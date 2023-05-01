The Best LED Light Strips for Adding Ambient Color to Your Decor

If you’ve been considering a little extra touch of personality for your home, your mind may be wandering to thoughts of DIY succulent-kits, new curtains, or an upgraded doorbell system. But these types of projects can be rather labor-intensive and expensive, too. May we recommend an LED strip light kit instead?

LED light strips add a sophisticated edge while still being one of the most affordable lighting options. Placement is the most crucial aspect. Where sconces or floor lamps can be design choices on their own, these lights are designed to highlight specific surfaces or pieces of furniture. You can place them behind your TV to create a dramatic backdrop while watching a movie, behind the bathroom mirror for better visibility while grooming, or under cabinets to add a sophisticated look to your kitchen. Or, for a more dramatic look, run them around the perimeter of your walls to light up your entire room.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite LED light strips for your home. Best of all, many of these give you the option to change colors, so you can find the one that best suits your living area. These are the ones to get.

best overall $32.60 Best For: Bringing the power of incredible smart home controls to the accent lighting in your home.

Why We Chose It: Sengled is one of the best brands when it comes to reliability and value, bar-none.



Key specs:

16.4 feet long

150 light sources

Connects to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

At SPY, we’ve been big fans of Sengled products for some time now, and just when we thought they couldn’t dazzle us more, we got our hands on the company’s amazing Smart Multicolor Light Strips. Perfect for pretty much any part of your home, but especially awesome when mounted behind your TV, all 16.4 feet of these lighting strips are totally customizable with the Sengled app.

You’ll be able to choose from close to 16 million different color options, 27 lighting modes, the ability to group lights into individually-controllable zones, along with Alexa and Google Assistant functions. And like many of Sengled’s other smart lighting products, there’s no hub required during install. Just download the app and connect your Sengled lights directly to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, and you’ll be good to go.

Pros Excellent value

Up to 16 million color options

No hub required

Quick and easy install Cons Some lighting modes could be brighter

A little more expensive than competitive products

best for outdoors $33.99 $39.99 15% off Best For: Spicing up your next pool party or outdoor shindig without having to incorporate extra alcohol.

Why We Chose It: It’s tough to come by waterproofed outdoor lighting, but this 100-foot spool of LED lights from Kimdelee is just what you’ll need to accentuate your next backyard event.



Key specs:

100 feet long

540 light sources

IP-65 rated

Corded electric power

When it comes to throwing the world’s greatest pool party, you’re going to need way more than good tunes and solid food. In our opinion, one thing your guests will never expect or forget is a Bluetooth-controlled outdoor light show. For that, the incredible Kimdelee 100 Foot Waterproof LED Light Strips are the accessories you’ll want.

Not only does this lighting kit come with an easy-to-use IR remote, but you can also download the Kimdelee app to really personalize the illumination. You’ll be able to choose from close to 16 million different color options, and with the included Sync Music feature, your Kimdelee lights will pulse along to whatever playlists you decide to rock the night with. And don’t worry about splashes and drinks, because the LED strips are also IP-65 rated.

Pros Can be controlled with app or remote

Includes Sync Music

Waterproofed design

Good value

Easy install Cons App can be a little difficult to use

No Wi-Fi controls

Courtesy of Amazon best price per foot $19.99 $20.99 5% off Best for: Adding nuance, character, and extra illumination to your home.

Why we chose it: At 32 feet long, this Daybetter light strip is perfect for tackling larger spaces that could use a lighting boost.

Key specs:

Multicolor

150 light sources

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

These LED strip lights from Daybetter are an impressive 32 feet long, making them a great option for illuminating larger spaces. What’s even more impressive is that these lights are cuttable. If you want to light a smaller space, you can trim the lights along the marked lines to your desired length. Included with the lights is a remote control with printed color buttons, so you can easily choose the color you want without having to toggle through too many colors.

Pros Extra-long lights

Cuttable strips for a custom fit

Comes with a remote w/ color-coded buttons Cons Included adhesive could be better

32-foot length consists of two rolls, rather than one continuous strip

Courtesy of Amazon best daytime-white light strips $39.99 Best For: Those of us that are looking for a solid set of LED strip lights that don’t have color-changing capabilities.

Why We Chose It: Being able to switch between traditional and multi-colored lighting is a nice feature, but we enjoy the “keep it simple” approach of this Hitlights product.

Key specs:

Warm White

160 light sources

16.4 feet long

Compatible w/ Hitlights extensions

These warm white lights can quickly turn a dark walkway or kitchen into a welcoming one. The 3M adhesive on the back of the lights firmly sticks to whatever surface you need and doesn’t cause damage when you remove them. You can cut the lights to any size you need to fit underneath kitchen or bathroom cabinets. Plus, mounting clips are included to hide power cords, along with a dimmer to set the vibe with your light strips.

Pros Can be customized to any length

Comes with mounting clips and a dimmer

Backed by a 6 year warranty Cons One of the more expensive LED light strip options

No multicolor option

No smart features

Courtesy of Amazon best for tv lighting $11.99 Best For: Adding incredible bias lighting to your “dark room” TV-watching.

Why We Chose It: This 78.7-inch spool of Pangton Villa LED lighting installs fast and is USB-powered, meaning you can plug it right into your TV.

Key specs:

6.56 feet long

Multicolored

Made for 40 to 60-inch TV sizes

USB powered

Many of the options on this list are very long, which can be great if you have a room or large piece of furniture to decorate. But if you just want to illuminate a smaller space, consider these lights, which come in 6.56-foot and 14.3-foot strips. The strips are designed to discretely wrap around TVs of all sizes (for 65 to 75-inch TVs, choose the 14.3-foot version). The USB plug is designed to plug directly into the TV itself, saving your outlets for other purposes. While these are ideal for television lighting, they will work just as well in the kitchen or under a bar.

Pros Good length for most flatscreen TVs

Plugs directly into the TV to save outlets for other electronics

Great price

16 color options and 4 dimming modes Cons May require a USB power brick if your TV is missing a USB port

Lighting could be brighter

Courtesy of Amazon best for customization $25.00 Best For: Those of us looking to create an interactive lighting atmosphere in our home.

Why We Chose It: With its simple installation and unbelievable color-changing skills, Govee is one of the best names in the business.

Key specs:

16.4 foot length

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Includes Music Sync

No Wi-Fi hub required

From TVs to speakers, smart tech is taking over. These smart lights can be paired with Alexa or Google Home, so you can ask your speaker to change the lights or turn them on and off. If you don’t have an Alexa smart speaker, can also control the lights using an app on your phone. The lights are available in 16-foot or 32-foot rolls, with the latter consisting of two, 16-foot rolls. Even better, because these LED strips can be cut to size, you can adapt them to exactly the size of the area you wish to illuminate.

SPY Tech Editor, John Velasco, has been using Govee’s smart LED light strips for some time and loved the color saturation they produce. “Nothing annoys me more about light strips than their lack of color saturation,” said Velasco. “It’s important because LED light strips tend to lose saturation the more you increase brightness, but that hasn’t been a problem for Govee.”

Pros Smart lights that can be controlled with Alexa or Google Assistant

Over 16 million color options

Several lighting automations to choose from

Quick and easy install

Good price Cons Govee app can be finicky

Lights could be brighter

Adhesive can wear away

Courtesy of Amazon best remote $16.99 $29.99 43% off Best For: Stylizing whatever parts of your home could use a little personality via illumination.

Why We Chose It: Tenmiro offers the best bang for your buck when it comes to how long a strip light you’ll have to work with.



Key Specs:

Comes w/ (2) 32.8 foot spools

300 light sources

Multicolored

Corded electric power

You can cover a lot of area with these 65.6-foot LED light strips. But you don’t have to use the entire strip if you don’t need to, either. The strips can be cut every three LEDs for when you only need smaller pieces. The 44-key remote lets your lights shine anyway you want with customizable colors, flashing patterns and other features. Time to get the party started.

Pros Long light strips can cover a lot of area with a single strip

44 key IR remote w/ 8 lighting modes

Can be cut to any length you want

Not a bad price Cons No smart features

Remote isn’t the best

Courtesy of Amazon best for kitchens $20.99 $30.99 32% off Best For: Throwing a little extra ambience and peace-of-mind lighting into your kitchen space.

Why We Chose It: Under-cabinet lighting is really seeing a big boost in sales, and this Wobane kit is one of the better options on digital shelves.



Key Specs:

180 light sources

Indoor only

9.8 feet long

Can be purchased in three white-light configurations

This LED lighting setup includes six 20-inch strips that total 9.8 feet of lighting. This is ideal for under cabinet lighting in the kitchen or to brighten up a dark wardrobe closet. It comes with a remote control that can control brightness, dimming and can even set a timer for your lights to turn off. Everything you need to install this lighting set is included.

Pros Remote provides a lot of control over lighting

Super-easy installation

Good price Cons Remote can be finicky

Small strips make it difficult to cover large areas

Courtesy of Amazon best on a budget $11.99 $14.99 20% off Best For: Adding an affordable bit of atmospheric lighting to your home.

Why We Chose It: If you’ve got a few extra power adapters hanging around, this Lepro lighting kit becomes one of the most cost-effective lighting options of our roundup.



Key specs:

16.4 feet long

300 light sources

Corded electric power

There are 300 lights in this 16.4-foot light strip, but you can cut it to get the right length you need. And they are easy to install with the adhesive backing — just clean the area and stick the light strips on. You will need a 12-volt power source since these lights don’t include one. Even with that minor drawback, these lights are a great choice to quickly brighten up a dark room or kitchen.

Pros Affordable white lighting

Easy to install

Great price Cons Power adapter not included

No smart features

Not as advanced as other lighting options

Amazon also consider $11.89 $13.99 15% off Best For: Setting up an extravagant lighting display to wow your friends and family.

Why We Chose It: With nearly 16 million color options and built-in dimming, this Minger lighting product is a no-brainer.

Key specs:

16.4 feet long

Multicolored

150 light sources

Corded electric power

These lights come in a 16-foot long strip, and you can change the color using the included remote control. 3M adhesive is included for a secure hold wherever you want to attach the lights. Like some of the other options, these lights are cuttable, so you can get a customized fit for the space you’re installing the lights. The lights are also available in double the length.

Pros Comes with 20 basic colors and 6 DIY options

Six excellent lighting modes to choose from

Can be cut to fit any size

Great value Cons Remote could be better

No smart features