The Best LED Light Strips for Adding Ambient Color to Your Decor

If you’ve been considering a little extra touch of personality for your home, your mind may be wandering to thoughts of DIY succulent-kits, new curtains, or an upgraded doorbell system. But these types of projects can be rather labor-intensive and expensive, too. May we recommend an LED strip light kit instead?
LED light strips add a sophisticated edge while still being one of the most affordable lighting options. Placement is the most crucial aspect. Where sconces or floor lamps can be design choices on their own, these lights are designed to highlight specific surfaces or pieces of furniture. You can place them behind your TV to create a dramatic backdrop while watching a movie, behind the bathroom mirror for better visibility while grooming, or under cabinets to add a sophisticated look to your kitchen. Or, for a more dramatic look, run them around the perimeter of your walls to light up your entire room.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite LED light strips for your home. Best of all, many of these give you the option to change colors, so you can find the one that best suits your living area. These are the ones to get.
The Best LED Light Strips: At a Glance
Key specs:
- 16.4 feet long
- 150 light sources
- Connects to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
At SPY, we’ve been big fans of Sengled products for some time now, and just when we thought they couldn’t dazzle us more, we got our hands on the company’s amazing Smart Multicolor Light Strips. Perfect for pretty much any part of your home, but especially awesome when mounted behind your TV, all 16.4 feet of these lighting strips are totally customizable with the Sengled app.
You’ll be able to choose from close to 16 million different color options, 27 lighting modes, the ability to group lights into individually-controllable zones, along with Alexa and Google Assistant functions. And like many of Sengled’s other smart lighting products, there’s no hub required during install. Just download the app and connect your Sengled lights directly to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, and you’ll be good to go.
Pros
- Excellent value
- Up to 16 million color options
- No hub required
- Quick and easy install
Cons
- Some lighting modes could be brighter
- A little more expensive than competitive products
Kimdelee 100-Foot Waterproof LED Light Strip
Best For: Spicing up your next pool party or outdoor shindig without having to incorporate extra alcohol.
Why We Chose It: It’s tough to come by waterproofed outdoor lighting, but this 100-foot spool of LED lights from Kimdelee is just what you’ll need to accentuate your next backyard event.
Key specs:
- 100 feet long
- 540 light sources
- IP-65 rated
- Corded electric power
When it comes to throwing the world’s greatest pool party, you’re going to need way more than good tunes and solid food. In our opinion, one thing your guests will never expect or forget is a Bluetooth-controlled outdoor light show. For that, the incredible Kimdelee 100 Foot Waterproof LED Light Strips are the accessories you’ll want.
Not only does this lighting kit come with an easy-to-use IR remote, but you can also download the Kimdelee app to really personalize the illumination. You’ll be able to choose from close to 16 million different color options, and with the included Sync Music feature, your Kimdelee lights will pulse along to whatever playlists you decide to rock the night with. And don’t worry about splashes and drinks, because the LED strips are also IP-65 rated.
Pros
- Can be controlled with app or remote
- Includes Sync Music
- Waterproofed design
- Good value
- Easy install
Cons
- App can be a little difficult to use
- No Wi-Fi controls
Key specs:
- Multicolor
- 150 light sources
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
These LED strip lights from Daybetter are an impressive 32 feet long, making them a great option for illuminating larger spaces. What’s even more impressive is that these lights are cuttable. If you want to light a smaller space, you can trim the lights along the marked lines to your desired length. Included with the lights is a remote control with printed color buttons, so you can easily choose the color you want without having to toggle through too many colors.
Pros
- Extra-long lights
- Cuttable strips for a custom fit
- Comes with a remote w/ color-coded buttons
Cons
- Included adhesive could be better
- 32-foot length consists of two rolls, rather than one continuous strip
Hitlights Warm LED Lights
Best For: Those of us that are looking for a solid set of LED strip lights that don’t have color-changing capabilities.
Why We Chose It: Being able to switch between traditional and multi-colored lighting is a nice feature, but we enjoy the “keep it simple” approach of this Hitlights product.
Key specs:
- Warm White
- 160 light sources
- 16.4 feet long
- Compatible w/ Hitlights extensions
These warm white lights can quickly turn a dark walkway or kitchen into a welcoming one. The 3M adhesive on the back of the lights firmly sticks to whatever surface you need and doesn’t cause damage when you remove them. You can cut the lights to any size you need to fit underneath kitchen or bathroom cabinets. Plus, mounting clips are included to hide power cords, along with a dimmer to set the vibe with your light strips.
Pros
- Can be customized to any length
- Comes with mounting clips and a dimmer
- Backed by a 6 year warranty
Cons
- One of the more expensive LED light strip options
- No multicolor option
- No smart features
Key specs:
- 6.56 feet long
- Multicolored
- Made for 40 to 60-inch TV sizes
- USB powered
Many of the options on this list are very long, which can be great if you have a room or large piece of furniture to decorate. But if you just want to illuminate a smaller space, consider these lights, which come in 6.56-foot and 14.3-foot strips. The strips are designed to discretely wrap around TVs of all sizes (for 65 to 75-inch TVs, choose the 14.3-foot version). The USB plug is designed to plug directly into the TV itself, saving your outlets for other purposes. While these are ideal for television lighting, they will work just as well in the kitchen or under a bar.
Pros
- Good length for most flatscreen TVs
- Plugs directly into the TV to save outlets for other electronics
- Great price
- 16 color options and 4 dimming modes
Cons
- May require a USB power brick if your TV is missing a USB port
- Lighting could be brighter
Key specs:
- 16.4 foot length
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Includes Music Sync
- No Wi-Fi hub required
From TVs to speakers, smart tech is taking over. These smart lights can be paired with Alexa or Google Home, so you can ask your speaker to change the lights or turn them on and off. If you don’t have an Alexa smart speaker, can also control the lights using an app on your phone. The lights are available in 16-foot or 32-foot rolls, with the latter consisting of two, 16-foot rolls. Even better, because these LED strips can be cut to size, you can adapt them to exactly the size of the area you wish to illuminate.
SPY Tech Editor, John Velasco, has been using Govee’s smart LED light strips for some time and loved the color saturation they produce. “Nothing annoys me more about light strips than their lack of color saturation,” said Velasco. “It’s important because LED light strips tend to lose saturation the more you increase brightness, but that hasn’t been a problem for Govee.”
Pros
- Smart lights that can be controlled with Alexa or Google Assistant
- Over 16 million color options
- Several lighting automations to choose from
- Quick and easy install
- Good price
Cons
- Govee app can be finicky
- Lights could be brighter
- Adhesive can wear away
Key Specs:
- Comes w/ (2) 32.8 foot spools
- 300 light sources
- Multicolored
- Corded electric power
You can cover a lot of area with these 65.6-foot LED light strips. But you don’t have to use the entire strip if you don’t need to, either. The strips can be cut every three LEDs for when you only need smaller pieces. The 44-key remote lets your lights shine anyway you want with customizable colors, flashing patterns and other features. Time to get the party started.
Pros
- Long light strips can cover a lot of area with a single strip
- 44 key IR remote w/ 8 lighting modes
- Can be cut to any length you want
- Not a bad price
Cons
- No smart features
- Remote isn’t the best
Wobane Under Counter Light Kit
Best For: Throwing a little extra ambience and peace-of-mind lighting into your kitchen space.
Why We Chose It: Under-cabinet lighting is really seeing a big boost in sales, and this Wobane kit is one of the better options on digital shelves.
Key Specs:
- 180 light sources
- Indoor only
- 9.8 feet long
- Can be purchased in three white-light configurations
This LED lighting setup includes six 20-inch strips that total 9.8 feet of lighting. This is ideal for under cabinet lighting in the kitchen or to brighten up a dark wardrobe closet. It comes with a remote control that can control brightness, dimming and can even set a timer for your lights to turn off. Everything you need to install this lighting set is included.
Pros
- Remote provides a lot of control over lighting
- Super-easy installation
- Good price
Cons
- Remote can be finicky
- Small strips make it difficult to cover large areas
Lepro LED Light Strips
Best For: Adding an affordable bit of atmospheric lighting to your home.
Why We Chose It: If you’ve got a few extra power adapters hanging around, this Lepro lighting kit becomes one of the most cost-effective lighting options of our roundup.
Key specs:
- 16.4 feet long
- 300 light sources
- Corded electric power
There are 300 lights in this 16.4-foot light strip, but you can cut it to get the right length you need. And they are easy to install with the adhesive backing — just clean the area and stick the light strips on. You will need a 12-volt power source since these lights don’t include one. Even with that minor drawback, these lights are a great choice to quickly brighten up a dark room or kitchen.
Pros
- Affordable white lighting
- Easy to install
- Great price
Cons
- Power adapter not included
- No smart features
- Not as advanced as other lighting options
Key specs:
- 16.4 feet long
- Multicolored
- 150 light sources
- Corded electric power
These lights come in a 16-foot long strip, and you can change the color using the included remote control. 3M adhesive is included for a secure hold wherever you want to attach the lights. Like some of the other options, these lights are cuttable, so you can get a customized fit for the space you’re installing the lights. The lights are also available in double the length.
Pros
- Comes with 20 basic colors and 6 DIY options
- Six excellent lighting modes to choose from
- Can be cut to fit any size
- Great value
Cons
- Remote could be better
- No smart features
Frequently Asked Questions About LED Light Strips
How are LED light strips installed?
Much like double-sided tape, LED light strips have a non-adhesive side and a side with an adhesive backing. To install, you’ll need to first figure out how much area you’ll need to cover on the back of your TV or monitor. Once determined, you can cut your light strips to size, then stick them around the perimeter of your display.
Depending on the brand of light strips you’ve purchased, you’ll either have individual light strip circuits that can be connected together, or one long strand that terminates in some kind of a powered connection (usually an AC plug or USB). Connect this end to its respective power source, and your DIY light strips should be complete.
Can you cut LED light strips?
There are some LED light strip brands that will allow you to cut the strip to whatever length you’ll need. Typically, these strands are perforated where cuts can be made. And if you separate your strands into different sections, you’ll usually be able to connect one strand to another by way of a male-to-female power connection.
How long do LED light strips last?
Generally speaking, LED light strips will last for at least 25,000 hours (or close to 3 years), but many models can top out at around 50,000 hours (or around 6 years).
Do LED light strips use a lot of electricity?
Fortunately, they do not. LED lighting is one of the most energy-efficient ways of adding illumination to any space. And even if you’re using your lights all day, every day, LED bulbs consume around 80% less energy compared to standard incandescent lighting. Dollar for dollar, this can add up to years of savings, as a single six-foot-or-less LED light strip will only cost about $5 a year to operate, on average.
How do you hide LED light strips?
The nice thing about LED light strips for TVs and computer monitors is that they’re designed to stick on the back of your display, which will obscure them from any kind of head-on vantage point. So in terms of “hiding,” the hard part is already done for you.
Now if you’d like to hide the thin AC power cable or USB lead that you’ll often find on the opposite end of your light strip reel, wire cover kits are the way to go. Sold in multiple configurations, wire molding does a nice job at tidying cables and keeping your wires out of sight.