends to hold water, they dried surprisingly fast in our tests, likely due to their open and airy weave, making them good if you lightly sweat at night.



Courtesy of Brooklinen

16. Peacock Alley Soprano Sateen Sheet Set

BEST SPLURGE

If you’re willing to splurge on some fancy cotton sheets that’ll last you a lifetime, Peacock Alley is creme de la creme in terms of quality. Made in Portugal with a 420 thread count, this is a cozier option that may be slightly thick for hot sleepers. However, they’re perfect if you’re looking for extra warmth throughout your night. If you want to upgrade your sheet set with something truly luxurious, buyers agree that Peacock Alley is worth the cost.

Courtesy of Peacock Alley

