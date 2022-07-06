Stock Up on These Dry-Erase Markers for the Classroom or Office

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The best dry-erase markers provide an easy-to-clean way to write and draw on non-porous surfaces, like a whiteboard. They are great for temporarily sharing information, and for this reason, they are a staple in classrooms, offices, small businesses and homes.

Dry-erase boards have long since replaced traditional chalkboards in the classroom thanks to their chalk- and dust-free finish (not to mention the spine-tingling sounds of nails on chalkboards). On top of that, the contrast of colored markers on a white background can make it easier for students to read the board from the back of the room.

What To Consider Before Buying Dry-Erase Markers

Although we usually associate whiteboards and dry-erase markers with teaching in a classroom, there are many other tasks for which they can be useful. Their uses range from menu boards at restaurants, business brainstorming sessions, chore sheets on the fridge, board games, and tons of other applications. Because of the wide variety of uses, there are actually many different kinds of dry-erase markers.

Two of the most common tips are bullet and chisel. Bullet tips are rounded and easy to write with, while chisel tips can be more easily used for thick lines. Tip size: Medium and fine tips are some of the most common kinds you’ll see for dry-erase markers. Consider the size of your audience and board. For example, the notes you write on the fridge board might call for a finer marker than the one you use for a classroom.

Medium and fine tips are some of the most common kinds you’ll see for dry-erase markers. Consider the size of your audience and board. For example, the notes you write on the fridge board might call for a finer marker than the one you use for a classroom. Colors: You can choose basic black, red and blue markers or go for variety with purples and pinks.

You can choose basic black, red and blue markers or go for variety with purples and pinks. Extra features: Some markers come with eraser caps, others are refillable and some have ink-level windows.

In short, there’s no end to the uses for the best dry-erase markers. Whether you’re a teacher, business owner, parent or candlestick maker, you could benefit from a steady supply of these writing tools. Check out the best dry-erase markers below and see which is ‘write’ for you.

1. Expo Low Odor Dry-Erase Markers

BEST OVERALL

As far as dry-erase markers go, Expo markers are the bar by which everything else is compared. These are the classic chisel-tip markers, which are ideal for writing on classroom boards or giving presentations. This value pack consists of eight markers in different colors — there’s black, blue, red, green, orange, purple, pink and brown. They don’t have a strong odor, which is a major drawback to most dry-erase markers, and they have a vibrant color. The tip is thick enough to create strong lines that can be seen from a distance.

Image courtesy of Amazon

2. AmazonBasics Dry-Erase White Board Markers

RUNNER UP

Ideal for teachers and professionals alike, the AmazonBasics set includes 12 different colors to give a range of options when reaching for a marker. We like that AmazonBasics chose a chisel tip that allows for more precise lines and clean marks. Also, this is the best range of colors on our list, and it smartly includes two blacks (as that is generally the most-used color).

Image courtesy of Amazon

3. EXPO Low Odor Dry-Erase Markers

BEST LOW-ODOR INK

Coming in a pack of 12, though a pack of 36 is available with even wackier colors and more options, these fine-tip pens from EXPO are sure to add some much-needed color to your whiteboard. The markers boast low-odor, non-toxic ink to ensure they’re as safe as possible to use in any classroom or work setting. Thanks to the range of colors, it’s possible to create beautiful works of art on the board with these markers at hand.

Image courtesy of Amazon

4. Pilot BeGreen V Board Master

BEST REFILLABLE

The problem with most dry-erase markers is that once they’re dry, the only thing you can really do is toss them in the trash. Fortunately, Pilot, one of the most trusted office supply brands, offers the Board Master refillable dry-erase markers. This pack comes with five medium chisel markers, and the transparent body makes it easy to see how much ink is left. The set includes one refill for each of the colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. BIC Low Odor Dry-Erase Markers

MOST PEN-LIKE

Dry-erase markers made for schools are generally difficult to use for fine writing because they’re more focused on lettering that’s easy to see at a distance. If you’d rather have an option that works for fine writing, these markers from BIC are good ones to get. They have a fine point and rubberized grip, so it’ll feel like writing with a pen. Four colors are included in the pack.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Pentel Markathon Pump Dry-Erase Marker

MOST INNOVATIVE

The tips of markers can dry out, even when there’s still ink in them, resulting in wasted product. Pentel solved that with the Markathon dry-erase markers. The bottoms of the pens have pumps, similar to a pen clicker, which pushes ink toward the tip of the pen. The transparent case also makes it easy to see how much ink is left. Four black markers are included in this kit.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. STAEDTLER 351 Lumocolour Whiteboard Marker

BEST UPGRADE

Though they’re more expensive, Staedtler is one of the best brands for writing implements, backed by over 180 years in business. These whiteboard markers are fast drying and low-odor, and they come in a pack of six. They can even be left uncapped for multiple days without drying out. These markers also come in a convenient plastic carrying case.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. U Brands Dry-Erase Markers

BEST HIGHLIGHTERS

The U Brands Dry-Erase Markers pack is made up of eight individual markers, including three neon colors as well as standard blue, black and red options. This color versatility makes the pack an ideal choice for anyone looking to draw diagrams or even create more detailed images. Functionally, each pen’s cap features a contoured design to help prevent it from rolling off a countertop or other flat surface. They also have integrated erasers so you can wipe away any errors or unwanted markings near instantaneously.

Image courtesy of Target

9. Expo Dry-Erase Markers

BEST ALL-BLACK

If you’re looking for a reliable selection of standard black pens, then choose these Expo Dry-Erase Markers. They feature bullet tips which are ideal for clearer and more precise drawings as well as larger writing. Plus, the intense black color of the low-odor ink makes it easier to see from further away, especially when it’s compared to most other dry-erase markers.

Image courtesy of Staples

10. TRU RED Fine Tip Dry-Erase Kit

BEST STARTER KIT

The TRU RED Fine Tip Dry-Erase Kit comes with everything you need to start writing on your whiteboard. All of the items included in the set can be stored on the two trays as they feature specific cutouts for housing each individual piece. The built-in magnets in the trays make board attachment super simple to ensure everything is always within arm’s reach when you’re working on the board. Handily, the kit also includes adhesive strips for wall mounting if you prefer to keep your writing space clear of objects.

Image courtesy of Staples

11. Volcanics Fine Whiteboard Markers

CONTENDER

Volcanics Fine Whiteboard Markers feature fine tips instead of the more commonly found chisel point. This makes them an ideal choice for users looking to create precision diagrams or writing. The pack includes 12 individual black markers, however, packs including blue, green and red pens are also available. The markers’ fine tips are also more durable than the average, meaning they’ll take plenty of abuse during use and last longer than you might expect.

Image courtesy of Amazon

12. Expo Dry-Erase Marker Starter Set

BEST SET

The Expo Dry-Erase Marker Starter Set includes a bottle of cleaning solution, an eraser and four pens. The pens are all different colors and have a chisel tip which allows you to create both broad and fine diagrams and writing. Furthermore, the pens boast low-odor ink for a more comfortable writing experience which can be easily removed using the cleaning solution and eraser that come supplied in the kit.

Image courtesy of Target

13. Expo Low-Odor Dry-Erase Markers With Fine Tip

QUALITY PICK

The Expo Low-Odor Dry-Erase Markers With Fine Tip is more similar in size and design to a regular pen than most dry-erase markers, giving users the sensation of writing with a regular pen or permanent marker on a whiteboard. They’re ideal for use in offices or other professional settings as they come in four colors and make clean, precise lines. They also each feature an integrated eraser in the cap, so you can easily amend any mistakes as you write.

Image courtesy of Amazon

14. Expo 2-in-1 Tank Dry-Erase Markers

BEST DUAL-TIP

Expo 2-in-1 Tank Dry-Erase Markers have a chisel tip that can be used in a number of different ways. It’s easy to make broad, medium or fine lines depending on which angle the pen is held at. This makes the pens ideal for precise writing and comprehensive diagram drawing. An assortment of colors are included in the pack and each pen has a brighter color at one end paired with a darker alternative at the other.

Image courtesy of Staples

15. BIC Intensity Advanced Dry-Erase Marker

PREMIUM PICK

If quality is your priority then the BIC Intensity Advanced Dry-Erase Markers are a great choice. This option comes with 12 colors and each pen has a handy ink gauge built right in. This makes judging when your marker will give out quick and easy. The markers feature a fine bullet tip for precise writing. While this pack comes with a variety of colors, there are multiple blues and blacks. The intensely colored ink is easier to see than most other dry-erase markers, and it lasts longer, too.

Image courtesy of Staples

16. Browill Magnetic Dry-Erase Markers

BEST DESIGN

Swiping away dry-erase marks with your fingers or shirt isn’t great for you or your whiteboard. The best practice is to use an eraser, but those are easy to lose. For these reasons, some of the best dry-erase markers come with their own erasers. Not only do they include magnets to help you keep them organized and at the ready at all times, but each marker packs its own eraser tip, so editing work on the fly is easy.

Image courtesy of Amazon

17. Artellius Dry-Erase Markers

LARGEST PACK

These markers from Artellius are a great way to stock up if you need a lot of markers. The pack includes 40 markers, and there is a wide variety of colors, including various shades of green, blue and purple, plus brown and black. These markers have a rounded bullet tip which some users find more comfortable to write with than a standard chisel tip, and they can be used on a variety of non-porous surfaces, like glass and plastic in addition to a whiteboard.

Image courtesy of Amazon

18. Quartet Dry-Erase Markers

HONORABLE MENTION

If variety is important to you, then consider these dry-erase markers from Quartet. The 12-pack consists of nine different colors, including vibrant colors like lime green, orange and purple. If you prefer, you can also choose 12-packs of a single color from this same listing. These markers have a chisel tip well-suited to writing large lettering. One of the smartest features of these markers is the transparent casing that allows you to see how much ink is left.

Image courtesy of Amazon

