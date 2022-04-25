The Best Outdoor Furniture for Big Backyards, Small Balconies and Everything in Between
Having a patio or backyard is a blessing, but it can come with its own unique set of challenges. Choosing the best outdoor furniture often involves contending with a number of unique factors, such as the task of actually finding something which suits your individual tastes. However, the reward for taking the time to identify the right patio furniture for your home is a space you can relax in and actually want to spend time in.
What To Consider Before Buying Outdoor Furniture
When it comes to finding the right furniture for an outdoor space, it’s worth considering a number of key factors. Of course, something which is aesthetically appealing is important, but there’s more to it than that. Here are some key questions to ask yourself to help you decide which of the best outdoor furniture is right for you.
What are you going to use your outdoor furniture for? Outdoor furniture comes in a wide range of shapes, sizes and styles. This means there is likely something to fulfill any need you have in mind. Whether it’s lounging in the sun, entertaining friends or dining with your whole family, consider what you want from your furniture. To give you some inspiration, here are some of the most popular outdoor furniture pieces homeowners choose:
- Table
- Chairs
- Sofa
- Umbrella
- Fire Pit
- Outdoor Heater
- Sun Lounger
- Outdoor Grill
How much space do you have available? You’ll want to consider the amount of space you actually have to house your outdoor furniture. If you have a roomy backyard with a pool, you might want to opt for a larger sectional that you and others can lounge on. But if you only have a small space that extends as far as the edge of the balcony, then a set of chairs and a table may best suit your needs.
How many people does your outdoor furniture need to accommodate? It’s important to take into account whether you’re a couple, a family of four or someone who loves to host events with all of your friends and family. Consider how many places to sit you need, especially if you’re looking to dine outside.
What kind of climate do you live in? In addition to the amount of seating you need, think about what kind of weather your furniture needs to endure during the year. If you’re regularly exposed to heavy downpours, snow showers or unseasonably cold weather, you may want to invest in specific all-weather furniture or choose a furniture cover to protect your investment from the elements.
Would you prefer your furniture to arrive pre-assembled? Some manufacturers only produce pre-assembled furniture. This is ideal for anyone who would rather skip the assembly process. Pre-assembled furniture can be arranged and ready to use in a matter of minutes after it arrives at your home.
How We Choose the Best Outdoor Furniture
To ensure you get the best outdoor furniture for your home, we only chose sets that met certain criteria. From good value for money and a wealth of positive reviews from existing customers to high-quality construction and an eye-catching design, each outdoor furniture set or individual piece included on our list is sure to impress. To ensure there’s something for everyone, we also included pieces at a range of price points and of different sizes, too.
Scroll down to discover our top choices for the best outdoor furniture. Find the right option for your home and start making the most of your outdoor space.
1. MF Studio 9-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set
BEST OVERALL
By including a gas fire pit in this MF Studio 9-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set, you’ll have everything you need to make a comfortable sitting space for both warmer and cooler weather. This versatile set is ideal for patio, poolside or garden use and comes with an eight-piece conversation set and a convertible table/fire pit. The seats are constructed from a steel frame that has been covered in PE wicker, meaning they are all rust- and weatherproof. Additionally, each accompanying cushion sports a three-layer design to deliver greater comfort while a zippable cover makes them capable of enduring all kinds of weather.
Pros: Elegant furniture set for all temperatures. Accompanying cushions provide added comfort.
Cons: Boxy style is better suited to spaces with straight lines.
2. Frontgate Cafe Dining Collection
BEST FOR DINING
Turn your patio into a cafe-style eating area with this decorative five-piece set of a table and four chairs complete with an umbrella hole in the middle for shade. All of the pieces are made with hand-woven, all-weather fibers that have been stitched over a durable, powder-coated aluminum frame. The cushions are color-coordinated with the set and provide another level of comfort. They’re sold separately, but we think they’re worth adding to your purchase for the longevity of the set. The whole set is also easy to stack, fold and store during the winter months so you can protect it from the harshest elements.
Pros: Excellent color-coded design, set is easy to stack and store, umbrella hole is built into the table for shade.
Cons: The tabletop may bubble if left in the direct sun, so it’s best to add an umbrella to the setup.
3. Flamaker 3-Piece Patio Set
BEST FOR TWO
If you’re looking for the best outdoor furniture for a small space, consider this comfortable but sleek three-piece set from Flamaker. The vintage rattan detailing is given a modern edge thanks to the neutral colorways and squared-off edges. The three pieces include two chairs and a small square side table that can accommodate small plates and drinks. The cushions have removable covers for easy cleaning, and the small size makes it perfect for two people who only have a small balcony or outdoor space.
Pros: Stylish modern design, three-piece set that’s good for smaller spaces. Washable cushion covers.
Cons: Cushions are somewhat lightweight and could be more comfortable.
4. Portside Outdoor 3-Piece L-Shaped Sectional
BEST THREE PIECE
This Portside Outdoor 3-Piece L-Shaped Sectional is a quick and easy way to bring a touch of style and additional seating to any outdoor space. Thanks to its rustic-meets-refined look, this outdoor furniture is capable of fitting in with a range of existing decor styles while the two color options further aid your ability to ensure it fits in right away. The moisture-resistant solid mahogany and solid eucalyptus wood provide a secure base for lounging while the yarn-dyed, weather-resistant cushions deliver comfort. Plus, the wider-than-average armrests give you a place to hold drinks, snacks and other essentials.
Pros: Attractive design, functional armrests and thick, padded cushions for a high level of comfort.
Cons: The L-shape design is only useful in large open spaces or corners.
5. Aveley Metal 4-Person Seating Group
RUSTIC PICK
There’s something about rustic, metal outdoor furniture which seems to have a timeless appeal, as is evident in this Aveley Metal 4-Person Seating Group. The four-piece set is constructed from tough, weather-resistant iron which looks and feels like it’s built to last. In addition to a table, you’ll find two single chairs along with a two-person loveseat, making it ideal for a group of friends or family to sit together. Plus, you can choose from three colors, including both rustic brown and antique blue.
Pros: Simple yet stylish design. Range of available colors.
Cons: Lack of accompanying cushions may detract from overall comfort.
6. Best Choice Products 4-Piece Wicker Furniture Set
BEST WICKER
This modular furniture set from Best Choice Products is made of durable, weather-resistant wicker that looks great on a variety of outdoor patios. It features one double sofa and two single sofas that can be arranged and rearranged depending on your space and preferences. The wicker is handwoven on top of a steel frame and the cushions are designed to prevent wearing down or fading over time. The coffee table also has a tempered glass top that provides a smooth surface for food and drinks.
Pros: Great design, weather-resistant materials, flexible setup.
Cons: Neither the chairs nor the couch can recline.
7. Article Biya Outdoor Furniture Set
BEST WOOD
If you’re partial to wooden outdoor furniture, this Article Biya Outdoor Furniture Set should be calling to you. The four-piece set is made up of one large sofa, two chairs and a medium-sized table. The classy set is ideal for patios, gardens, poolsides and other outdoor spaces and also comes supplied with velcro-secured set cushions which maximize in-seat comfort. Furthermore, because the set is constructed from solid acacia, over time your set will naturally weather to produce a truly unique appearance.
Pros: Relaxed, beach-style design is comfortable, portable and stylish.
Cons: Comparatively thin armrests and wooden construction.
8. Outer Brown Wicker Outdoor Sofa
ECO-FRIENDLY PICK
If your priority is caring for the environment, you may be interested to know that all of the wicker used in Outer’s furniture is 30% recycled and 100% recyclable. Add into the equation its standout appearance, high-quality construction and range of color choices and it’s easy to see why this Outer Brown Wicker Outdoor Sofa is so popular with homeowners looking to fill out their outdoor spaces. It currently has a five-star rating from more than 95% of Outer customers who own it.
Pros: Wide range of cushion colors to choose from. Combination of materials is visually appealing.
Cons: Metal feet may cause damage to floors. May be more susceptible to bad weather than other options.
9. Article Lubek Sectional Set
BEST SECTIONAL
This Article Lubek Sectional Set oozes class. Whether it’s the solid acacia wood frame or the extra-thick, weather-resistant cushions to perch on, you can’t look at this outdoor furniture piece without wanting to enjoy what it has to offer. In addition to the large, L-shaped lounger, the set comes with a low-profile table which is ideal for housing drinks, food, magazines and other lazy day essential items. Additionally, this classy home addition is available in either slate gray and acacia or a beach sand and byron gray combination.
Pros: Oozes class and allows you to sit, lay and pretty much do whatever you want to.
Cons: May be overpowering if you don’t have enough space. L-shape limits what you can do.
10. PEPIN Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set
BEST MULTIDIRECTIONAL
Unlike your average dining set, this PEPIN Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set rocks, literally. Each of the six chairs included in the seven-piece set is mounted on top of a multidirectional base which allows anyone in the chair to either swivel or gently rock as they sit. The sturdy, rust-proof aluminum frames offer long-term durability while the extra-wide arms and form-fitting seat further aid diner comfort. Additionally, the large, rectangular dining table has plenty of space to accommodate six people comfortably.
Pros: Being able to rock rocks. Ideal for outdoor dining with family and friends.
Cons: Not the most attractive chair design. While ergonomic, the thin cushions may lessen comfort levels.
11. Alpine Corporation Mosaic Bistro Set
DECORATIVE PICK
This Alpine Corporation Mosaic Bistro Set is ideal for bringing a splash of color to any outdoor aesthetic. The three-piece set, which is made up of a table and two folding chairs, sports a beautiful, tan mosaic design on the seats, seat backs and tabletop. The pieces themselves are made from a combination of durable, weather-resistant steel and ceramic tiles, ensuring they’re built to last. Additionally, the set is easily cleaned and ideal for any outdoor location, such as a backyard, patio, deck or garden.
Pros: Mosaic patterning is unique and eye-catching. Metal frame is strong and durable.
Cons: While beautiful, the decorative design may not fare well against extreme conditions.
12. Kensington Grey 12-Piece Large Sectional Set
BEST FULLY ASSEMBLED
Each piece in this Kensington Grey 12-Piece Large Sectional Set arrives at your home fully assembled, meaning it’ll take next to no time to get things set up and ready to be enjoyed. The range of modular pieces further puts you in control by letting you move them around to create different arrangements depending on your specific outdoor space. You’ll also have two club chairs, two ottomans and a coffee table to complete your new favorite place to be. Handily, each high-quality piece, which is constructed from powder-coated aluminum and covered in a blend of double wide resin wicker, also comes with a five-inch thick cushion to further add to your comfort.
Pros: Pre-assembled design is quick and easy to install.
Cons: Large, multi-piece set only suitable for outdoor areas with a lot of available space.
13. Isola Rectangular Weathered Finish Dining Set
BEST DINING SET
With its breathable open weave, solid teak frames and sandy-colored appearance, this Isola Rectangular Weathered Finish Dining Set sets the scene when it comes to outdoor dining and relaxation. The seven-piece set is a Frontgate exclusive and comes with a large dining table and six accompanying chairs, two of which feature armrests. The classy table also features a pre-cut umbrella hole and can extend to accommodate extra guests when the occasion calls for it.
Pros: Teak and wicker combination with a light color scheme produces a relaxing look and feel.
Cons: While all-weather, wicker may be less durable than some alternatives.
14. Halsted 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set
BEST CONVERSATION SET
This wicker set is built rust-resistant and comes with enough space to comfortably seat four people, with two armchairs and a loveseat. The steel is also E-coated for protection against the elements and is made with Scotchgard-treated fabric. The set comes with a convenient coffee table to round out the seating area, which makes it the perfect place to entertain guests during nice weather. The seats come in three different colors — tan, navy and turquoise and the entire set shouldn’t take more than an hour to put together.
Pros: Made with sturdy materials designed to hold up against the elements, multiple color choices, relatively easy to put together.
Cons: Seat cushions are thin.
15. Tuoze 5-Piece Patio Furniture Sectional
MOST ADAPTABLE
This comfortable set is a great option if you a large backyard, but its modular design means it can fit in small spaces as well. The five-piece set consists of four chairs and one table. The four chairs can be arranged in a variety of ways, including as a sectional, as two loveseats facing each other, and in a range of other orientations. The wicker sides are done in a dark color, and the cushions are a bright blue.
Pros: Set includes four separate chairs, plus a table that can be rearranged in a variety of ways.
Cons: Cushions are thin.
16. Christopher Knight Home Acacia Wood Sofa Set
BEST DESIGN
This couch set from Christopher Knight Home doesn’t just tick the regular boxes for what you want out of outdoor furniture, in that it’s durable, weather-resistant and comfortable for lounging, it also looks great. The darker wooden tones of the acacia combined with the bright blue cushions look fantastic, and the cushions are made with a non-porous material on the outside so a spill or stain won’t rain on your decorative parade. Make the most of your outdoor space and give guests a comfortable place to sit with this large seating area that’s built to withstand the elements.
Pros: Excellent color scheme, designed to fit a larger group comfortably, acacia wood is naturally weather-resistant.
Cons: The furniture is low to the ground, so very tall individuals might be less comfortable.
17. Lacina Bistro Set With Harper Arm Chairs
BEST SMALL SET
This compact yhree-piece wicker set comes with an accent table and two supportive, semicircular patio chairs that are perfect for a small balcony or backyard. The set includes a table with a black cast aluminum base and a marble top, and the stacking chairs are made with weather-defying wicker woven over aluminum frames. This creates the look of natural rattan without the worry about the materials succumbing to the elements. The chairs also come in three different wicker patterns, weigh 9 lbs. each and can stack easily for storage.
Pros: Parisian aesthetic, stackable chairs, wicker that resists mold, mildew, splintering and fading.
Cons: Higher cost than other small sets.
18. Langdon/Waverly Outdoor Chaise Lounge
BEST CHAISE LOUNGE
While a table and chairs or an outdoor sofa is likely the first thing on your list, few places are more comfortable to enjoy your time outdoors than a chaise lounge. In this Langdon/Waverly Outdoor Chaise Lounge, you’ll have a place to sit, recline and even lay flat if you want. The heavy-duty yet lightweight piece is made from a rust-proof aluminum frame which is covered in high-density polyethylene wicker. The accompanying cushion comes in either silver or shale. Furthermore, each element of this best-selling outdoor furniture addition is both highly resistant to water and stains.
Pros: A comfortable place to lay, recline or sit up. Imposing yet portable.
Cons: Comparatively large for a piece of furniture with space for one person.
19. Pasadena II 5-Piece Sofa Set in Bronze Finish
BEST LARGE SOFA
Obviously, this set is only relevant if you’ve got a massive backyard built for lots of entertaining, but if that is you, this really is the best outdoor furniture for your money. It’s got enough space to seat about nine people comfortably and is split up into three parts with two end tables for drinks and appetizers. The U-shape naturally encourages conversation and bonding, and the all-weather wicker is designed for indoor or outdoor use. The Sunbrella cushions are made to be quick-drying with mesh bottoms and the wicker is anti-fade so it’ll look great all season.
Pros: Plenty of space and design caters to conversation, quick-drying cushions make sure your guests don’t feel last night’s rain.
Cons: Large sofa is difficult to move and shift around if you redesign.
20. Ilio Rectangular 7-Person Dining Set With Cushions
MOST COMFORTABLE
This seven-person dining set comes with seven modular seats with large cushions over weather-resistant wicker and steel frames for a comfortable and sturdy seating experience. The dining table is surrounded by a three-person sofa, two chairs and two matching stools for a variety of seating options you can mix and match and rearrange to your liking. The table centerpiece is made of HDPE lumber that’s non-toxic and built to last, and the set comes with a durable fabric cover for protection from the elements during off-seasons.
Pros: Variety of seating options, all made of weather-resistant wicker with a 300-pound weight capacity, fabric cover included.
Cons: The stools are a bit low and might be awkward for taller guests to sit on.
21. Devoko 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set
BEST BUDGET OPTION
If you’re looking for the best outdoor furniture for entertaining and conversation, this table set from Devoko is a good bet. It consists of two chairs, one loveseat, and a low outdoor coffee table. The chairs have breathable mesh seats and backs. This makes the chairs cool in the summer and prevents water from soaking the chairs in wetter months. This also makes this set a good poolside option.
Pros: Affordable option with low-maintenance mesh seats. Four-piece set includes a loveseat, two chairs and a table, making this a good chair for entertaining or family gatherings.
Cons: Not as comfortable as cushioned options.
22. SUNCROWN Outdoor Rocking 3-Piece Patio Set
BEST ROCKING CHAIRS
This simple set includes two chairs and a small square table, making it a great option for smaller patios, and it can be used as balcony furniture. The chairs have metal arms and legs, a wicker backing and comfortable cushions. Best of all, they’re rocking chairs. The cushions are not secured to the chair, making them easy to bring inside if the weather sours. The cushion covers can also be removed.
Pros: Comfortable rocking chairs with a small side table. Removable cushions. Multiple colors available.
Cons: Chairs are somewhat low and may not be as comfortable for taller people.
23. Carlisle 9-Piece Extending Dining Set in Onyx Finish
BEST LARGE DINING SET
Again, this set is only applicable if you’ve got a large outdoor dining space and lots of people to entertain, but if that’s the case it’s an excellent option. It’s excellent for terraces, decks, backyards and patios alike. The table is available in a lattice-topped cast aluminum design or a classic faux wood tabletop depending on what you prefer. All of the furniture has a multi-layer onyx finish and the table has a 2″ umbrella hole and cap so you can install shade if you’d like. The topcoat on all the furniture is UV-protected, and the table seats eight people comfortably.
Pros: Large dining table set, UV-resistant onyx finish is sleek, curved design elements on all chairs and table add a classic feel.
Cons: This dining set is much more of an investment than other options on this list.
24. Isola Aluminum 3-Piece Sofa Set
BEST SPLURGE
This outdoor sofa set is expensive, but it’s perfect for entertaining guests or setting up right next to a firepit for chill summer hangouts. It’s designed with an open weave that’s breathable but supportive, making it great for both arid and coastal climates. The seating is built wide so there’s plenty of space for everyone to comfortably stretch out, and all pieces have a powder-coated aluminum frame. The all-weather wicker is widely woven in 3/4″ bands for visual lightness, and the seatbacks are curved and rounded so you’re cradled as you sit.
Pros: Set includes a three-person sofa, two-person sofa and individual seat, all-weather wicker that resists mold, mildew and splintering.
Cons: More expensive than other options.
