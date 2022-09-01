The Best Portable Heaters Will Warm Any Room of the House

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The colder months are on the horizon, and while you might be caught up enjoying the summer heat, it’s wise to start preparing for when the lower temperatures get here. Centralized-heating systems can often take longer to warm up the house than we’d like them to, and winter blankets are only handy when you’re sitting still. Investing in one of the best portable heaters is an easy answer to these two potential issues.

The best portable heaters can heat the space around you without restricting your movement. Some models can also save energy and reduce costs on your usual heating bills. Portable heaters also allow you to cut down on your house-wide centralized heating by focusing on heating one designated, smaller room.

However, portable heaters do have some potential drawbacks. These include their tendency to overheat and their power-sucking use of electricity. So, when buying a portable heater this winter, do your research and choose a well-reviewed device.

Here are a few features to consider before selecting the best heater for you:

Safety: Most portable space heaters will shut off automatically once the temperature inside reaches your thermostat-chosen temperature or approximately 150 degrees Fahrenheit. Many also include tipping protection to shut them off if they fall or are knocked over.

Modes: Portable heaters often come with multiple modes to provide a more user-friendly experience. However, some more advanced heaters may also include a built-in thermostat, allowing you to choose the exact temperature you’d like it to achieve and maintain in the room.

Portability: How portable your heater is will depend on its weight, shape and overall design. Many models include a built-in handle for easier portability, while others may even have wheels if they are heavier. The heater’s fuel source will also make a difference in whether a wired connection restricts you to a socket.

Noise: When shopping online, it can be difficult to know the amount of noise you should expect when using your portable heater. Most devices state their decibel level, so you know how much noise they will generate when on. Generally, if you’re looking to use it in a home, try to shoot for a model with a noise level of under 45 decibels. You’ll hardly notice when it’s in use at this noise level, other than the warmth you’ll be feeling.

We’ve searched Amazon and The Home Depot for the best portable space heaters. During the pandemic, devices were in high demand and often went out of stock. Luckily, stock levels are starting to rise again. However, it may be wise to order sooner rather than later, just in case another mad rush comes anytime soon.

1. Vornado MVH Vortex Heater

BEST OVERALL

The Vornado MVH Vortex Heater offers 1500 watts of heating power to raise the temperature in your room to comfortable levels. It works by using its signature Vortex heat circulation to evenly and quietly distribute warm air throughout your living space. There are three heat settings, an adjustable thermostat, as well as tip-over and overheating protection for added safety. This device boasts over 4,500 five-star reviews on Amazon and has a built-in handle to make transporting from room to room simple and convenient.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

BEST BUDGET

The GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater is a versatile device well suited to the average household’s needs. Its compact design and user-friendly controls make it a great go-to, portable heater to have on hand when the temperature in your home begins to drop. Plus, it comes backed by over 45,000 five-star ratings from customers who love their heater. This is an excellent investment for heating your home as it comes in at just under $33.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Lasko Heating Space Heater

MOST COMPACT

The Lasko Heating Space Heater is as compact as portable heaters come. This small size makes it a great option for placing on or near your desk as you work. It comes fully assembled and ready to be plugged in. The design also sports a particularly user-friendly on-and-off switch on the front. Although this portable heater is great in terms of being so compact, its simplicity does limit its abilities. Unlike many other devices on our list, you cannot choose between multiple settings.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater

USER FRIENDLY

Despite its miniature size, the Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater is more than capable of keeping you warm during colder months. It features a simple, user-friendly design that allows you to choose between two heating settings to select your desired temperature. The small footprint makes it great for any space, making it one of the most portable options on our list.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Atomi Smart WiFi Portable Tower Space Heater

BEST SMART TOWER

WiFi and voice-enabled, this smart tower heater will have no problem keeping your home warm and toasty. Its smart capabilities allow you to operate and control your heater from your phone, Alexa, or Google Assistant as desired. This device can heat a room quietly in just a few seconds and provides worry-free overheat protection, a cool-touch exterior, and a tip-over safety switch to help keep you safe.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Atomi Smart WiFi Tabletop Space Heater

TABLETOP SMART HEATER

Like the floor-standing model listed above, the Atomi Smart WiFi Tabletop Space Heater offers a similarly solid choice in a tabletop model. Use it in your office, bedroom, or living room to keep things nice and comfortable. It offers 1500 watts of power, 70-degree heat in two seconds, and the ability to control it with your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant. There’s an easy-read, digital touch-screen panel for simple hands-on control, while the accompanying Atomi Smart App offers fuss-free remote access.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Dr. Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater

BEST WHEELED

When it comes to portable heaters, we at SPY find it hard to top Dr. Infrared’s latest. Not only is this thing damn good-looking (which is saying something for a portable heater), but it’s incredibly easy to use. It boasts a heat output ranging from 50 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit, wheels for easy maneuvering and even an included remote for the sloth in us all. And best yet? It’s incredibly quiet. We love Dr. Infrared’s portable space heater so much that we wrote an entire article about it. If you’re only going to get one heater off of our list, this is a great option to pick.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Amazon Basics 500-Watt Ceramic Small Space Personal Mini Heater

BEST FROM AMAZON

Looking for an extremely tiny personal heater from Amazon? Well, you’ve found it. This $20 Amazon Basics heater is perfect for your tabletop or desk. Coils within heat up in just a few seconds to help keep your small space toasty at all times. With four colors to match your home’s interior, consider this one a decoration piece, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. GiveBest Programmable Space Heater

BEST WALL-MOUNTED

The GiveBest Programmable Space Heater mounts directly around the socket you plug into. The device sports a compact design, handy if you want a device that can easily be moved from room to room. The smart design also allows you to rotate it around 180 degrees to ensure it can fit into the socket. If you’re not looking to invest in a large portable heater and want something compact yet practical and user-friendly, this is the choice for you.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. ISILER Space Heater

BEST HANDLE

If portability is your priority, check out this ISILER Space Heater. It’s compact, powerful, and comes with a large and convenient handle. This brightly colored, well-reviewed device also includes tip-over protection, so it will automatically cut out if it gets knocked over. Furthermore, the heater heats up in as little as two seconds and features an adjustable thermostat for better control over the room temperature.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Andily Compact Portable Heater

MOST RELIABLE

The Andily Compact Portable Heater takes a back-to-basics approach that covers the most necessary requirements of a heater without any extra frills. It has an indicator light to show when it’s powered on and two large dials which control the thermostat and the preprogrammed modes. Although this heater isn’t the most advanced design, it is a reliable and budget-friendly choice.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Coolfor Space Heater

BEST DESIGN

Featuring a fun and funky design, the Coolfor Space Heater will give any room a blast of heat and style. Well, only if your room is tiny. This is another desktop heater. Equipped with PTC technology, this tiny heater is both efficient and energy-saving. It quietly heats up in seconds and gets as hot as 176 degrees. Plus, that color is exceptionally vintage-looking in appearance. For any of you looking for the best space heater solely for aesthetic purposes, this might be it.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. De’Longhi Comfort Temp Full Room Radiant Thermostat

BEST RADIATOR

You probably grew up with a radiator in your home, but did you know there are portable options, too? This portable radiator comes from De’Longhi, a brand we know and love here at SPY. This is an energy-saving option that radiates heat in smaller spaces effortlessly. There are three settings so you can pick your desired temperature to stay warm and cozy all season long.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Texsport Portable Outdoor Propane Heater

BEST OUTDOOR

You can take this Texsport Portable Outdoor Heater with you just about anywhere, as it runs off propane cylinders and not electricity like many other heaters that would need a nearby plug. The cylinders can be sourced from your local camping shop or similar. For safety, this heater has a large paddle foot base to keep it sturdy and a shut-off valve for if the flames go out. For campers, hunters and outdoors people, there’s no better portable heater than the Texsport Propane Heater.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. ASTERION Ceramic Space Heater

BEST OSCILLATING

The sturdy circular base and oscillating action of this ASTERION Ceramic Space Heater mean it can cover whole rooms without needing to be constantly moved around. It has five built-in modes, low and high heat settings, and a fan-only option. You can use the included remote control to adjust the heater’s motion, which can turn up to 72 degrees. This is your pick for an easy-to-use heater that can heat up a wide portion of a room in seconds.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Mr. Heater MH9BX Buddy Heater

BEST PROPANE

Do you need a portable heater that can withstand outdoor extremes? Or just a new portable heater to keep you warm around the house? Either way, Mr. Heater MH9BX Buddy Heater is here and ready to raise the temperature of the space around you. This portable heater has a built-in safety shut-off in case of any knocks. It can also run off a remote gas supply or a propane cylinder, meaning you can take it anywhere. Additionally, the handle makes it easy to carry, and the plastic housing keeps your skin safe from burns if you accidentally bump into it.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Hampton Bay Powder Coated Propane Patio Heater

BEST TABLETOP

Some portable heaters are designed to sit on the floor, while others can sit on the table. The Hampton Bay Bronze Tabletop Propane Patio Heater is very much the latter. It’s built to keep you and your BBQ guests chatting in the dark of night while staying warm. Using propane cylinders for energy ensures there are no wires attached to this portable heater, so you can keep it on your patio or take it on your next camping getaway.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Be Prepared for Chilly Evenings With the Best Space Heaters