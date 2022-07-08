We Found 15 Stylish Shoe Racks You’ll Actually Want To Display in Your Home
From resituating the way you place canned goods on your kitchen shelves to taking the time to place a lid on every rogue plastic container in that one cabinet, good organization is key when it comes to feeling cozy and altogether in your own home. And in this equation, footwear is no exception. For this reason, investing in one of the best shoe racks is key when creating an organized home.
If you’re anything like us, you’ve tried several ways over several years to organize footwear inside your home, and without much success. The floor of your closet doesn’t cut it anymore and just piling them up out of the way was never going to work. We’re adults, we can’t spend 15 minutes looking for that left Nike sneaker.
For anyone that’s been putting off buying a shoe rack because you aren’t a fan of their awkward look and space-sucking design, we get it. However, in recent years, shoe racks have foregone that janky, college dorm design and now sport stylish and, yes, even chic designs made to fit into your overall home decor. The best shoe rack can actually enhance the space it’s in, although you’ll have to pay a little more for the aesthetics
What’s more, the best shoe racks are capable of storing more than just your average pair of everyday work shoes or sneakers. For hypebeasts and footwear lovers, shoe racks let you proudly display your best sneakers and boots.
Here is a selection of the 15 best shoe racks for organizing your footwear. We’ve included options for users who are short on space and those who have a seemingly endless pile of shoes to store. Each option is well-reviewed and tried and tested by happy customers, allowing you to buy with confidence. Read on to find the right shoe rack for you.
1. Open Spaces Entryway Rack
BEST OVERALL
We’ve been eyeing Open Spaces for a bit now for their gorgeous, simplistic interior designs, and this minimalistic forest green entryway rack has not gone unnoticed. We’re going to be honest with you — we love this shoe rack. This effortlessly cool, steel three-tier rack sits beautifully in any room and can hold up to 22 pounds per shelf. Not only is this an excellent shoe storage solution, but it also looks great decked in books, plants and whatever else can fit on top.
Coming in seven different colors, it’s the best shoe rack for people who care about their home decor as much as footwear.
2. SONGMICS 3-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack Bench
RUNNER UP
While the SONGMICS 3-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack Bench might not hold every pair of shoes you own, it’s an ideal spot to keep those everyday kicks. Built with a modern look to stand snugly near your front door, this half-rack, half-seat combo is the casual foyer staple you didn’t know you needed. The bench is also as heavy-duty as it gets with an incredibly sturdy structure and the ability to hold 264 lbs, making this the ideal shoe rack to help users store shoes and boots. And for under $50? Try and get all that from another cheap shoe rack. You simply won’t.
3. Simple Houseware 4-Tier Shoe Rack
SIMPLEST DESIGN
Maybe you’re a fan of that college-dorm shoe rack look — no hate here. You’ll find this very shoe rack in the closet of SPY’s managing editor. If you’re looking for something easy and old-school, look no further than this four-tier shoe rack on Amazon. While it doesn’t look like the strongest shoe rack on the market, each shelf can surprisingly hold up to 30 pounds each and 20 pairs of shoes overall. It’s easy to assemble and is best for the depths of your closet. It isn’t the prettiest of the bunch, but it is a cheap shoe rack that does the job. If you have a lot of shoes, this shoe rack is also available in a six-shelf option via Amazon Prime.
4. Urban Outfitters Gillian Shoe Storage Cabinet
BEST CABINET
Looking for a shoe storage solution without guests ever having to see your shoes? Find it in the Gillian from Urban Outfitters. This shoe storage hack tucks away your shoes in a luxurious, light wood shoe cabinet that sits part of the furniture gorgeously. Store shoes and boots without ever seeing them until you need to.
5. OYREL Sturdy Metal Shoe Rack
BEST TOWER
With 10 tiers, each of which can comfortably house two pairs of shoes, the OYREL Sturdy Metal Shoe Rack is a convenient way to store up to 20 pairs of shoes without taking up your valuable floor space. The metal frame tower is held together by strong PP connectors which can be put together using the wooden mallet which is supplied with the rack. Additionally, this multi-piece design allows you to adjust the height of your rack, as well as remove internal shelves to accommodate larger footwear or display items, like boots or a vase of flowers.
While this isn’t the most gorgeous way to store shoes, this home organizer is a great option for storing boots in the garage during the winter.
6. Honey-Can-Do Bamboo 3-Tier Shoe Shelf
BEST BAMBOO SHOE RACK
A three-tiered shoe rack that can hold up to 12 pairs of shoes? It’s a big yes from us. Stylistically, the tilted shelves add a different vantage point than other shoe racks don’t have, so you can easily visualize which pair you’re going to rock for the day. The rack’s also made from fast-growing bamboo meant for clean living and coated with a naturally moisture-resistant finish.
7. Tangkula Wooden Shoe Rack
BEST SPACE-SAVER
Live in a small apartment? The best small apartment decor hacks help you save space in clever ways, which is why we like this entryway shoe stand. If you live in a small home or studio apartment and like to keep your shoes right by the front door, try out this vertical shoe stand.
8. Furinno Turn-S-Tube 4-Tier Shoe Rack
EASIEST ASSEMBLY
This stylish yet functional four-tier shoe rack is so easy to put together that a 5-year-old can do it. No tools are needed for this one which is great for the kind of person who struggles with anything they’ve ever purchased from IKEA. You know dang well if you’re the type. Thankfully, this compact shoe rack comes directly from our friends at Walmart. Though it would look great anywhere in the house, this is an awesome shoe rack to put in your kids’ rooms because of its safe, rounded edges and no need for screws.
9. ClosetMaid Stackable 15-Unit Organizer
BEST CUBBY
Head back to kindergarten with this 15-compartment cubbyhole shoe rack designed to hold the whole family’s favorites. Each cubby holds a single pair of shoes, so though it may not hold all the shoes in the household, this entryway-friendly piece is ideal for your favorite sneakers and sandals. Even the top part of the rack can offer space for more shoes if you choose, but we love the idea of throwing trinkets and baskets on top for more decorative and storage purposes. In addition, this organizer comes in your choice of either white, espresso and dark cherry. Who said shoe cubbies were for kids?
10. Urban Outfitters 24-Pocket Over-The-Door Shoe Organizer
BEST DOOR SHOE RACK
The problem with door shoe racks? They’re never too visually pretty. But, that’s not the case whatsoever when it comes to this shoe organizer from Urban Outfitters. With bamboo accents and canvas cubbies to hold shoes, this is an excellent shoe organizer to place behind your bedroom door.
11. Greyleigh Rustic Z-Frame 3-Level Shoe Rack
RUSTIC PICK
For something with a classier, rustic feel, consider the Greyleigh Rustic Z-Frame 3-Level Shoe Rack. The design incorporates a Z-shaped, matte black, steel frame with three rustic-grained wooden shelves hung at three different levels. These open shelves can accommodate large shoes, all the way up to size 13. Depending on the size of shoes placed in the rack, it’s capable of housing between six and nine pairs of shoes. In addition, because of the rack’s open-top, it’s possible to place higher-topped shoes and boots.
12. Wayfair Basics 24-Pair Shoe Rack
BEST 360-DEGREE
The Wayfair Basics 24-Pair Shoe Rack is a unique way to house your shoes. Rather than resting the shoes on their soles, this high-rise, 49-inch tower hangs shoes from one of the four different levels. Each level rotates around the central pole so you can access any pair of shoes with ease. The hanging mounts are capable of accommodating shoes up to size 13. Additionally, this well-reviewed shoe rack comes in either white, chrome or bronze.
13. Giantex Shoe Storage Bench
BEST WITH CUSHION
The Giantex Shoe Storage Bench also deals with the issue of needing a place to sit when you’re putting your shoes on. In addition to featuring 10 cubby holes of varying sizes, the bench features a handy cushion on top to give you a comfortable place to slip your shoes on or off when leaving or returning home. You’ll also be able to choose from four different color options to ensure your bench matches your home decor. Additionally, the shelves inside the bench can be adjusted to accommodate different types of footwear.
14. Three Posts Kahl 36-Pair Shoe Rack
BEST SPLURGE
The Three Posts Kahl 36-Pair Shoe Rack ticks several boxes. Firstly, for a shoe rack, this furniture piece oozes class. It’s available in four different finishes, including rich espresso, drifted gray and black, each of which brings its unique style to your home. Secondly, the 36 cubby holes ensure you have plenty of storage space for all kinds and sizes of shoes, including men’s sizes 13 and up. Finally, the upright orientation of the rack ensures it only takes up a minimal amount of floor space, making it a solid yet conservative addition to any home arrangement.
15. Urban Outfitters Bamboo Entry Way Organizer
BEST BAMBOO
A tall bamboo entryway that can hold sneakers, boots, plants, vases and even has a spot for wet umbrellas? Sign us up! This home organization option is a great way to store it all. Each entryway rack uses moisture-wicking bamboo which is great for wet umbrellas and dirty, snowy boots.