DIY Deals: See Pre-Labor Day Deals on Dewalt & Milwauke Cordless Drills at Amazon & The Home Depot

Whether an expert or novice at fixing things around the house, having a great drill on hand will help make any home project easier. Modern power drills can help you do everything from fixing drywall and hanging artwork to DIY home improvement projects.

That said, you will want to make sure you have a drill option that’s reliable, simple to use, and affordable all at the same time. Believe it or not, a drill may also likely be one of the most affordable power tools in your toolbox.

We’ve rounded up some of the best drill deals to help you get started on your home improvement journey. These power drills, which are great for everyday use, are capable of handling a myriad of materials such as wood and drywall. The options below are all cordless drills, and many come with kits that make for an even more straightforward and fuss-free experience.

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit

This DeWalt Max Cordless Drill starter kit is a SPY favorite. It comes with a compact and lightweight drill and a charger that powers up the included battery as needed. The drill offers two speeds that are great for both small and large jobs, which makes it perfect for any household. This is one of the most popular tools ever featured on SPY.com, and Amazon consistently offers the lowest prices.

Greenworks 24V Max Cordless Brushless Drill + Impact Combo Kit

The Greenworks 24V Max Cordless Drill comes with a lithium-ion battery that offers 20% more power and 35% more run-time than many similar 20V models. It operates with a 1/2 in. keyless chuck which provides better torque and a brushless motor that distributes more power with quiet operation. We often feature Greenworks products in our home improvement guides, and we were big fans of the company’s new electric lawn mower. In terms of total value, this is one of the best power tool deals on Amazon.

Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 3/8 in. 3-Speed Impact Wrench

This 3-speed impact wrench with “220 ft./lbs. of torque and up to 3,400 impacts per minute” is one of the top power tool deals at The Home Depot today. Currently, you can pick up this cordless tool for 53% off.

Black+Decker 6.5 Amp 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill

This Black + Decker hammer drill offers the best of two worlds. It has a two-position switch to convert it from a standard-use drill to a more powerful hammer drill. In hammer mode, it can reach speeds of up to 48,000 beats per minute. That’s enough strength to drive through stone and brick. The three-position side handle lends extra support and comfort when you need to lean into your work. This wired drill is powered by a 6.5Amp motor. This drill is also on sale at The Home Depot, where it’s $0.01 cheaper, although Prime members may prefer ordering on Amazon.

TECCPO Cordless Drill Set

The powerful Teccpo drill offers a stable and precise motor that drills holes and drives screws into wood, metal, and plastic with ease. This set comes with a 2000mAh large capacity lithium-Ion battery and 2A rapid charger, which means it’s always ready to use when needed. There’s trigger-activated LED light that illuminates dark areas for better visibility and a comfortable ergonomic handle for easy one-handed use.

Milwaukee 5-Piece Power Tool Combo Kit 18V

For DIY-inclined homeowners just starting out, the best power tool combo kits can be a great one-and-done solution. This 24V kit comes with five different tools as well as batteries and a charger. Included in the convenient carrying bag, you’ll find an M18 1/2 in. Drill Driver, M18 1/4 in. Impact Driver, M18 Multi-Tool, M18 Sander, M18 LED Light, two Batteries and a Charger. Thanks to a massive $500 discount at The Home Depot, it’s an economical starter kit.

