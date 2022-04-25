The Best Outdoor Furniture for Big Backyards, Small Balconies and Everything in Between

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Having a patio or backyard is a blessing, but it can come with its own unique set of challenges. Choosing the best outdoor furniture often involves contending with a number of unique factors, such as the task of actually finding something which suits your individual tastes. However, the reward for taking the time to identify the right patio furniture for your home is a space you can relax in and actually want to spend time in.

What To Consider Before Buying Outdoor Furniture

When it comes to finding the right furniture for an outdoor space, it’s worth considering a number of key factors. Of course, something which is aesthetically appealing is important, but there’s more to it than that. Here are some key questions to ask yourself to help you decide which of the best outdoor furniture is right for you.

What are you going to use your outdoor furniture for? Outdoor furniture comes in a wide range of shapes, sizes and styles. This means there is likely something to fulfill any need you have in mind. Whether it’s lounging in the sun, entertaining friends or dining with your whole family, consider what you want from your furniture. To give you some inspiration, here are some of the most popular outdoor furniture pieces homeowners choose:

How much space do you have available? You’ll want to consider the amount of space you actually have to house your outdoor furniture. If you have a roomy backyard with a pool, you might want to opt for a larger sectional that you and others can lounge on. But if you only have a small space that extends as far as the edge of the balcony, then a set of chairs and a table may best suit your needs.

How many people does your outdoor furniture need to accommodate? It’s important to take into account whether you’re a couple, a family of four or someone who loves to host events with all of your friends and family. Consider how many places to sit you need, especially if you’re looking to dine outside.

What kind of climate do you live in? In addition to the amount of seating you need, think about what kind of weather your furniture needs to endure during the year. If you’re regularly exposed to heavy downpours, snow showers or unseasonably cold weather, you may want to invest in specific all-weather furniture or choose a furniture cover to protect your investment from the elements.

Would you prefer your furniture to arrive pre-assembled? Some manufacturers only produce pre-assembled furniture. This is ideal for anyone who would rather skip the assembly process. Pre-assembled furniture can be arranged and ready to use in a matter of minutes after it arrives at your home.

How We Choose the Best Outdoor Furniture

To ensure you get the best outdoor furniture for your home, we only chose sets that met certain criteria. From good value for money and a wealth of positive reviews from existing customers to high-quality construction and an eye-catching design, each outdoor furniture set or individual piece included on our list is sure to impress. To ensure there’s something for everyone, we also included pieces at a range of price points and of different sizes, too.

Scroll down to discover our top choices for the best outdoor furniture. Find the right option for your home and start making the most of your outdoor space.

1. MF Studio 9-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set

BEST OVERALL

By including a gas fire pit in this MF Studio 9-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set, you’ll have everything you need to make a comfortable sitting space for both warmer and cooler weather. This versatile set is ideal for patio, poolside or garden use and comes with an eight-piece conversation set and a convertible table/fire pit. The seats are constructed from a steel frame that has been covered in PE wicker, meaning they are all rust- and weatherproof. Additionally, each accompanying cushion sports a three-layer design to deliver greater comfort while a zippable cover makes them capable of enduring all kinds of weather.

Pros: Elegant furniture set for all temperatures. Accompanying cushions provide added comfort.

Cons: Boxy style is better suited to spaces with straight lines.

Courtesy of Walmart

20. Ilio Rectangular 7-Person Dining Set With Cushions

MOST COMFORTABLE

This seven-person dining set comes with seven modular seats with large cushions over weather-resistant wicker and steel frames for a comfortable and sturdy seating experience. The dining table is surrounded by a three-person sofa, two chairs and two matching stools for a variety of seating options you can mix and match and rearrange to your liking. The table centerpiece is made of HDPE lumber that’s non-toxic and built to last, and the set comes with a durable fabric cover for protection from the elements during off-seasons.

Pros: Variety of seating options, all made of weather-resistant wicker with a 300-pound weight capacity, fabric cover included.

Cons: The stools are a bit low and might be awkward for taller guests to sit on.

Courtesy of Wayfair

21. Devoko 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set

BEST BUDGET OPTION

If you’re looking for the best outdoor furniture for entertaining and conversation, this table set from Devoko is a good bet. It consists of two chairs, one loveseat, and a low outdoor coffee table. The chairs have breathable mesh seats and backs. This makes the chairs cool in the summer and prevents water from soaking the chairs in wetter months. This also makes this set a good poolside option.

Pros: Affordable option with low-maintenance mesh seats. Four-piece set includes a loveseat, two chairs and a table, making this a good chair for entertaining or family gatherings.

Cons: Not as comfortable as cushioned options.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. SUNCROWN Outdoor Rocking 3-Piece Patio Set

BEST ROCKING CHAIRS

This simple set includes two chairs and a small square table, making it a great option for smaller patios, and it can be used as balcony furniture. The chairs have metal arms and legs, a wicker backing and comfortable cushions. Best of all, they’re rocking chairs. The cushions are not secured to the chair, making them easy to bring inside if the weather sours. The cushion covers can also be removed.

Pros: Comfortable rocking chairs with a small side table. Removable cushions. Multiple colors available.

Cons: Chairs are somewhat low and may not be as comfortable for taller people.

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Carlisle 9-Piece Extending Dining Set in Onyx Finish

BEST LARGE DINING SET

Again, this set is only applicable if you’ve got a large outdoor dining space and lots of people to entertain, but if that’s the case it’s an excellent option. It’s excellent for terraces, decks, backyards and patios alike. The table is available in a lattice-topped cast aluminum design or a classic faux wood tabletop depending on what you prefer. All of the furniture has a multi-layer onyx finish and the table has a 2″ umbrella hole and cap so you can install shade if you’d like. The topcoat on all the furniture is UV-protected, and the table seats eight people comfortably.

Pros: Large dining table set, UV-resistant onyx finish is sleek, curved design elements on all chairs and table add a classic feel.

Cons: This dining set is much more of an investment than other options on this list.

$1400 OFF

Courtesy of Frontgate

24. Isola Aluminum 3-Piece Sofa Set

BEST SPLURGE

This outdoor sofa set is expensive, but it’s perfect for entertaining guests or setting up right next to a firepit for chill summer hangouts. It’s designed with an open weave that’s breathable but supportive, making it great for both arid and coastal climates. The seating is built wide so there’s plenty of space for everyone to comfortably stretch out, and all pieces have a powder-coated aluminum frame. The all-weather wicker is widely woven in 3/4″ bands for visual lightness, and the seatbacks are curved and rounded so you’re cradled as you sit.

Pros: Set includes a three-person sofa, two-person sofa and individual seat, all-weather wicker that resists mold, mildew and splintering.

Cons: More expensive than other options.

Courtesy of Frontgate

These are the Best Pool Heaters For Extending Your Pool Party Season