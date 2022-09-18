Reviewed: The 10 Best Smart Locks Tested and Rated for Home Security

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The best smart locks of 2022 ensure that you never need to worry about locking yourself out of the house ever again. Even if you left your keys and your phone inside the house, there are still ways to get in, like using the keypad or fingerprint scanner (more on that to come). But convenience isn’t the only benefit of having a smart lock.

Smart locks also promote personal safety. They’re also a hugely important tool for landlords, rental property owners and anyone that cares about smart home security.

To help SPY readers pick the best smart lock for their home (or second home), we’ve spent the summer testing and reviewing smart locks. All of the smart locks below have been SPY tested and rated for security, and you can read our in-depth smart lock reviews below.

How We Tested the Best Smart Locks

Your smart lock serves as the gatekeeper to your home. Needless to say, it’s important that every aspect of it works well and responds correctly to all of your digital or physical prompts to lock and unlock the door. Here’s how we determined which smart locks are the best.

Number of Ways to Lock/Unlock: The best smart locks provide several ways to lock and unlock your door. These include physical keys, fingerprint scanner, voice (via Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant), keypad and guest codes.

Auto-Locking Features: We looked for smart locks that could be programmed to lock automatically after you close the door or after a specified amount of time. We also looked for geofencing capabilities, where the lock automatically engages when you leave your home and unlock when you come home without interacting.

Reliability: We noted any trouble we experienced with the app or whether the deadbolt wouldn’t lock or unlock properly using the keypad, fingerprint scanner or other available ways.

Price: The price range varies widely on smart locks from around $100 to about $400. We let you know which ones are worth the money and when there’s great value at the price point.

The 10 Best Smart Locks of 2022

We’re here to tell you — high prices and long lists of features don’t always correlate with the best option. You don’t know which item is best until you’ve tried them out. And it just so happens that every one of the smart locks in our list below was installed on either the front or back door of my house. With real-world experience, we can provide you with a definitive list of the best smart locks.

That being said, we made sure to include a wide range of smart locks with different price points, features and finishes so you can find the smart lock that best fits your needs and home. Read on to see our picks for the best smart locks in 2022.

1. Eufy Smart Lock Touch & WiFi

BEST OVERALL

Best For: Families who want to integrate smart lock into their home security system.

Why We Chose It: It is sturdy, reliable, comes in various finishes and features many ways to lock and unlock the deadbolt.

Jonathan Knoder | SPY

The first thing I noticed was how solid and heavy-duty it felt. It’s made out of metal instead of plastic which (even if it doesn’t) makes it feel more secure. A nice touch during installation was each box of equipment was labeled as “step 1, step 2, etc.,” which made the installation process clean and convenient. Not only did it look great on my front door, but setting up the keycodes and fingerprints was simple and done through the app. The keypad is a little on the sensitive side, so lightly graze the wrong number, and you have to start over.

The “scramble numbers” feature is especially cool and protects your keypad code from getting snooped. Essentially, you can choose to add numbers to the beginning or end of your keycode that aren’t part of the code to fool someone eavesdropping, yet, it will still unlock your door. You can also have the keypad lock someone out who punches in too many wrong keycodes. For all the features you get, it is decently priced at $219.99 and our pick for the best smart lock.

2. Lockly Vision Elite

RUNNER UP

Best For: Those looking for an all-in-one smart lock and video doorbell solution.

Why We Chose It: This smart lock has everything from a fingerprint scanner to video doorbell capabilities. It is the total package.

Courtesy of Best Buy

There’s a lot to like about this lock. To get the full scoop, check out our in-depth review of the Lockly Vision Elite Smart Lock. It’s smart, reliable and has a ton of security features. Speaking of security features, I loved the rotating keypad. It groups numbers and randomizes them on the keypad, so if someone was eavesdropping on you, there’s no way to steal your access code. You can add multiple fingerprints to biometrically unlock the lock (great for family members who want to leave their keys behind). And also provide offline access codes or eBadges to people for one-time use or customizable periods, which is great for vacation rentals and Airbnbs.

Although this keypad is battery operated, a solar panel on the latch that covers the keyhole continuously keeps the battery charged. For a south-facing home like mine, it works perfectly. The video doorbell is a good feature, but the picture isn’t better than the best video doorbells we tested, but it’s still nice for an all-in-one solution if you are looking for a video doorbell. The only real negative we can see is the price — as it’s one of the most expensive — but this smart lock is the bee’s knees.

3. SwitchBot

BUDGET PICK

Best For: A quick and simple solution to turn any deadbolt into a smart lock.

Why We Chose It: It takes little installation and is affordable.

Jonathan Knoder | SPY

It is built almost entirely of plastic, so it feels flimsy out of the box. It has different adapters to go over the switch on your deadbolt (what you turn to lock and unlock your door). Using the provided M3 tape, you connect it to your door with the adapter over the switch, and you can lock and unlock your door with your phone. That’s about all you can do with it, though. The locking mechanism doesn’t have a lot of torque, so if your locks require a little more effort to slide into the door jam, it might not be the best for you. It’s affordable and easy to install, but I think there are better options out there. You can read my full review of the SwitchBot from earlier this year for more information.

4. Yale Assure Lock Smart Lock

BEST MID-RANGE

Best For: Those looking for a solid lock at a mid-range price point.

Why We Chose It: The app works with Yale and August Smart Locks providing a centralized place to manage all your doors.

Jonathan Knoder | SPY

The physical installation of the lock was simple, but the registration was one of the most frustrating things I had to deal with. I’ll spare you the details, but what it ultimately boiled down to is if you insert the batteries before the module, the registration process won’t work. After it was registered, I had to connect the WiFi bridge (a little box that plugs into the wall), and that took a few tries to connect before it worked. Needless to say, it was one of the least smooth installations of the bunch. After that, the lock was actually solid.

I liked the small digital touchscreen on the outside of the door. It was responsive and made little sounds to let you know you touched a number. It also has geofencing and auto-locking capabilities. The app isn’t my favorite as it seems to connect and disconnect often, even when I sit close to the lock. With a little work on the app side, and a better registration process, this would deserve a higher ranking, but as is, it’s a decent mid-tier pick for the design and build alone.

5. Kwikset Halo

ALSO GREAT

Best For: Households looking for a solid, reliable smart lock and app without extra bells and whistles.

Why We Chose It: It’s one of the most solid, reliable, and easy-to-install locks we tested.

Jonathan Knoder | SPY

This smart lock feels solid like the Eufy Smart Lock — made of metal that feels sturdy. It was quick and easy to install, and I had no problems doing all of the online registration stuff through the app. It was up and running in about 15 minutes. You can create up to 250 access codes, connect to Google Assistant for voiceless control, and lock it with the keypad, keys and your phone. That being said, it is missing a biometric (fingerprint) scanner like our other top options. While automatic locking allows you to determine how long it takes to lock after you close the door, it doesn’t have geofencing capabilities to lock and unlock automatically when you leave home or come back.

Aside from the decent price point, this was one of the most reliable locks, regardless of the method we used to lock and unlock the door. Never any delays or connection errors on the app. It simply always worked.

6. Level Lock

MOST DISCREET

Best For: Those who want a simple-looking smart deadbolt to replace their previous door lock.

Why We Chose It: Beyond having smart lock capabilities without bulky design, the app is also clean and easy to use.

Jonathan Knoder | SPY

Level Lock forgoes unlocking options like a fingerprint scanner and even a keypad (Level does make a fingerprint scanning deadbolt and sells a keypad separately), but you can open it with keys (it comes with two) and your phone. You can assign guest passes which will send a link to your phone to provide someone else access to the smart lock. You can also set a date and time range for those guest passes to work, which is great for Airbnb guest visits.

It has geofencing locking capabilities, but I could not get it to work. It kept sending me to my settings on my phone even though my settings were correct. Also, you don’t get WiFi locking/unlocking access without connection to Siri or Alexa, which means you’ll need a hub like an Amazon Echo, HomePod or iPad. Without it, you’re confined to Bluetooth. I only had a few snafus with the lock, like being out of Bluetooth range but still in my house, but overall, I think it’s a great option for those looking for a discrete smart lock.

7. Level Bolt

KEEP YOUR KEYS

Best For: Those who want to turn their dumb deadbolts into smart locks.

Why We Chose It: You get the smart engine that runs Level Lock at a discounted price, and no need to swap out your keys.

Jonathan Knoder | SPY

If you just finished reading our review on the Level Lock, liked it, but saw the price and felt it was a little too steep for you, consider the Level Bolt. The Level Bolt is the smart deadbolt inside the Level Lock. You can install it and turn your previously dumb deadbolt into a smart one. Essentially, it works exactly like Level Lock, except you get to keep your original lock and the keys. And it’s half the price of Level Lock. It’s a money-saving alternative for an overall good smart lock.

8. Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro

BEST FOR AIRBNBS

Best For: Rental properties to give people access to your property remotely.

Why We Chose It: This lock goes all in on digital and biometric access and leaves behind the keys, much like Apple did by removing the headphone jack from their phones.

Jonathan Knoder | SPY

It’s easy to forget your keys but hard to forget your fingers; Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro goes all in on the future and ditches entry via physical keys. Instead of a keyhole, it features a biometric fingerprint scanner where a keyhole should be. I like the idea, but I worry that if the someone were to ignore the low-battery prompts and the batteries die while you’re out and about, how do you get back into your home without a key? Something to keep in the back of your head. Around the device is a physical touchpad with numbered buttons that circle the fingerprint scanner like a rotary phone. I liked that the design isn’t bulky or big, and the installation was really quick as the design didn’t need many screws.

The app is even simpler than the installation — a big button in the middle to lock and unlock it. And it works great too. You can give others access via keypad codes, an invitation to use the app, or add additional fingerprints for the scanner for specific periods, making this a great option for Airbnb or vacation rental properties. The lock also has auto-locking and geofencing capabilities which is convenient for hands-free operation.

9. Schlage Encode Plus

EXTRA SECURITY

Best For: Those who want an extra security layer with a built-in alarm.

Why We Chose It: It’s a sturdy lock with guest codes for Airbnbs and great security features for the home.

Jonathan Knoder | SPY

Right out of the packaging, the lock felt sturdy and made of mostly metal which I preferred to locks made of a more plastic-based build. I didn’t love that the lock requires four AA batteries to operate because if you forget your key and the batteries go dead on you, you might have difficulty getting into your home. Speaking of keys, it only came with one, so if there’s more than just you in the household, you’ll probably want to consider getting more keys cut. But if you want to be a keyless family, you can take advantage of the 100 different keycodes you can assign. With these keycodes, you can assign guest ones for weekend visitors or if the lock is used on a rental property.

I liked the extra security features, such as a built-in alarm if the lock senses it is being tampered with and the notifications sent to my phone. You can change the tampering sensitivity, too, so the alarm doesn’t go off unexpectedly if you’re fumbling and putting the key in the hole. It’s a bit on the pricey side, but if you’re serious about home security, this is a good option, given all the home security features.

10. August Smart Lock

ALSO GREAT

Best For: Those looking for a uniquely designed smart lock without emptying the wallet.

Why We Chose It: It’s a unique design, affordable and a simple installation process.

Jonathan Knoder | SPY

If you read the review above on the Yale Assure Smart Lock, you’re already informed on the app side of things — they both use the same app platform, so all of the geofencing and auto-locking features are the same. You’ll also know that I don’t love the app due to its problem holding connection to the lock, which happened and was even worse with the August Smart Lock. I would lock it with my phone and try to unlock it, but it wouldn’t. Then I would unlock it manually, which you do by turning the lock, but my phone would still say it was still locked. This made the log that captures all of the smart lock’s actions inaccurate.

I thought the installation was smartly designed, though. After you screw the backplate in, the August Lock clips in with these metal wings. It makes connecting and disconnecting the lock simple. I see the appeal, especially considering the price, but I think there are better locks available for a few more bucks.

The Personal Value of a Smart Lock: True Stories

My time testing these smart locks made me think of two stories that happened to me that made me see the true value of these smart home devices.

My partner left to walk our dog. After she had left (without her phone or keys), I decided to run an errand. Out of habit, I locked all the doors. I came home an hour later to a fuming (literally and figuratively — it was 95 degrees outside) partner and a less than pleased pup. Had a smart lock been installed, she could have opened the door with a fingerprint or keycode, and my “auto-pilot brain” of locking all the doors before I left wouldn’t have been an issue. It’s funny now, but at the time, not so much.

I’m a caretaker for someone in my family. I got a call from someone stopping at their house that they weren’t answering the door or picking up the phone. I rushed across town to open the door (I have a key), only to find my family member was taking a nap. Even though I was relieved that something terrible didn’t happen, the situation could have been completely avoided with a smart lock. I could have opened the door remotely or provided the person at the door with a guest access code, or scheduled times for the door to remain open. And if something were to have happened, they could have received help much more quickly with a smart lock in place.

Not only is it convenient to have a smart lock, but it can be a potential lifesaver.

About the Author: Jonathan Knoder

Jonathan Knoder is a contributing writer for and covers a variety of topics from tech to lifestyle, but he has a particular affinity for audio gear and smart home tech. His writing has been featured in Top Ten Reviews, Security Sales and Integration and Salt City Hoops. Previously for SPY, he’s reviewed the Prosenic M8 Robot Vac and Lockly Vision Elite Smartlock. In his free time, he is usually playing guitar or drums, going for a run, or throwing the Frisbee to his dog.

