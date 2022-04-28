If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is on the horizon and that means it’s time to start figuring out ideas for your outdoor setup. Whether you have a large yard, deck, patio or small balcony, finding the best outdoor furniture to fit your space is the key to a great summer at home. Even better is finding the best outdoor furniture sales so you don’t have to break the bank while adding a bit of coziness to the outside of your home or apartment.

The best outdoor furniture on sale will be sized to suit your outdoor space and provide hours of comfortable lounging without breaking the bank. That said, there are many options, depending on what you’re looking to accomplish. If you and your family like to dine outside, you’ll want to find the best outdoor dining sets. And if you enjoy laying out in the sun, you may want to find the best outdoor patio chairs to help you catch some rays in style. With the best outdoor modular seating or cafe-style table sets, you’ll be able to create an area where family and friends can drop by to have conversations and enjoy some sun in the fun. Choose any one of these options or combine all three and pair it with the best outdoor rug to create the perfect outdoor oasis.

If you’re wondering what you should be looking for as you shop, be sure to check out our article the Best Outdoor Furniture before you begin. In it, you’ll find details on what to consider as well as key questions to ask yourself when trying to figure out which type of outdoor furniture is right for you.

To help you get a headstart on your outdoor entertaining plans, we’ve created a list of the best outdoor furniture sales to shop right now. From Target and Walmart to Wayfair and Frontgate, we’re rounded up the best places to buy outdoor furniture online. We promise, there’s something on this list of the best outdoor furniture sales to fit every budget.

Wayfair

Wayfair’s outdoor essentials deals section features some outstanding outdoor furniture sales. From patio seating sections to bistro sets, they have it all — and at a great price, too.

Leiker Rectangular Long Dining Set

Dine with family and friends with this Leiker three-piece outdoor furniture set. Made of acacia wood with steel legs, it’s sleek and modern looking, comfortably seating four guests.

Courtesy of Wayfair

Huang Wicker Seating Group with Cushions

Arrange this sectional in any way to create your desired seating arrangement. It’s made of all-weather-resistant rattan and comes with three sectional pieces, one table and an ottoman. The solid frame ensures durability that will last you years to come.

Courtesy of Wayfair

Isayana Wicker Rocking Chairs, 2-Set

This three-piece patio set includes one side table and two great-looking rocking chairs. It’s strong, durable and comes with its own cushions and throw pillows for added comfort.

Courtesy of Wayfair

Wragby Wicker Seating Group with Cushions

Create a conversation set in your backyard with this six-person seating set. With this order, you’ll receive two modular loveseats, two club chairs and one coffee table. The pieces in this set feature a steel frame base wrapped in resin wicker. Totally water-resistant for year-round use, the cushions have easily removable covers that are simple to launder in the washing machine.

Courtesy of Wayfair

Frontgate

Consumers absolutely love Frontgate’s outdoor furniture selection. Every season, they put out modern and high-quality pieces that are sure to last for many years. From dining sets to modular patio seating, they have something for every backyard, patio or balcony.

Small Vista 5-Piece Modular Set

This outdoor loveseat offers a great place to sit and enjoy warm days by the pool. Pair it with side tables or an outdoor coffee table to enjoy drinks and food with company. The base is made of a rust-resistant frame and comes with foam-core cushions covered by durable acrylic fabric.

Courtesy of Frontgate

Calhoun 7-pc. Dining Set in Aluminum

Made of lightweight powder-coated aluminum and teak, the Calhoun seven-piece dining set provids durability and comfort for the whole family. The table can comfortably sit six to eight adults and features an umbrella hole at the center where you can add your own umbrella to offer a bit of shade when needed. It arrives assembled, though cushions are sold separately for additional coziness.

Courtesy of Frontgate

Target

Target is the forever go-to for small furniture and other outdoor items no matter the season. Ever the modern shopping space, Target is always right on time with its modern designs and styles, especially when it comes to accent pieces. If you’re looking to shop the best outdoor furniture sales, you cannot overlook Target.

Threshold w/Studio McGee Wicker & Metal Patio Egg Chair

This patio egg chair from Target is a great statement piece for any outdoor space. it’s made of weather and rust-resistant materials and features a wicker cage construction with a 100% recycled polyester cushion that’s cozy and easy to clean.

Courtesy of Target

Opalhouse 6′ Three Panel Decorative Patio Screen

Add a bit of pizzazz to your patio or balcony with this decorative option screen. The wicker detailing attached to its sturdy steel frame give is a chic bohemian look. What’s more, the piece is also weather resitant, making it perfect for outdoor use. Courtesy of Target

Overstock

Though easy to do with so many other options, you shouldn’t overlook Overstock when it comes to finding the best outdoor furniture sales for summer 2022. From chairs and dining sets to more (much, much more), you can find some very sweet deals at Overstock.

Arcola Outdoor Acacia Wood Club Chairs

This club chair set can be used as a standalone set or paired with an existing table or ottoman. Made of solid acacia wood, the frames are minimalistic and durable while the plush outdoor cushions add a supreme cushiness.

Courtesy of Overstock

SAFAVIEH Outdoor Horus 7-pc. Patio Dining Set

Dine with and entertain family and friends with this beautiful outdoor dining set. The high-top table comes with six stools topped with plush cushions that easily push underneath when not in use.

Courtesy of Overstock

Walmart

Surprised to see Walmart? You shouldn’t be. The global retailer has plenty of great sales on just about everything, so it only makes sense that they’d have some of the best outdoor furniture sales as well.

Barton Outdoor Patio Bistro Set

This three-piece outdoor set comes with two armchairs and a round accent table. Each piece is made of rattan that’s weather resistant and durable. The side table features a tempered glass top where you can enjoy snacks and drinks while the chair cushions are supportive and comfortable to sit on.

Courtesy of Walmart

Christopher Knight Home Barnsfield Ceramic Tile Side Table

Add a splash of color to your outdoor setup with this yellow ceramic side table. The flower-tiled table is made with an iron frame and will go great with existing bistro chairs or alongside a modular seating arrangement.

Courtesy of Target

uhomepro Outdoor Hanging Egg Swing Chair

This hanging egg chair will look great in any backyard or patio. It’s made of rattan PE material that’s corrosion-resistant and fade-resistant against the sun and rain. It comes with a stand and hanging kit for easy and durable assembly.

Courtesy of Walmart

The Home Depot

The Home Depot may be the first place you think of when it comes to tools and home improvement projects, but did you know that they also have an impressive stock of outdoor furniture? Yep, it’s true. Home Depot consistently has a great selection of patio, deck and yard furniture that’s easy to purchase and either pick up or have shipped to your home. And, their prices aren’t too bad either, especially when there’s a sale.

Hampton Bay Laurel Oaks 7-Piece Black Steel Outdoor Patio Dining Set Looking to completely outfit your backyard? This is the deal you want. Right now at The Home Depot you can get this dining set which comes with six steel chairs and a matching steel table, all for less than $800. What’s more, the set comes in nine different colors, so you should have no problem matching the cushions to your existing decor. Courtesy of Home Depot

OVIOS New Vultros Gray 7-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Set This outdoor rattan furniture set makes for a great seating setup in any backyard. It features a UV and weather-resistant gray wicker-like frame. In this order, you’ll get a three-seat sofa four single chairs, two ottomans and soft cushions. Courtesy of Home Depot OVIOS New Vultros Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Set $1283.00 $2025.00 37% OFF Buy Now

