The Best Door Draft Stoppers, From the Adorable to the Industrial

Drafts can make your at-home life cold and uncomfortable, but they are even worse news for your energy bill. Energy consumption can be up to 20% higher in homes with drafts than those without, according to the U.S. Energy Department. Older houses and apartments are especially prone to drafts, which means you’ll feel colder during the winter and pay more to heat your home. Likewise, when the temperatures rise outside, they’ll rise more quickly inside your home, too. Luckily, the best door draft stoppers offer a convenient and affordable solution, plus they have even more benefits for homeowners.

An under-door draft stopper can be attached to the bottom of a door or laid in front of a door to block air, sound and smoke transfer, which is good news for your energy bills and personal comfort. Door draft stoppers also help to keep bugs from sneaking into your home uninvited. For people who live in apartments, these accessories can be a lifesaver if you have an annoying neighbor who smokes indoors.

To keep your house warm and keep your heating bill down, SPY has found the best door draft stoppers from Walmart, Amazon, and The Home Depot. We’ve included a cross-section of customer favorite, easy to install, and durable draft stoppers that will work for any door. Some of our top recommendations are adorable animal-shamed door draft stoppers, while others are heavy-duty draft blockers designed for commercial use.

Say goodbye to bugs, drafts and sound pollution with one of the best under-door draft stoppers you can buy online.

1. DECOREALM Heavy Duty Door Draft Stopper

BEST OVERALL

You may not believe there’s such a thing as a classy door draft stopper, but when you see the DECOREALM Heavy Duty Door Draft Stopper, you’ll realize how wrong you are. This high-quality piece is made to last and comes in a range of different colors, including charcoal, spiced mocha and pink blush, making it easy to match your draft excluder to your home interiors. It also weighs a hefty 3.5 pounds to prevent unwanted movement, measures 36″ in length, and includes double hanging cords for easy portability and storage. Unlike most door draft stoppers, this product can be used for windows, sliding doors, and even fireplaces. And like the best door draft stoppers, the cover is machine washable.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Twin Draft Guard Energy Saving Stopper

BEST BUDGET

To make heating and cooling your rooms more cost and energy-effective, the Twin Draft Guard Energy Saving Stopper can fit on any door, inside or outside, up to 36″ long. As a bonus, it’s machine washable, so you don’t need to worry about it collecting dirt. Plus, it’s affordable enough that you can buy a different stopper for every room in your home.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Laminet Under Door and Window Draft Stoppers

MOST ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY

Made in the USA and filled with eco-friendly buckwheat filling, the Laminet Under Door and Window Draft Stopper blocks breezes from cooling off your home. It’s extremely versatile, as you can fasten it to troublesome doors or windows. Plus, it’s available in 11 colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Frost King Designer Cloth Draft Seal

BEST CLOTH DESIGN

Keep warm air in and cold air out without breaking the bank thanks to the Frost King Designer Cloth Draft Seal. The cloth sealer, which can also be used by windows, is made with a thick, soft fabric that helps to stop airflow when placed along the bottom of doors. The seal doesn’t require any installation and can be easily moved when necessary.

Courtesy of Home Depot

5. SWISSELITE 36 Inch Under Door Draft Stopper

MOST ADORABLE

How cute is this door draft stopper from SwissElite? The heavy-duty cotton design comes filled with glass beads that make it both pliable and sturdy. It’s 36″ in length and also works to keep dust, sound, and light out of any room. This product is offered in several designs including the dog pictured below, festive reindeer, teddy bears, cats, and the cutest pink unicorn you’ve ever seen.

$2 OFF COUPON

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Cinch 36 in. White Slide-On Under Door Seal

EASY TO INSTALL

For a semi-permanent door draft stopper that is easy to install, we like the Cinch 36 in. White Slide-On Under Door Seal. Designed to stop drafts and help users save on their energy bills, the Cinch slides over the bottom of a standard 1 3/4” door and can seal a gap up to 3/4”. The compression fit design means customers don’t need screws, nails, or tools to install the seal (a hammer may be necessary) and it won’t leave marks on the door, making it a great option for renters as well as homeowners.

Courtesy of Home Depot

7. Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Under Door Seal

MOST DISCRETE

With its low-profile design, the Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Under Door Seal is one of the best door draft stoppers if you want your option to remain well hidden. It can be used in houses, garages, basements and more, and features a three-layer design, which makes it thicker and more durable than many competing models. It’s also super simple to install and can be used on doors up to 39″ wide. Plus, this door seal is available in a range of color options, including white, black and brown.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Morgan Home Deluxe Microfiber Black Wedge Draft Guard

BEST DESIGN

This oversized herringbone door draft stopper comes in a wedge shape, which makes it easy to slip under doors. No matter the size of the gap, this wedge-shaped draft guard will block air from going in or out of your home. The herringbone design makes this one of the most attractive door draft blockers for sale. Instead of sticking out like a sore thumb, it will blend into your home decor.



Courtesy of Wayfair

9. MAGZO Door Draft Stopper

MOST PORTABLE

It may seem a little odd, but having a portable door draft stopper isn’t quite as crazy as it sounds. With the MAGZO Door Draft Stopper in your hands, you’ll be able to throw it down next to any door to prevent cold drafts from coming in. The stopper’s design even means it’s easy to move it around the house as required or to take it with you when you travel for extra defense against the unpleasant cold weather or blocking light for a sleeping baby. Furthermore, this popular draft stopper comes in a range of different colors and sizes and includes two handy carrying loops on either end.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. MAXTID Under Door Draft Blocker

BEST UNDER-DOOR STOPPER

The MAXTID Under Door Draft Blocker is an effective way to block drafts, noise, light, and smells from creeping under your door. It’s easily installed and can fit doors up to 38″ in width. It’s also available in five colors, making it easy to find one that matches the color of your door. The thick blocker can cover under-door gaps up to 1.4″ and can be installed or removed in a matter of seconds without leaving any marks on the door.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. DeeToolMan Door Draft Stopper

BEST REMOVABLE

With its Velcro seal, the DeeToolMan Door Draft Stopper is a secure and effective way to prevent drafts around the house. This draft stopper is made from durable styrofoam which slides easily across all kinds of floor surfaces. The stopper also fits doors up to 36″ wide and blocks gaps of up to 1.3″ high. To install the device, simply apply the Velcro backing to the backside of the door and then attach your stopper when it’s required. This easily separated attachment makes this a great choice for seasonal users.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. The Maine Sales Company Draft Stopper

BEST DESIGN OPTIONS

Who says door draft stoppers have to be boring? For a fun addition to any door, check out the huge selection of sizes and designs by The Maine Sale Company. Grown and sewn in the USA using a 100% cotton cover with beautiful designs, including this bird motif, the stoppers are filled with all-natural, chemical-free buckwheat.



Courtesy of Amazon

13. Miles Kimball Cat Draft Block

MOST FUN

If you’re a cat person, we’ve got you covered. This stopper by Miles Kimball is fitted to the shape of six different cats. Detailed on both sides, it’s made of 100% cotton. Yes, it’s a little silly, but that’s part of its charm.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. L.I.F Industries Door “U” Bottom Seal

BEST FOR STEEL DOORS

Looking for the best door draft stopper for a commercial or industrial door? Tough and durable steel doors need a tough and durable seal to help keep drafts away. The L.I.F Industries Door “U” Bottom Seal is designed specifically for steel doors that are 1 3/4” wide and can work as a complete bottom seal when used in conjunction with a threshold. Easy to install, the L.I.F. provides smoke and draft control in dwellings and commercial settings and is rated to block smoke along with steel fire doors for up to three hours.

Courtesy of Home Depot

15. Roe & Moe Home Sweet Home Draft Stopper

MOST INVITING

Keep your interior warm and cozy with this inviting “Home Sweet Home” draft stopper. Designed with a suede-like outer, it uses 100% cotton and pebble stones to stay in place. It’s 36″ wide and there are two convenient handles so you can easily hang and store it when not in use.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. M-D Building Products DENY Brown Under Door Seal Weatherstrip

BEST FOR YEAR-ROUND USE

Tired of dealing with bugs in the summer and drafts in the winter? Invest in an under-door draft stopper that keeps out both. The M-D Building Products DENY Brown Under Door Seal Weatherstrip has a slide-on, easy-to-install design that doesn’t require hardware or tools. Durably made with vinyl fins, the seal on the DENY has been embedded with a natural abrasive to keep bugs from sneaking in and stopping air from passing through under the door. The DENY fits 1 3/4” doors and adjusts to seal gaps between 3/8” to 3/4”.

Courtesy of Home Depot

17. Sonorilo Twin Door Draft Stopper

BEST FOR SOUNDPROOFING

Stopping drafts and keeping bugs out of your home are great reasons to install a door draft stopper and so is soundproofing your space. The Sonorilo Twin Door Draft Stopper not only halts air and bug traffic but also provides soundproofing capabilities. EPE foam is covered with cotton fabric to provide padding that helps block noise and air. The Sonorilo is 95 cm in length and can be cut to accommodate most standard doors.

Courtesy of Walmart

18. Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper

BEST FOR LARGE DOORS

Another easy-to-trim option is the Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper, which works for standard and long doors. The Everlasting Stopper can be used on doors measuring 30” to 36” wide and can be trimmed for a custom fit. Not only does it work with wide doors, but the Everlasting Stopper can also handle extra-large gaps up from 02.5” to 1.5”. Secure hook and loop fasteners help keep the stopper in place and are easy to install. The machine washable cover makes this a great option for homes with pets and the durable stopper can be used for issues with drafts, bugs, smoke and soundproofing.

Courtesy of Walmart

19. Bangcool Door Draft Stopper

BEST FULL-DOOR COVERAGE

If you need draft protection along more than just the bottom of your door, we like the Bangcool Door Draft Stopper. The seal strip tape can be installed along the bottom, side and top of doors to keep drafts, smoke, and bugs out. Made from non-toxic, environmentally friendly materials, the self-adhesive weatherstrip is 32.8 feet long and 9mm wide. Customers can trim the strip to their exact specifications, including around curved edges. Great for all types of doors, including sliding doors, garage doors, air conditioner units, and utility doors, the hairbrush-style stopper is resilient and quiet.

Courtesy of Walmart

20. Holikme Door Draft Stopper

BEST SEMI-PERMANENT DOOR STOPPER

Thanks to long-lasting 3M adhesive strips, this popular Amazon product is one of the best door draft stoppers for homeowners who need a semi-permanent solution. The Holikme has a 1” wide 3M adhesive strip that provides a secure fit on either exterior or interior doors. Customers simply wipe the bottom of their door to ensure it’s clean, cut the Holikme stopper to the correct length, and install, leaving the door stationary for 24 hours while the adhesive sets. We like that the door stopper is 39” long, making it ideal for oversized doors. The non-toxic, pure silicone stopper keeps air, bugs, and sounds from escaping while still offering enough flexibility to ensure neither the floor nor door is damaged.

Courtesy of Amazon

