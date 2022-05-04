Keep Your Pool Clean Between Chlorine Sessions With the Best Pool Brushes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s an inverse relationship between how fun a pool is to be in and how fun it is to maintain. But the tedious work of keeping a pool clean is worth it when you remember how great that first cannonball or lap of the summer is. A pool brush is one essential tool in your arsenal for keeping your pool clean. Of course, it’s not the only tool you should have. Keeping a pool clean and well maintained can include everything from high-tech pool vacuums and basic pool covers to manual pool skimmers and filter pumps. But a pool brush is one of the more simple, economical tools on this list.

What Is a Pool Brush?

While a pool skimmer skips across the top of the water to collect floating debris like leaves, sticks and bugs, a pool brush works under the surface. Like a skimmer, a pool brush is a manual tool. It’s attached to a long pole with bristles on the end, similar to a broom. A pool brush is used to clean the sides and bottom of the pool, keeping it looking and feeling clean, whether you’re taking a solo dip or hosting a pool party. The heads of pool brushes vary considerably by width, so you can choose the one that works best for your pool. For example, a smaller one might be used to clean the stairs, while a larger brush can be helpful for cleaning the sides and bottom of the pool. It’s worth noting that pool brushes generally come with just the head, so you can choose the length of the pole you want to attach.

Since pool brushes don’t come with pools, you’ll want to make sure you have one. Here’s an option worth considering. It’s made from anodized aluminum and consists of three poles that combine to a maximum length of 12 feet. It has a 1 1/4″ pole connection; remember to check the size of the brush you choose.

Courtesy of Amazon

Features To Look for When Selecting the Best Pool Brush

Width – Most pool brushes have a width of 15 to 18 inches. Some smaller options are available which are well suited to steps, sectioned-off areas and built-in jacuzzis. In general, you’ll find these brushes are designed for use on large open spaces. Some feature curved edges to enable a better reach into corners.

Bristles – The best type of material for pool brush bristles is dependent on the surface of your walls and tiles. Stainless steel brushes are highly durable and really dig into dirt, but they can cause damage to softer surfaces, such as vinyl, for which a nylon brush would be better suited. However, metal options are great on concrete and tiles.

Attachments – Although most pool brushes don’t include a pole, they are designed for easy connection to a separately purchased one. Check the width of the neck and the type of clip to ensure your pole and brush will be a match.

While there are alternative cleaning tools, such as pool vacuums and pool skimmers available, it’s always a good idea to have a manual brush around to clean your swimming pool. Below, we’ve swept up the best pool brushes available to buy right now. There are a range of sizes and bristle types to choose from as well as some alternative designs, too. All of them are well rated by customers and are sure to improve the appearance and hygiene of your swimming pool.

1. JED Pool Tools Pool Brush

BEST OVERALL

Jed’s Pool Tools offer a solid variety of pool equipment, and the brand is based in and manufactured in the United States. This pool brush has a 20″ head to quickly cover a larger surface area. The bristles extend around the sides and back of the brush, too, for more effective cleaning. The commercial-grade pool brush has a handle made from aluminum for greater durability. While it’s more expensive than some other options, the commercial-grade construction makes for a longer-lasting pool brush.

Courtesy of Ace Hardware

2. Greenco Pool Brush

CONTENDER

With super strong bristles and a 20-inch-wide head, the Greenco Pool Brush is an all-around great choice for spot cleaning your pool. Although the pole isn’t included, the attachment clip is designed for easy connection to all standard designs. And, the curved edges on either side of the brush enable it to better reach into corners to eradicate dirt. Plus, this is one of the best-reviewed options on our list.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Aqua EZ Pool Brush

QUALITY PICK

This brush from Aqua EZ has an 18″ head, and it’s constructed with aluminum for greater durability. The ends of the brush are curved to more easily maneuver the brush along curved edges, such as the sides of the pool. Like other options on this list, it’s designed to be attached to a telescoping pole, which is sold separately.

Courtesy of Lowes Hardware

4. The Wall Whale Classic Pool Brush

BEST DESIGN

The Wall Whale Classic Pool Brush is a popular choice among pool owners thanks to its very unique design. It utilized a whale tail attachment which resists water to help you apply increased pressure, resulting in a tougher clean. Measuring 18 inches wide, this is a generously sized pool brush. All of these features mean it is able to clean using up to 10 times the force of standard models.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Intex Curved Wall Brush for Pools

BEST BASIC

Intex is best known for its inflatable pools, but the brand also makes traditional pool accessories, such as this wall brush. It’s a simple, economical option made from plastic. While it may not be as long-lasting as some of the aluminum options, it should hold up to light use. Like other options, it has a curved head for quickly clearing the sides of your pool. It’s worth first checking the measurements of your pole, as it may not fit every pool pole.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Sepetrel Pool Brush

MOST COMPACT

While most of these options are on the larger side and are designed to cover large areas, it’s also worth investing in a small option, especially for your pool’s steps. This brush has a narrow head and is only 8″ at its longest. That makes it ideal for scrubbing small areas around your pool or for use in your hot tub. One of the clever elements of the design is that the head can be rotated to more effectively clean tough-to-reach spots.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Milliard Pool Brush

BEST VALUE

At just over $10, the Milliard Pool Brush is a bargain investment with a lot of cleaning power. The heavy-duty, stainless steel bristles ensure an in-depth clean, and the 45-degree angle of the handle attachment makes for a comfortable user experience. As the bristles on this brush are tougher than most, you shouldn’t use it to clean vinyl pools. However, for tiles, concrete or micro-cement, this brush is ideal.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Lalapool Pool Brush

BEST REVIEWED

With nearly 4,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, the Lalapool Pool Brush is a reliable choice. The 18-inch-wide head has curved edges for reaching into the corners of your pool or Jacuzzi, and the durable aluminum neck boasts a universal clip for connecting to most poles. As the bristles are made of nylon, this brush is well suited to all types of pool lining, including vinyl and other more fragile coverings.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Aquatix Pro Pool Brush

BEST HEAVY DUTY

To help you stay on top of your cleaning schedule, the Aquatix Pro Pool Brush includes a digital pool maintenance planner. The brush itself boasts stainless steel bristles designed for a tough and consistent clean to get rid of all the dirt and marks on your pool floor and walls. At 18 inches wide, this standard-sized brush will cover a decent amount of pool lining surface with every push and pull.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Swim Time Pool Brush

BEST FOR CORNERS

With orange, blue and white bristles, the Swim Time Pool Brush’s 360-degree design means there aren’t any hard edges that might damage the lining. The domed edges on either side of the brush are ideal for digging into corners that would otherwise be hard to reach. Furthermore, the bright orange strip of bristles running through the middle of the brush gives you a clear sight of exactly where your brush is, even if it’s deep in the water.

Courtesy of Amazon

