The 17 Best Outdoor Rugs Are Weather-Resistant and Easily Cleaned

Outdoor rugs are just as necessary for home furnishing as indoor ones. Just think about it: Does your patio get hot with all that extra sunshine in the summer? Does your outdoor furniture slip and slide around? Or does your backyard need a splash of color and an interesting pattern to anchor its design? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, your outdoor space will greatly benefit from one of the best outdoor rugs.

Like indoor rugs, there are many benefits to using outdoor rugs including:

Temperature – While many outdoor surfaces absorb heat and get too-hot-to-touch in the summer, an outdoor rug provides a temperature-controlled zone that even your bare feet can enjoy.

Grip – Floors can become slippery, especially near pools, so having an outdoor rug in place to provide an extra level of grip is a wise idea.

Protection – Even the most costly outdoor rugs are a fraction of the investment required for a patio or decking area. Placing a rug over these areas can provide protection and ensure they stay in their best condition for longer.

Aesthetics – As a quick fix for covering areas of damage or dirt, outdoor rugs are a homely addition to areas often overlooked. Having one in place near your outdoor patio furniture or outdoor dining table makes sense for all the same reasons as having a rug indoors.

Outdoor rugs come in many shapes, sizes and designs. Choose an 8′ x 10′ outdoor rug (or bigger) to cover larger areas or use an outdoor runner to define a walkway or path. Alternatively, small outdoor rugs could be used as an accent or a place for guests to wipe their feet before entering your home. You can additionally purchase square, oblong or circular outdoor rugs, based on preference and choose colors that complement your outdoor living space.

When shopping for the best outdoor rugs, you definitely want to find options that are easy to clean, lightweight and weather-resistant. Those elements are critical when looking for a great outdoor rug to pair with your outdoor furniture.

Below, you’ll find 17 of our favorite outdoor rugs to make your exterior space feels as comfy and cozy as your interior spaces. Each option was designed with outdoor use in mind, so you won’t have to worry about damage to your new carpet when heavy rain comes your way.

If your OCD already has you wondering how to clean an outdoor rug even before purchasing, there’s no need to fret because all of our picks are made of synthetic fibers that are simple to clean with a broom or simple rinse with a hose or bucket of water. And best of all, these rugs are all affordably priced when you factor in their durability and size.

1. Maren Outdoor Rug

BEST OVERALL

When considering outdoor rugs, it’s good to think about something that can really define a space. Luckily, this striped outdoor rug from Maren pops with a striking design to really add some color to either enhance or complement your existing setup. Additionally, its 100% polypropylene construction makes it durable enough to handle the worst the elements throw your way. Furthermore, the rug is UV-treated (against the sun’s brutal rays), moth-resistant and mildew-resistant.

Courtesy of Frontgate

2. Foss Ribbed Outdoor Area Rug

BEST VALUE

Add texture to your outside patio or decking for under $20 with the Foss Ribbed Outdoor Area Rug. Despite its low price tag, this piece is large enough to have a considerable impact on your garden at six by eight feet in size. The textured, ribbed design is available in three colors, namely grey, taupe and chocolate. Plus, it’s made from 100% PET fiber which utilizes purified recycled bottles to create the natural-to-touch material.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

3. Thalia Indoor/Outdoor Rug

BEST NATURAL DESIGN

If you’re looking for a design for your outdoor rug that mimics the natural world, this Thalia indoor/outdoor rug is a great choice. It’s made of thick, durable yarn to maximize its longevity, and the jacquard technique gives it the substantial underfoot feel that you’re looking for. It has a whimsical leaf pattern and a neutral tone that’ll blend in with your outdoor decor. It also has hand-finished surged edges for durability and a skid-resistant laminated backing to hold it in place.

Courtesy of Frontgate

4. Fab Habitat Outdoor Rug

BEST REVERSIBLE

This versatile outdoor rug is made of premium recycled plastic tubes, making it both durable and sustainable. It is both water and stain-resistant and can be reversed to change patterns for major flexibility in terms of design. The two-in-one rug is additionally UV resistant to protect it from fading and it can be easily cleaned by rinsing with a hose.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Green Artificial Grass Rug

BEST ARTIFICIAL GRASS

Extend your lawn onto alternative outdoor surfaces by rolling out the Green Artificial Grass Rug. With a 4.5-star rating and nearly 1,000 customer reviews, customers really seem to dig this artificial grass rug. What’s more, this rug is a modestly priced and a quality way to jazz up the less-loved parts of your yard. At the point of order, the website will calculate the cut you need to suit your chosen area with the minimum being suitable for up to 48 square feet.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

6. Sea Pier Outdoor Rug

EASIEST TO MATCH

While this Sea Pier Indoor/Outdoor Rug isn’t as visually striking as other options on the list, its subtle texture nicely matches nearly any outdoor furniture setup. Easy to care for, this is a great solution for families with kids or pets, as the enhanced polypropylene fibers don’t shed while also remaining immensely durable. That combination ensures this is a long-lasting, tough rug that can tackle rain, sleet, snow, hail or even extended sunlight. It also covers a wide area, making it great to slide underneath existing patio furniture.

Courtesy of Frontgate

7. nuLOOM Wynn Braided Indoor-Outdoor Accent Rug

BEST BRAIDED OPTION

Made of 100% polypropylene, this indoor-outdoor rug is durable and resistant to wear and tear. The braided weave offers a unique design and texture for your outdoor patio space while the water-resistant material is easy to clean.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Bottalive Buffalo Plaid Check Rug

BEST PORCH RUG

Add a soft furnishing to your porch with the Bottalive Buffalo Plaid Check Rug. The black and white plaid pattern creates a warm welcome for guests as they approach the front door. This piece is made from a cotton, polyester and viscose material mix, making it suitable for all seasons. Additionally, the edges of the rug are hemmed for reinforcement to help avoid wear and tear.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. DII Contemporary Outdoor Rug

BEST PATTERN

The bold pattern on this rug from DII is akin to that of a magic eye poster, making for a real statement piece to place outdoors. While it may look like it’s woven together with a series of intense knits, it’s actually 100% polypropylene-based which makes it, you guessed it, weatherproof. However, that construction also makes it nice and light, so feel free to rearrange it as you see fit.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Aden Outdoor Rug

BEST FOR PETS

Made from durable polypropylene, the Aden Outdoor Rug is designed to resist stains and fading. It’s a great floor furnishing for homes with pets, as the textured grey tones disguise most furs. Available in multiple sizes (up to 9-by-12 feet), you can really change the feel of your outdoor space with this rug. However, the thin, flat-weave finish also makes it suitable for sliding under doors and furniture.

Courtesy of Frontgate

11. Unique Loom Transitional Indoor & Outdoor Rug

MOST DURABLE

Another good neutral-colored outdoor rug, this selection from Unique Loom offers just a bit of character to subtly enhance your outdoor space. Its crisscrossing design is just enough of a pattern to make it stand out without overwhelming the space. Of course, it’s completely weather resistant and can be easily sprayed clean should it ever get too messy.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Fab Habitat Outdoor Rug

BEST COLORED OPTION

Another eco-friendly rug option (made from 100% recycled plastic), this specific rug from Fab Habitat pops with a fantastic striped, blue pattern. The snugly woven threads not only help with durability but also provide a soft and cushioned texture that’s helpful for when you’re walking on top of it. Additionally, it’s mold, mildew and UV-resistant to make sure it’s weatherproof all year long.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Sand Mine Outdoor Rug

BEST FOR OUTSIDE AN RV

Don’t forget to pack your Sand Mine Outdoor Rug into the RV when setting off on your next adventure. Available in three sizes, this rug is ideal for placing right outside your vehicle to create a home-away-from-home dining area. The polypropylene material is easy to fold down into the handy storage bag, which is included. Furthermore, the blue pattern weaved into the rug is reversible to suit your preference of light or dark on either side.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Home Dynamix Outdoor Rug

BEST VINTAGE DESIGN

With five out of five stars and nearly 3,000 customer reviews, the Home Dynamic Outdoor Rug is a very popular product. The gray and blue floral design is well-suited to homes that embrace a vintage style or to those who are looking to add a flair of color to their outdoor area. This rug is ideal as the base of an outdoor dining or seating area to create the feeling you usually aim for inside the house. Made from lightweight polypropylene, this piece is very low maintenance and easy to care for.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Green Decore Nirvana Outdoor Rug

BEST GREEN OPTION

Made from recycled plastic straws, this outdoor rug from Green Decore absolutely lives up to its namesake. But it’s also purposeful, as the rug’s construction makes it both lightweight (so it’s easy to adjust and move) while also being easy to clean (seriously, just spray it down with a hose and you’re good to go). It doesn’t skimp on durability either, as it’s fade-resistant and doesn’t hold water. Environmentally friendly in every aspect, it comes in a number of colors and sizes to best fit your needs. For the eco-conscious decorator, this is one of the best outdoor rugs for sale online.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Nourison Aloha Round Outdoor Rug

BEST ROUND

If you want to get an outdoor rug that really pairs well with the outdoors, this floral option from Nourison channels evokes that feeling nicely. With its mildew-proof and fade-resistant fabrics, it’s an attention-grabbing rug that adds even more of a tropical feeling to any given space. And, as with other outdoor rugs on this list, it’s made from a polypropylene material that’s expertly prepared to handle the outdoors.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

17. Resort Stripe Outdoor Rug

BEST FOR POOLSIDE

Striped and stylish, the Resort Stripe Outdoor Rug is a splash of color ideal for outside pool areas. You can choose from five different colors to stand out against the champagne-colored background tone. This rug is available in three rectangular sizes, all made from finely spun polypropylene for a flat finish and an easy clean. Grab one of these beauties before your next pool party.

Courtesy of Frontgate

