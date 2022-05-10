The Best Floating Bookshelves for Adding a Bit of Personality to Your Walls

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The days of towering bookcases are long gone and, though we now store most of our entertainment digitally, we’ll always have books, photos and knickknacks to display. This change has resulted in a more refined approach to how we fill our shelf space, with only our favorite, display-worthy picks making the cut. With this in mind, a floating bookshelf adds a touch of style to any room, and provides just the right amount of display space in the process.

The best floating bookshelves come in a variety of styles and sizes, meaning there’s an option to suit every household and room. They provide a versatile space to display everything from photographs and other display-worthy items, such as potted plants or arty sculptures. Read on to find the best floating bookshelf for your home and discover why it may be the display space you never knew you were missing.

What to Consider Before Buying Floating Bookshelves

When it comes to finding the best floating bookshelves for your individual needs, it’s worth answering the following questions to give yourself a better idea of exactly what style and size of bookshelf you should choose.

What will you be displaying on your floating bookshelf? Whether you’ll be displaying heavy plants or light ornaments is a key factor in choosing the best floating bookshelf for you. Each shelf has a different weight capacity depending on its design and bracket strength. Floating bookshelves are generally able to hold between 20 and 40 pounds of weight, which should be enough for the average person’s needs.

What floating bookshelf style is best suited to your home? Once you’ve decided which room of the house your new shelf is going in, it should be easier to decide the style of floating shelf you want. Floating bookshelves are available in a huge range of colors and designs to suit all kinds of interior decor, although you’ll most often find them in popular wood colors, like brown, white and black. Remember, you can always paint them!

How much wall space do you have available? One of the best features of floating bookshelves is they don’t require any floor space. However, they do require wall space, and therefore the amount you have available will determine which styles are suitable. Some individual shelves have small widths, making them ideal for limited spaces, whereas other units combine multiple shelves into one fixture and require a much larger area.

Courtesy of Amazon

How We Chose the Best Floating Bookshelves

Because floating bookshelves are so on-trend right now, there are a lot of available options. Styles range from simple wooden bookshelves to fancier options, including some made partly from steel piping. When we were compiling our selection of the best floating bookshelves, we ensured each option met certain criteria. From good value and positive customer reviews to an attractive look and quality construction, these floating bookshelves are all worthy of a place in your home. Your job is to decide which of them is best suited to your needs.

To help you make the right decision, we’ve put together a collection of the best floating shelves designed to display the books, photos and other knickknacks that make you, you.

1. SRIWATANA Floating Shelves Wall Mounted Shelves

BEST OVERALL

SRIWATANA Floating Shelves are well-suited to showcasing all types of belongings thanks to its high ends, which can be used to hold things in place. Each pack includes three shelves of different sizes, all constructed from quality paulownia wood. This particular set has a vintage black finish, but the shelves are also available in white and weathered gray. If you don’t fancy yourself an interior designer and are looking for a reliable, go-to choice for your floating bookshelves, here you have it.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Umbra Conceal Book Shelf

BEST INVISIBLE

If you like the sound of housing your books on a wall without any visible way to see how they are held up, this Umbra Conceal Book Shelf is for you. The ultra-thin, L-shaped shelf provides plenty of support for your books while remaining hidden from view. Each shelf is capable of accommodating up to 20 pounds, measuring a maximum 10 inches in depth. In addition, the simple, two-screw installation can be done quickly and without too much previous DIY experience.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Wallniture Bali Floating Wall Mount U-Shaped Shelf

BEST U-STYLE SHELF

The Wallniture Bali Floating Wall Mount U-Shaped Shelf delivers function and style all without stealing the limelight from your books. The thin metal construction provides plenty of support for your books and other items while ensuring the shelf itself stays in the background. The enclosed style also keeps your belongings from any accidental falls. The minimalist style makes these shelves a great choice for any room of the house, whether you want to store books in the lounge, toys in your child’s bedroom or even food items in the kitchen.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Threshold Traditional Wall Shelf

CLASSIC PICK

This Threshold Traditional Wall Shelf is crafted from engineered wood and MDF that has been finished with a smooth satin finish. It’s capable of holding up to 12 pounds of weight and comes in two available sizes. The attractive shelf can be used as a standalone bookshelf or combined with multiple others for a grander amount of display space.

Courtesy of Target

5. Threshold Wood Hanging Wire Wall Shelf

FARMHOUSE PICK

With its combination of solid wood and hanging wire, this Threshold Wood Hanging Wire Wall Shelf is an ideal option for mixing in with farmhouse-style home decor. The wire supports provide handy bookends if you’re looking to display books in an upright orientation, while their thin structure doesn’t waste any unnecessary space. In addition to books, this shelf is great for displaying souvenirs, curios, framed photos and potted plants.

Courtesy of Target

6. Sooyee Acrylic Invisible Floating Bookshelves

ACRYLIC PICK

These acrylic bookshelves from Sooyee are translucent and a simple design that will make your books or knickknacks pop. Put your child’s books on display or present your own favorite volumes on a shelf that won’t take attention away from them. This pack comes with six floating shelves that are easy to install and come ready to hang. These can be staggered or stretched along the wall for a visually appealing storage solution.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves

MOST POPULAR

The Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves conveniently come in a set of three, so that all your shelving needs are taken care of. We particularly love the well-designed brackets that hold these floating shelves. Instead of featuring traditional triangles or right angles, these brackets are slightly curved. Furthermore, the rustic-style wood is available in five different colors, allowing you to choose the style best suited to your interior decor.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. WELLAND Mission Floating Shelf

MINIMALIST PICK

This WELLAND Mission Floating Shelf mounts on the wall using a discreet, invisible system, which provides a totally seamless finish. The hidden suspension brackets ensure only the shelf itself can be seen once it’s in place on your wall. Plus, this shelf is available in a great range of smaller-than-usual widths, which makes it possible for you to use it in spaces in which most floating shelves would be too wide.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. ZGO Floating Shelves

MOST SECURE

ZGO Floating Shelves come as a set of two units, each of which has a weight capacity of up to 20 pounds. They’re available in a range of neutral and dark colors to suit modern homes, and they feature a metal barrier around the edges of each shelf, which is great for keeping your belongings in place. These shelves are designed to be mounted one above the other, and the lower shelf also includes a towel rail. Because of that, this set is a great choice for your bathroom, bedroom or kitchen.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Greenco Wall Mount Corner Shelves

BEST FOR CORNERS

With its five levels and unique shape, the Greenco Wall Mount Corner Shelves are a great option for users looking to store a lot of books, movies, and more and create an eye-catching piece of decor at the same time. The shelves are available in a range of different colors, including walnut, white and natural, and allow you to customize the number of shelves you hang. This arrangement is a great option for anyone looking to give an individual stage to important items, such as wedding photos, a favorite book or a child’s trophy.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Greenco Cube Wall Shelf

ABSTRACT PICK

With a design made up of four overlapping squares, this Greenco Cube Wall Shelf provides a unique decor piece to hang on your walls. The overlapping design also provides a range of differently sized surfaces to display everything from books and photos to trinkets and house plants. The shelf is also made from durable MDF laminate and fits in with a range of home decor styles.

Courtesy of Walmart

12. Zipcode Design Wickes Floating Shelf Set

BEST THREE-PIECE SET

This Zipcode Design Wickes Floating Shelf Set is another popular option that provides plenty of display space. Each set includes three individual floating shelves of varying sizes, with the largest measuring 17 inches. The set is also made from manufactured wood and comes in four different colors. Additionally, the versatile set is ideal for mounting in living rooms, kitchens and bedrooms, and comes backed by more than 6,000 five-star ratings.

Courtesy of Wayfair

13. The Container Store Wall-Mounted Double Bin

INDUSTRIAL PICK

The Container Store Wall-Mounted Double Bin includes three sections made up of two fully surrounded bins and an open-top shelf. This combination provides a good mix of different display options, while the steel wire construction gives the shelf an attractive, industrial-style appeal. This double bin is also surprisingly versatile, capable of fitting in with a range of decor as well as multiple room types, including bathrooms, lounges, entryways and bedrooms.

Courtesy of The Container Store

14. BAYKA Floating Wall Mount Shelves

RUSTIC PICK

With a range of possible orientations, the BAKYA Floating Wall Mount Shelves puts you in control. The set includes three wooden shelves and six metal brackets, which provide plenty of freedom when it comes to installing your shelves. The rustic wooden shelves are also available in gray-white, natural wood and weathered gray. These are a great way to add a touch of class to most modern kitchen interiors.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Muzilife Floating Display Shelves

BEST FOR DISPLAYING BOOKS

Sometimes you don’t want to or can’t put a bunch of nails in your walls. That’s why floating photo ledges are gaining in popularity. These narrow shelves are designed with short lips to hold your photo frames in a line across the shelf. And while the Muzilife Floating Display Shelves were designed for that purpose, these shelves can also be used to show off other items or plants. These really are incredibly multi-functional shelves.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. SUPERJARE Wall Mount Floating Shelves

TRADITIONAL PICK

These SUPERJARE Wall Mount Floating Shelves are simple, traditional and, most of all, effective. This two-shelf set provides plenty of space to store and display, and comes in a range of colors, ensuring there’s an option to match your interiors. These traditional-style shelves can be installed in any room of the house and the thickened wood used in production provides a stable base for displaying all your favorite things.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. EACHPAI Corner Floating Shelves

BEST L-SHAPED

Unlike most floating shelves, these EACHPAI Corner Floating Shelves are designed to be mounted in corners. Each set includes four L-shaped shelves, made of quality paulownia wood and have a dark brown finish. Their classic style makes them suitable for all rooms of the house. Plus, there’s four in a pack, so you could split them across multiple spaces, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. BATHWA White Wall Shelf

DEEPEST

This BATHWA White Wall Shelf combines metal piping and wooden shelves in an industrial yet classy way. The piping attaches to the wall and ceiling and provides plenty of space to display a range of objects. Within the metal frame, there are five different levels to choose from when deciding where to drill into the wall. Each one makes the shelf a different height to suit the items you choose to showcase.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Greenco Floating Shelves

ALSO CONSIDER

These Greenco Floating Shelves are a versatile shelving option that suits almost any kind of interior decor. Not only are they available in a range of attractive colors, the simple yet stylish design of this three-piece set won’t steal the limelight from the items you display on it. These shelves are also great for use in almost any room in your home, including offices, lounges and kitchens. Plus, they provide plenty of enclosed space for your books, trinkets and photos.

Courtesy of Walmart

20. AMADA HOMEFURNISHING White Floating Shelves

MOST STYLISH

The lower brackets on these AMADA HOMEFURNISHING White Floating Shelves not only look great but also offer more stability and weight capacity than standard brackets. Their triangular shape and longer spokes give these shelves a weight capacity of up to 40 pounds. The top shelves are available in white, black, gray or marble, so you can select the ones that are best suited to your existing color scheme.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. Wallniture Denver Wall Mount Floating Shelves

BEST FOR KIDS

If you’re after a set of shelves to help keep kids interested in reading, the Wallniture Denver Wall Mount Floating Shelves could be the answer. These floating bookshelves feature an intentionally shallow design that allows you to display books in an upright orientation, making sure they’re always going to catch little eyes. This is a great option for kids who love to pick out a book before bedtime. They’re available in black, gray or white, so you can choose the style that best suits your child’s bedroom decor.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. Rustic State Brooks Wall Mount Hexagon Box Shelf

GEOMETRIC PICK

For those users looking for a balance of shelf-storing space and eye-catching appeal, let us introduce the Rustic State Brooks Wall Mount Hexagon Box Shelf. As you’d expect, each of the three shelves included in the set has a hexagonal appearance that provides plenty of internal storage space, with additional space on the top. The shelves can be mounted away from each other for a more individual look or close together for an attractive, hive-like arrangement.

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Gracie Oaks Evonne Solid Wood Floating Shelf

BEST WOOD

With more than 5,000 five-star ratings from Wayfair customers, you can be confident this Gracie Oaks Evonne Solid Wood Floating Shelf is going to be popular with you, too. The solid wood shelf comes in your choice of four different finishes, including white, gray and walnut. The set includes two shelves that are installed using a hidden bracket system to maximize the amount of shelf space for books, photos and other display-worthy items.

Courtesy of Wayfair

24. Nathan James Theo 5-Shelf Modern Bookcase

MODERN PICK

Alright, so this Nathan James Theo Five-Shelf Modern Bookcase isn’t really a floating bookshelf, but we’ve included it anyway because of its unique design. The bookshelf boasts two rails on the sides of five shelves that appear to be floating on their own power. The combination of the gold rails and the white shelves makes this a bookshelf that would look amazing in any clean, modern home or one that is going for a retro feel.

Courtesy of Amazon

25. Anthracite Floating Bookshelf

BEST FREE STANDING

Thanks to its freestanding design, 10 shelves and all-steel construction, this Anthracite Floating Bookshelf gives you plenty of reliable space for displaying books of all different shapes and sizes. When filled with books, the bookshelf’s weighted base helps it remain stable while its ultra-thin cut disappears into the background, allowing your books to take centerstage. In addition, you get to choose between white and black to ensure your bookshelf fits in with your existing aesthetic.

Courtesy of The Container Store

26. Joel’s Antiques & Reclaimed Decor Floating Shelf

BEST SPLURGE

Made from reclaimed wood, this wide floating shelf is best for farmhouse chic homes or those who use antique wood in their decor. This piece is available in five different finishes and a variety of lengths, which you can specify when ordering. Furthermore, the bracket is hidden from view and can be used on a variety of materials, from brick to drywall. At 60 inches wide, you can use this shelf for displaying books, as a mantlepiece or as a makeshift dining table in small spaces.

Courtesy of Amazon

These Cheap Area Rugs Don’t Look Cheap, and They All Cost Under $200