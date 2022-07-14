Futons Are the Transformers of Furniture, and These Are the Classiest Ones for Sale Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

You probably remember sleeping on a futon. And chances are that memory isn’t a great one. We’re here to tell you that futons have come a long way. And today’s best futons don’t just look great — they’re also comfortable as both a place to sit and a place to sleep, transforming from a sofa to a bed in a matter of seconds.

There are several reasons to choose one of the best futons over a standard sofa or guest bed. The biggest of these is space, which is likely at a premium. In essence, today’s futons are popular with those who regularly have overnight guests. Knowing your couch turns into a bed means you don’t have to have visitors sleeping on the floor.

To help you find the right one, we’ve selected 16 of the best futons for comfortable sleeping and sitting. Our list includes everything from compact, floor-sitting futons for smaller dorm rooms to larger, double-bed-sized futons that are capable of serving as the main seating option.

Scroll down and find the best futon for your home and be safe in the knowledge that any unexpected guests will have a comfortable place to rest overnight.

1. Lark Manor Nevil Futon

BEST OVERALL

The Lark Manor Nevil Futon is one of the best futon choices. Sporting a classic hardwood frame with tray-style arms, it converts to a full-size bed in an instant. When used as a couch, the built-in side tables remove the need for a coffee table. This sturdy, 82-inch-wide futon features an upholstered micro suede finish and while it’s a little pricier than our other options, it’s a high-quality pick with clean lines that’ll last years to come.



Courtesy of Wayfair

2. Serta Twin Tufted Back Convertible Sofa

BEST BUDGET

With a price tag under $170, the Serta Twin Tufted Back Convertible Sofa is a truly budget-friendly and surprisingly stylish answer to your futon needs. It measures 66.1 inches wide and comes in four different colors. The clean lines and mid-century tufting make it a solid choice for modern interiors. This versatile futon lets you choose between a 30-degree reclining angle and a fully reclined, full-size bed. Additionally, the futon can accommodate up to 300 pounds and, thanks to the raised design, offers handy storage space underneath.

Courtesy of Wayfair

3. Gold Flamingo Teen Clarissa Wide Futon

COMPACT PICK

If floor space is at a premium but you would rather avoid the dorm room look or a floor-sitting futon, the Gold Flamingo Teen Clarissa Wide Futon may be a better fit. This smartly designed futon offers four different sitting positions, ranging from fully upright to fully reclined. The futon also sports a full wood frame and comes supplied with a throw pillow to increase comfort levels for both sitters and sleepers. You also have four different color choices to pick from.

Courtesy of Wayfair

4. Signature Sleep DHP Encased Coil Futon

BEST MATTRESS

If you’re looking for a replacement futon mattress or want to purchase each part separately, the Signature Sleep DHP Independently Encased Coil Futon is a standout puzzle piece. At 8-inches thick, there’s plenty of comfort thanks to the numerous pocket coils within the mattress that help evenly distribute weight. You’ll also find a foam and polyester layer that further adds to your comfort. Additionally, the mattress meets the federal flammability standard 16 CFR 1633 and comes backed by over 2,200 five-star ratings from Amazon customers.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon

BEST COLOR RANGE

The Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon is a great option for anyone looking for a piece to match their existing setup. With 12 different colors to choose from, including orange, navy blue and mustard, we’re sure there’s one to suit your existing home interiors. The futon itself sports a stylish design, with a linen upholstery that conveniently wipes clean. You’ll also find a tufted, cushioned back that becomes part of your bed when the futon is reclined. It also includes a sturdy wooden frame to provide secure levels of stability as well as impressive durability, meaning you’ll get plenty of use out of this well-reviewed futon.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Smiaoer Memory Foam Futon Sofa

FAUX-LEATHER PICK

The Smiaoer Memory Foam Futon Sofa can be assembled in 15 minutes to give you a sleek and stylish furniture piece that will do what you ask of it. The design includes independently functioning sides and back pieces, which allow you to arrange the futon in a way dictated by your needs. Want a bed? Collapse everything. Want half up and half down? That’s easy, too. For added comfort, the futon is filled with a layer of 2.5-inch memory foam.

Courtesy of Walmart

7. Mercury Row Imani Square Arm Sleeper

MOST STYLISH

If style is at the top of your wish list for your futon choice, the Mercury Row Imani Square Arm Sleeper may fit the bill. It comes backed by over 10,000 five-star ratings and sports a velvet finish that oozes class. It’s available in seven different colors, including green, pink and tan, to ensure there’s one to match your existing decor. For convenience, the futon back features a split design for greater customization while the padding in the back and arms increase your overall comfort. In addition, what’s most popular about this futon is that until you see it fold down, it doesn’t look like a futon.

Courtesy of Wayfair

8. Mercury Row Stancil Full Convertible Sofa

BEST ARMLESS

By including no armrests in the design, this futon can create a fully open bed, ideal for overnight guests and horizontal chilling. The 71-inch wide, contemporary futon features a solid wood frame that is supported by metal legs for greater sturdiness and style. You’ll also find that the faux leather is easily wiped clean and filled with polyester to give a medium-firm feel to the sofa. Additionally, the mattress can be detached for more in-depth cleaning or use elsewhere.

Courtesy of Wayfair

9. Kodiak Furniture Monterey Futon Set

BEST STORAGE

Everyone could use a little extra storage space. Ideal for a guest room or office space, this hardwood futon with drawers converts to a full-size bed and has an innerspring coil mattress that’s way comfier than an air mattress. Buyers appreciate that this futon doesn’t have a dorm room look and instead elevates the look of their home. The mattress does have a slightly firmer feel, so add a topper if you prefer an extra-plush mattress.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Zipcode Design Twin Futon With Storage

BEST FOR SMALL HOMES

No coffee table? No problem. This twin-sized futon features built-in cup-holders and storage solutions, making it the ultimate space-saver. It also features an adjustable backrest, letting you recline at the perfect degree. With a tufted back and the option of velvet or linen, Zipcode Design’s futon is an elegant yet affordable option. It has a cozy feel, with one reviewer commenting, “Not only is it modern and stylish, but it’s also extremely comfortable.”

Courtesy of Wayfair

11. Best Choice Faux Leather Futon Sofa

BEST REMOVABLE ARMS

Having removable armrests is a major benefit with futons, especially if they’re on the smaller side. It allows extra room for heads and legs and turns it into an actual bed once folded down. This one also has a cup holder middle console that can be folded up. The removable pillows can be used in place of regular pillows when this convertible couch is folded down into a bed. With a faux leather look, sleek chrome legs and storage space beneath, this futon offers tons of features for a low price.

Courtesy of Target

12. eLuxury Modern Plush Futon Couch

PLUSHEST PICK

This armless futon by eLuxury features an extra-plush cushion that’s over 10 inches thick. Available in muted tones like gray and cream, this futon is described as modern, comfy and simple to assemble. It’s not as large as full- or queen-sized futons, making it a popular choice for smaller homes or guest rooms.

Courtesy of Target

13. DHP Jasper Coil Futon

MOST SIMILAR TO A COUCH

if you’re on the hunt for a futon that doesn’t look like a futon, check out this unsuspecting choice from DHP. The Jasper futon looks identical to a regular sofa and has a vintage-inspired look with its wing-shaped arms and rounded wooden legs. It’s available in a range of fabrics and colors and has a multi-position back, giving you the option to sit, sleep or lounge. With a weight limit of 600 pounds, it’s also one of the more durable futons on the market right now.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. HomCom Folding Convertible Sleeper Bed Chair

BEST DORM ROOM PICK

Most dorm rooms aren’t big enough to contain an entire futon, so the next best solution is a futon chair. Folding out to a cozy single bed, this versatile sleeper chair is suitable for any guest spending the night in a dorm room. It can be a place to nap, read, study or lounge while listening to music. For under $200, this multi-functional piece of accent furniture isn’t just meant for dorm rooms — it also works well for tight corners that can only accommodate a chair rather than a full futon.

Courtesy of Walmart

15. Mopio Chloe Futon Sofa Bed

BEST SPLIT BACK

Mopia’s Chloe is one of the best-looking sleepers out there. Available in chic tones like mustard and light gray, this split-back futon has Scandinavian details on the back cushions that are sure to earn compliments. Beyond adding a sense of style to your space, it also allows you to recline to the angle you prefer on the individual cushions rather than the entire back, allowing for customized comfort.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Dual Comfort Queen Chicago Coil Futon

BEST QUEEN-SIZED PICK

If your guests are over 6 feet tall, they might find a twin or full-sized mattress to be slightly cramped. As an alternative, consider this queen-sized spring mattress futon. Available in three suede colors that easily match any interior, Dual Comfort’s frame is made from hardwood with an espresso finish. It’s also slightly taller than many options, making it one of the best futons that’s almost identical to a sofa.

Courtesy of Target

