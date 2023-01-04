These Modular Sofas Let You Customize Your 2023 Living Space Like Never Before

Pre-configured sofas are a popular way to furnish any living room, but they aren’t exactly a flexible approach to the design of your home. Although the main goal is comfort and a design that fits in with your own decor, you want to anchor your living room with a seating option that has multiple configurations, letting you switch up your arrangement in the blink of an eye. Enter the modular sofa. Modular sofas allow you to evolve your room or start small, adding pieces over time.

What is a Modular Sofa?

While they might not look different from your average couch, modular sofas don’t just consist of an upholstered piece and a frame. Rather than a single component, they’re made up of interchangeable, individual pieces that can be broken down and arranged into any shape you like.

For instance, you might want to disconnect an armless component or chaise to create a standalone accent chair. Most of these pieces connect via hidden clips in the back, and some of these sofas arrive in a box due to their modular nature, making them much easier to unpack and transport.

Ideally, you’ll want a couch that blends style and function while checking all your boxes- upholstery will typically offer a plusher feel, while leather sofas are easier to wipe down and offer a firmer seat. Whether you’re looking for a space-saving three-seater or a U-shaped entertainment center sectional, we’ve got your back with the best modular sofas you buy online.

best overall $3550.00+ Lovesac touts itself as the “most adaptable couch in the world” and we coulsn’t agree more. With a myriad of configurations, fabrics, and color options offered, you can practically create any sofa or loveseat you want.



The brand even offers a StealthTech which adds built in speakers and wireless charging to your furniture.



Spy editor Nina Bradley owns a Lovesac sactional and loves it’s comfortability and ability to adjust to you specific needs and family structure. The fabrics are durable, stain resistant, and many can be removed and washed when needed. It’s an all around winner for any home.

runner up $2806.00 The classic three-seater with a chaise is the ultimate in compact furniture with plenty of seating. With most chaise sofas, you have to worry about the chaise configuration and how it will fit into your living space, but this one by Helix’s new sofa company Allform lets you move the chaise to either side. Available in a handful of fabrics and two types of leather, this unique sofa is firm yet comfy, with surprisingly deep seats.

most seating $6556.00 If you have a larger living room and want a U-shaped sofa that encourages socializing or simply acts as a room divider, consider this spacious eight-seater modular couch. It’s durable and stain-resistant, making it a perfect choice for large families or anyone that hosts dinner parties. Never again do you have to panic when eating on the couch. An affordable and ultra cuddly option with an emphasis on small-batch craftsmanship. Pro tip: opt for leather if you want a firmer cushion.

Image courtesy of Amazon best built in storage $1,459.99 If you want a roomy couch with storage you don’t need to break the bank. This modular section sofa by HONBAY comes in a chic bluish-gray and costs under $1,500. Housed in a sturdy wood frame, this six-piece couch features storage under each seat, offering a spot to organize kids’ toys, blankets, remote controls, and more, so you (and your guests) never have to deal with a messy room ever again.

best customized Pick $3049.00 $5793.00 Are you a little picky with your furniture, even if it’s modular? Then take a look at Inside Weather’s modular Bondi Three-Seater sofa, which also comes in an alternate range of sizes and configurations. You can customize pretty much anything on Inside Weather’s couches, from the upholstery and frame finish to the comfort level and configuration. Their sectionals seem to be their most popular offering, although they have more space-efficient modular sofas as well.

best leather $3299.00+ When in doubt, go with leather. It’s refined, elegant, and less likely to catch pet hair and debris. It’s also much cooler during the warmer seasons. The silhouette is more modern than traditional sectionals, with a low profile and a chunky look. Add a chaise section for optimal seating options. Owners of the couch rave about its softness, with one commenting, “We received one of these couches and LOVE the leather quality. The couch is very comfortable and plenty deep. “

budget pick $999.09 $1313.00 For under $100, you get a fantastic deal with this velvet couch in dark gray or light teal with a chaise that doubles as a reversible sleeper sofa. A firm seat means a happy lower back, and the couch expands into a twin-size bed for couches or late-night Netflix binges. It can hold up to 650 pounds, and the fabric isn’t woven, making it soft and easier to wipe down. For a sleeper style that does it in style, consider the versatile Coraline.

softest pick $4,497.00 – $5,697.00 West Elm’s handcrafted four-piece sectional features fully customizable color and fabric, with multiple configurations. Both contain an armless single and an ottoman. This piece was simply built for cozy movie nights, with pillowy, extra soft cushions, and lots of flexible arrangement options. Cushions are supported by springs, and filled with duck feathers and duck down. They feature removable covers, making them a breeze to clean. Their Dekalb sectional is a great leather alternative.

most unique $6999.00 The Berlin Modular Sectional stands out from the crowd with its unique shape and comes in a bevy of colors and textures. From the meticulous detailing to the luxurious upholstery options, this luxurious and unconventional sectional can be bought with a preset configuration or your own customized design — each of the pieces is sold individually. The comfort level is no joke either, backed by three-layer high-density foam and goose-down feathers.

most comfortable $2010.00+ Once you sit on this couch, you won’t want to lounge anywhere else. Kova’s cloud-like, feather-blend seats are the ultimate in lounging comfort, and the fact that it comes in a box makes it even more enticing. After all, who wants to lug an entire sofa around? Their modular configuration options are decadent and unique, from the insanely cozy Kova Pit to more basic models and individual armless or corner pieces that are available for purchase.

best for small spaces $1370.00 Burrow’s lines are clean, sleek, and modern, with this compact and bold-looking three-piece sectional lounger being a perfect addition for tight spaces or a more spacious version of an armchair with room to stretch out. It takes up a smaller footprint than other three-seat chaise lounges, and for under $1,500, has an expensive aesthetic and an elegant color palette to choose from despite the affordable price point. You can adjust all the components even further to accommodate smaller spaces and nooks.

most durable $1475.00+ Floyd’s sofas come in a three-seater, two-seater, and three-seater plus chaise option, so while it’s not ideal for large families or groups living together, this fabric sofa is a useful addition to any starter home or apartment. Although there’s no leather option, their fabric is stain resistant, with the company claiming that liquids “bead up and roll right off” which is helpful for anyone with messy kids or pets. Meanwhile, a cushy hidden panel prevents cushion slippage while adding support.

These Modular Sofas Let You Customize Your Living Space Like Never Before