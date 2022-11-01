Expect the Unexpected: Practice Fire Safety Throughout Your Home With Trustworthy Alarms From Kidde

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When was the last time you replaced your home’s smoke alarms? Has it been more than 10 years? If you’re not sure of the answers to these questions, chances are it’s time to swap them out for new ones (and yes, you should have multiple!).

We’re all familiar with that annoying chirp sound that signals the need to change your smoke alarm’s batteries, but many people don’t know that it’s best practice to replace the entire alarm every 10 years.

Newer alarms are built with enhanced features that keep you and your family safer and help ensure that you’ll be notified of a threat immediately with plenty of time to react. That’s why this year — and this fire season — we’re recommending Kidde’s fire safety products to SPY readers, all available at The Home Depot.

As part of Fire Safety Month, The Home Depot has partnered with Kidde to bring you their best products online and in-store, making it even easier to install top-notch fire safety and detection products in your home.

Through November, for every Kidde alarm purchased, Kidde is also donating $1 to communities in need up to $1,000,000. You can learn more at Kidde.com.

Whether you’re putting the finishing touches on a new home, want to protect your young kids and four-legged friends, or live in an especially fire-prone area, having trustworthy products from Kidde is a great step towards preparing for the unexpected.

Best Practices When Choosing a Smoke Alarm

We’ve gathered a few of our favorite Kidde products below — but first we want to highlight a few key shopping tips for picking the best fire safety products for your home.

1. Look For Long Battery Life

Kidde offers fire safety products that are built with a sealed, 10-year lithium battery that’s designed to last as long as the alarm does. There’s no use in having a smoke alarm if the battery is dead or always dying, so make sure to buy one with a top-notch power source.

2. Shop Interconnected Fire Alarm Systems

Kidde’s smoke alarm systems are designed to wirelessly connect across your home to pick up smoke or fire particles and sync notifications across an entire network rather than working individually within the room where they’re installed. More working alarms means a greater chance of escaping a house fire safely. Some Kidde alarms even feature a voice alert that triggers all alarms if one detects smoke, so your whole home will know as soon as smoke is detected.

3. Toss at Ten, Then Start Again

Even the best smoke alarms are only designed to last for 10 years. After a decade of use, it’s best to switch out the entire alarm and not just change the batteries so you know your system is operating efficiently.

Kidde 10-Year Worry-Free Smoke Detector 2-Pack

This is Kidde’s basic smoke detector that’s perfect for installing all over your home for basic fire safety. It uses ionization-sensing technology to pick up smoke particles invisible to the human eye, so you can sense danger quicker. It’s got a 10 year, long lasting lithium battery and offers a backup power source during power outages. Simple red and green lights indicate whether the alarm is working properly or not, and the replacement chirp tells you when it’s been 10 years since you last updated it.

FireX by Kidde Smoke Detector 4-Pack

This FireX smoke detector pack comes with four alarms built to connect with each other via a wired connection. Each detector is made with Kidde’s ionization technology that can detect invisible fire particles (associated with fast flaming fires) sooner than photoelectric sensing alarms.

It uses a wired power system that’s interconnected so when one alarm sounds, all the alarms in your home will sound (if they’re installed properly). An easy-reference green light tells you the power is connected properly, and it comes with a 360-degree mounting bracket so you can mount it from every angle.

FireX Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector 2-Pack

Kidde makes smoke alarms, carbon monoxide and combination alarms that work to detect and alert you to both dangers at the same time. These alarms require hardwire installation for powering, but come with a 9V battery for backup during power outages. They’re built to be interconnected with other Kidde alarms, and front-loading batteries make them easy to change if needed.

Kidde Code One Battery-Operated Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector

This Code One alarm from Kidde is also a combination alarm, but it has a simpler battery-operated design and a more affordable price tag. The alarm requires no wiring to install, is designed to alert you of danger and detects both smoke and carbon monoxide. It’ll also alert you when the batteries need changing — however, for clarity and convenience, those warnings are distinct from the dangerous ones.

Kidde FireX Carbon Monoxide Detector

This carbon monoxide alarm is built solely to detect this poisonous gas. It’s a great addition if you already have working smoke alarms and don’t need a combination alarm like the one above. Many states now require every home to have at least one carbon monoxide alarm, so check your local laws to see if you need one. Even if your area doesn’t demand one, it’s still a good idea to have one installed.

This alarm operates on two AA batteries and uses an electrochemical sensor to detect the odorless gas. It’s easy to operate, loudly sounds an alarm and announces when a threat is detected.

Kidde Basic Use Fire Extinguisher 2-Pack

Fire safety throughout your home doesn’t end with alarms. Having a working fire extinguisher is also a good idea in case a situation gets out of hand quickly and you need to address the threat fast. This 2-pack includes two ABC-rated extinguishers that are 3.9 pounds each and designed for one-time use. Each one has a 10-15 feet discharge range and a discharge time of eight seconds. They’re great for keeping in your kitchen, garage or other fire-prone areas of your home. They’re also service-free and can remain in use for up to 12 years from the date stamped on the bottom of the cylinder.

