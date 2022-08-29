Add a Mattress Topper to Your Bed to Improve Comfort and Provide Extra Support

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

As a place you spend around one-third of your day, ensuring your bed is a comfortable spot to chill out, fool around and, most importantly, sleep is key. Of course, your bedroom environment goes a long way in creating relaxation, but having the right stuff under you can make all the difference when it comes to lying down. If you’re not enjoying cloud-like comfort when you hit the hay, it may be time to switch mattress type or add one of the best mattress toppers to your setup.

While you may have thought that a good mattress is the only way to create noteworthy in-bed comfort, it’s not. Of course, choosing a mattress to match how you sleep is a good idea. But even if you’ve fallen out of love with an aging mattress, it doesn’t have to be the end of the road, especially if you don’t have several hundred dollars to shell out on a new one. Fixing your nightly discomfort may be as simple as reinvigorating the sleeping surface with one of the best mattress toppers.

What Is a Mattress Topper?

What is a mattress topper, you ask? A mattress topper is a quick-to-install addition that sits on top of your existing mattress and underneath the fitted sheet. In a similar way to the best mattress pads, they can provide a varying number of extra inches of comfort and are usually made from memory foam or down-filled materials. These bedding add-ons deliver additional support, help with motion transfer and can be used to restore a stuffy, ancient mattress to its former glory.

What’s also great about the best mattress toppers is that they can cost a fraction of the money buying a new mattress. Well-reviewed and popular mattress toppers are available for as little as $30 and range up to premium models with multiple layers and are made from higher quality materials.

Furthermore, in addition to restoring an older mattress or raising the comfort level of a more basic mattress model, a mattress topper may help manage back pain. The best mattress toppers for back pain may be able to provide targeted relief for specific back-related complaints.

What to Consider Before Buying a Mattress Topper

The best mattress toppers vary greatly in size and style. As we have already mentioned, there are mattress toppers that may help manage back pain. But there are toppers to match every sleeping position, toppers for hot sleepers and toppers across a range of firmness levels. So there is a mattress topper for everyone. Whether you want a softer bed or one that smells better, there’s something for every need and desire.

Below, you’ll find our top picks for the 25 best mattress toppers available online. Each model included on our list is well-reviewed and well-loved by users. So you can forget about shelling out thousands of dollars on a completely new mattress and reinvigorate your current one with one of these handy add-ons.

1. Linenspa Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

BEST OVERALL

The Linenspa Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper is available in two- or three-inch thicknesses and several different sizes, ensuring an option for every bed. The topper is made from ultra plush memory foam, infused with temperature regulating gel beads to help evenly distribute and dissipate heat. The soft memory foam also aids spinal alignment and removes pressure points, delivering a comfortable sleeping experience like you’ve never experienced before. In addition, this impressive topper comes backed by more than 65,000 five-star ratings from happy Amazon customers.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper

RUNNER UP

Saatva has engineered one of the most popular innerspring mattresses of our time, but that’s not their only best-seller. The luxurious Graphite Saatva mattress topper is made of memory foam but infused with graphite for better cooling effects and features four elastic anchor bands, so your topper never shifts at night. The cover is made of organic cotton, so your skin can breathe, and you can sleep soundly. One buyer reports that it’s “totally worth paying extra” for. It also comes with a one-year limited warranty and a 180-night home trial to ensure you like what it brings to your bed.

Courtesy of Saatva

3. MASVIS Queen Mattress Topper

BEST VALUE

If you’re after additional comfort at a budget-friendly price, the MASVIS Queen Mattress Topper could be the choice for you. It’s available in six sizes, from twin to California king, and uses two inches of quilted fiber to deliver pure comfort. The material is breathable and provides additional support, further enhancing your comfort levels. You’ll also find a deep pocket and adjustable elastic straps to ensure a secure fit around your mattress. This mattress topper is also machine washable, making it easy to clean and maintain.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. LEISURE TOWN Queen Cooling Mattress Topper

BEST COOLING

For those who would like to be a bit cooler at night, the LEISURE TOWN Queen Cooling Mattress Topper features HNN-Technology, making it super breathable and letting air pass through it easily heat-free sleep. The mattress topper is also machine washable, making maintenance easy. This is an ideal addition for restless sleepers, expectant mothers and anyone looking to raise their comfort level during the night. It’s available in multiple sizes, from twin to California king, and fits mattresses up to 21 inches deep.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. ViscoSoft Pillow Top Memory Foam Mattress Topper

BEST WARRANTY

The ViscoSoft Pillow Top Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a quick and easy way to add extra comfort to your mattress. This high-quality topper is made in the USA and comes with a five-year guarantee and a 60-day return period. The topper is four inches deep and includes layers of temperature-neutral gel memory foam and a fluffy down alternative for comfort and better spinal alignment. It also sports a deep pocket and elastic bands to attach to your existing mattress securely.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. LUCID Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper

BEST SCENTED

How does going to sleep and waking up to the delightful scent of lavender sound? If it’s something you’d like, then the LUCID Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper is for you. The two-inch topper features five different body zones across the memory foam to deliver different pressure experiences for your body and to help prevent tossing and turning throughout the night. The included memory foam has been designed to be responsive, airy and soft. In addition, this topper is available in a non-lavender scented cooling gel option and has received over 34,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Parachute Down Mattress Topper

BEST DOWN

For those who prefer the feel of down over memory foam, this Ohio-made Parachute Down Mattress Topper has layers full of premium European white down inside a 100% sateen cotton shell for a five-star hotel feel. The topper is made so that you’ll gain three inches of additional mattress height for added comfort. In addition, you won’t have to worry about unwanted shifting when you sleep, as the baffle box style construction keeps it in shape at all times.

Courtesy of Parachute Home

8. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Topper

BEST PAIN RELIEF

If you struggle with back or neck pain and want a way to provide some relief to your discomfort during the night, try adding this Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Topper to your existing mattress. This three-inch thick topper is made from authentic TEMPUR material, which helps support and align your body as you sleep. It also includes a removable cover that is allergen and dust mite resistant. These qualities make keeping your mattress topper clean especially simple.

Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

9. Boll & Branch Mattress Topper

ECO-FRIENDLY

Super cushioned memory foam toppers aren’t for everyone, and that’s understandable. Some foams aren’t great for the environment, but you don’t need to worry about that with the Boll & Branch mattress topper. It’s pillowy, but you won’t sink with this two-inch topper made of organic cotton, poly, and humanely treated wool from New Zealand. With this choice, you don’t need to worry about off-gassing or sleeping hot.

Courtesy of Boll & Branch

10. Casper Mattress Topper

MOST PLUSH

Look to the Casper mattress topper if you want to feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. Made from high-quality latex foams and a soft-as-can-be upper layer, this three-inch topper can make a too-hard mattress feel significantly softer. While it contains synthetic materials, they are more durable and long-lasting than natural alternatives. It’s a plush yet supportive solution for users that want pressure relief, but it might be a bit too soft for stomach sleepers.

Courtesy of Casper

11. Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper

BEST DOWN ALT

Consider this luxurious and silky micro-gel mattress topper if you’re searching for a down alternative. It won’t engulf your body but does feel perfectly decadent, and best of all, it offers an additional barrier of protection with a waterproof base — but unlike other toppers and pads with that feature, this one is silent — as one buyer puts it, “waterproof without feeling weird.” It’s all wrapped in a cotton shell and is a cozy upgrade to any bed. The design includes a generously stretched skirt that can accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches deep.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

12. Pure Green 100% Natural Latex Mattress Topper

BEST LATEX

Latex offers a bouncier alternative to the sinking feeling of many mattress toppers. This buoyant and chemical-free topper clocks in at three inches high and has almost 5,000 rave reviews on Amazon. This topper is offered at a competitive price point, according to one Amazon buyer, ” Soft enough to comfort these old bones yet dense enough to cushion against a hard surface.” Suitable for sleepers of all ages, this topper is made in Sri Lanka, where some of the highest quality latex hails from.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Tuft & Needle Adaptive Foam Mattress Topper

BEST FOR SIDE SLEEPERS

If you sleep on your side, you’ll need a somewhat soft but supportive mattress, keeping your body as aligned as possible throughout the night. Tuft & Needle’s open-cell foam topper provides cushy support and relief for shoulders and hips. It’s denser than other options on the market, with a buyer commenting, “Surprisingly, we have no problem rolling over because unlike a memory foam topper, which we have on a guest bed, you don’t sink into a “ditch” you can’t get out of.” This popular topper comes with a hassle-free 30-day return policy and a three-year limited warranty.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Sleep Number DualTemp Individual Layer

BEST FOR COUPLES

Is there ever harmony for a couple where one person is a hot sleeper, and the other person is a cold sleeper? Although it comes with a substantial price tag, this is the only true temperature balancing topper on the market, offered in individual sizes like half-queen and half-king. Choose from various temperature settings with a button, and get precise control over how cool or warm you sleep. The Dual Temp layer is compatible with any mattress.

Courtesy of Sleep Number

15. Olee Sleep Tri-Folding Memory Foam Topper

BEST TRAVEL

If you have a child with a single bed, or you’re frequently traveling, say goodbye to gross hotel beds with your own portable memory foam topper, conveniently separated into a tri-folded style so that it can fit in your luggage or the back of a car. While it’s not an ideal choice for couples if you need to improve your sleep quality while traveling or are struggling to find a single-sized topper, look no further. The four-inch thick topper, made up of one inch of dura-i-gel foam and three inches of dura-had support foam, can be used alone or on top of a mattress, making it a versatile addition to anyone in need of an extra layer of comfort or some additional floor seating.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Best Price Mattress Memory Foam Mattress Topper

BEST SIZES

This Best Price Mattress Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a popular option in all sizes, from twin to California king. It uses gel-infused memory foam to deliver noticeable comfort for all sleepers and includes an open-cell design that further aids ventilation. The topper is also available in thicknesses ranging from 1.5 to four inches and has received more than 10,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers. This option is hard to beat for a budget-friendly, well-reviewed topper that is sure to come in the size you need it to.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Oaskys Mattress Pad Cover

EASIEST TO FIT

Including a built-in elastic fabric pocket in the design, this Oaskys Mattress Pad Cover can easily be installed in minutes. The pocket is designed to fit mattresses between eight and 20 inches in thickness and sports a complete 360-degree fit to ensure it stays in place. The topper is made from sturdy and durable materials and comes in six sizes, ranging from twin to California king. The cover’s down alternative microfiber is also friendly to your skin and machine washable. Furthermore, it’s one of the most popular options on our list, with more than 45,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. SOPAT Extra Thick Mattress Topper

EXTRA-THICK PICK

If your priority is adding extra thickness to your bed, this SOPAT Extra Thick Mattress Topper could be what you’re looking for. The mattress addition comes in twin, full, queen and king sizes and has the backing of more than 8,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers. The breathable topper uses soft microfiber, 100% cotton and a double border pillow top to create a sleeping surface that is noticeably soft and breathable. The machine-washable topper also uses a 4D snow down alternative filling and a repeating design to allow air to move more freely. Additionally, a built-in pocket lets you securely install it on mattresses between eight and 21 inches thick without any difficulty.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Puffy Mattress Topper

BEST HYPOALLERGENIC

The Puffy Mattress Topper is an excellent option for sleepers with allergies. By keeping dust mites and bacteria at bay, the hypoallergenic design reduces the spread of allergens, helping ensure a peaceful night’s rest for every sleeper. The mattress topper is available in soft or firm and six sizes, from twin to Cali king. For greater confidence in any purchase, the topper comes with a 101-night sleep trial and a lifetime guarantee. Furthermore, a washable cover and a stretch pocket that can accommodate mattresses up to 15 inches thick make this a well-rounded and reliable option.

Courtesy of Puffy

20. Silk & Snow Organic Mattress Topper

BEST ORGANIC

The Silk & Snow Organic Mattress Topper is our top pick if you’re looking for an organic latex mattress topper. This GOTS- and GOLS-certified mattress addition comes in either firm or medium firm and features a removable, washable cover for easier cleaning and maintenance. The two-inch topper also works with any mattress and uses organic latex as filler. The latex is responsibly sourced from a generational family-owned latex manufacturer in Sri Lanka. To ensure you’re happy with any purchase, it also comes with a 100-night sleep trial and a three-year warranty for the latex.

Courtesy of Silk & Snow

21. Turmerry Natural and Organic Latex Mattress Topper

NATURAL PICK

This Turmerry Natural Latex Mattress Topper is an organic latex mattress topper popular with all sleepers. It has received more than 1,000 five-star reviews and uses only natural and organic materials in its production. You can choose from a two- or three-inch thick topper in six different sizes. You’ll also get the choice of three different firmness levels. Handily, if you aren’t sure which one will work best for you, you can use the company’s online quiz to determine which suits your needs.

Courtesy of Turmerry

22. Viscosoft High-Density Mattress Topper

FOR OLDER MATTRESSES

If your existing mattress needs a little extra support or it’s just too soft for your personal preference, a Viscosoft High-Density Mattress Topper could be exactly what you’re searching for. This memory foam mattress topper is available with either three or four inches of gel-infused memory foam surrounded by a breathable, washable cover. The medium-firm feel is great for extra support, promoting spinal alignment and eliminating motion transfer, while adjustable straps and a slip-resistant mesh ensure it remains in place once it has been installed. Additionally, this topper, suitable for every kind of sleeper, comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee and a five-year warranty.

Courtesy of ViscoSoft

23. Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper

MOST COMFORTABLE

While ethically-sourced materials and environmental responsibility are definitely worth mentioning, the level of comfort users enjoy makes the Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper stand out. While comfort is definitely subjective, the New Zealand-sourced wool used in the construction delivers a feeling that is hard to beat. Beyond this, the USA-made, three-inch topper sports a multi-layer design, including a top cover, a fire retardant cover and a supportive, body-contour layer. In addition, the topper comes in sizes ranging from twin to California king and has the backing of more than 2,000 five-star ratings.

Courtesy of birch

24. PlushBeds 100% Natural Latex Topper

FIRMEST

Sleepers looking for a mattress topper to make their bed more firm might find themselves on a tough journey. Most toppers soften an existing mattress, even if it claims to be firm. But usually, that only applies to all-foam mattress toppers. Latex, on the other hand, offers a bit more resistance. This PlushBeds 100% Natural Latex Topper is one of the few available options with an extra-firm option. In addition, it comes in two- or three-inch models and six sizes. Plus, the topper comes with a five-year warranty and can be purchased with an organic cotton cover.

Courtesy of PlushBeds

25. Perfectly Snug The Smart Topper

MOST ADVANCED

The Perfectly Snug The Smart Topper uses an advanced cooling system to maintain your chosen conditions, helping prevent overheating while maximizing sleeping comfort. Sensors monitor the temperature and automatically adjust the cooling and heating when required. The accompanying Perfectly Snug smartphone app and built-in controls let you quickly and easily adjust settings. Additionally, to accommodate couples who sleep at different temperatures, the topper comes in models which allow each side of the bed to be adjusted separately.

Courtesy of Perfectly Snug

