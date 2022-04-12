Maintain a Sparkling Kitchen With Stainless Steel Cleaning Spray

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Stainless steel is so named because it resists rusting better than regular steel or iron; it’s an alloy made from iron with a high chromium content, which gives it its rust resistance. The irony (pun intended) is that stainless steel is prone to another kind of stain; steel implements like stoves, fridges, and cookware can easily attract fingerprint smudges and hard water stains. These kinds of stains are pretty much unavoidable. Your fridge door will get touched every day, and any stainless steel appliance you have that comes into contact with water will likely get splotchy hard water stains, seeing as 85% of homes in the United States have hard water.

The good news is that while these smudges and stains can be aesthetically unappealing, they don’t need to be challenging to clean. That’s because the best stainless steel cleaners are designed with one job — and that’s cleaning stainless steel.

How To Clean Stainless Steel

While an all-purpose cleaner is a home care powerhouse, it may not be enough for your stainless steel appliances. Your sink, fridge, stove, dishwasher, and other appliances deserve a stainless steel cleaner that makes them shine. One reliable way to clean stainless steel is to use a solution of white vinegar and water and mix it in a spray bottle. White vinegar is widely available, very inexpensive, and it’s more eco-friendly than some harsh cleaners. Plus, you can use vinegar in various other cleaning tasks, ranging from whitening laundry to removing mold.

Another unconventional stainless steel cleaner option that you probably have in the kitchen is olive oil. While olive oil doesn’t necessarily sanitize or clean your stainless steel appliances, it removes visible smudges and fingerprints. Additionally, it adds a protective coating to keep your fridge, oven, and dishwasher looking shiny and clean.

You might still opt to invest in one of the best stainless steel cleaners you can find to deal with smudges and hard water marks. For one thing, the best stainless steel cleaners are reliable because they’re designed for specific purposes. Another reason to pick up a stainless steel cleaner is that vinegar, while effective and natural, doesn’t exactly smell great. If you find the tart odor too off-putting or olive oil too messy, a convenient stainless steel cleaner might be a better solution.

What To Look for When Buying A Stainless Steel Cleaner

Finding the best stainless steel cleaner makes cleaning your fridge and other appliances easier, but you still don’t want to get stuck cleaning your stainless steel appliances every other day. That’s why it’s a good idea to look for a stainless steel cleaner with a two-in-one clean and polish formula. These will leave your appliances looking shiny and brand new while also adding a protective layer that prevents future smudges (at least for a little while). Another factor to consider is the composition of the formula you’re using. Some companies prioritize using natural, plant-based ingredients for an effective yet eco-friendly clean.

For this piece, we focused on finding solutions for cleaning stainless steel kitchen items like fridges, sinks, ovens and trash cans; if you’re looking for advice on cleaning cookware, check out our other roundup.

How To Use Stainless Steel Cleaner

Like all cleaning products, any bottle of cleaner you buy should include intuitive instructions on using them. But in general, you’ll want to make sure you have a microfiber cloth or any non-abrasive, lint-free cloth that you can use to spread the cleaning solution across the entire appliance effectively. Applying a cleaner and polish solution regularly will create an effective barrier that protects your fridge from smudges and fingerprints. We’ve rounded up some of the best stainless steel cleaners you can buy right now.

1. Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner And Polish, 2-Pack

BEST STAINLESS STEEL CLEANER OVERALL

Weiman’s stainless steel cleaner contains a pH-neutral formula to clean and protect your appliances. Simply spray, wipe and buff to create a streak-free shine. This cleaner is effective on both small and large appliances and outdoor grills. You can also use the spray on black stainless steel and expect the same results.

2. Therapy Premium Stainless Steel Cleaner

NATURAL FORMULA

Therapy’s stainless steel cleaner is formulated to clean and protect. The plant-based ingredients eliminate grime and smudges, leaving a protective shine. You can use this product for all of your kitchen appliances and outdoor grills. The set comes with a 14 x 14-inch microfiber cloth, which helps with the streak-free clean.

3. Magic Stainless Steel Cleaner

BEST AEROSOL

Magic’s stainless steel cleaner eliminates grime and keeps surfaces shining. The aerosol spray leaves a transparent protective coating behind, repelling grime, dirt and dust. You can use this product to clean any size stainless steel appliance, but it works on chrome and aluminum surfaces as well. If this cleaner becomes a staple in your cabinet, you can also purchase the spray and wipes.

4. Weiman Stainless Steel Wipes

BEST WIPES

Between dishes, counters and floors, there’s a lot you have to do in your kitchen — and that’s to say nothing of actually cooking and eating. Weiman gets it, so they made cleaning your stainless steel appliances as easy as possible with these wipes. They come in a tube similar to cleaning hand wipes, so you can quickly and easily pull one or two and give your fridge, toaster, or trash can a quick wipe-down. Each tube includes 30 wipes.

5. Mrs. Meyer’s Gel Vinegar Cleaner

VINEGAR BASE

If you want the natural cleaning power of vinegar without the smell or the mess, then consider this unique vinegar gel formula from Mrs. Meyer’s. It has a thicker, soapy consistency than vinegar’s watery consistency, making it easier to apply to a sponge or cleaning cloth and wipe down your surfaces. As with all Mrs. Meyers products, this cleaner uses natural but effective ingredients and appealing, naturally derived fragrances.

6. Affresh Stainless Steel Cleaning Spray

BEST VALUE

This gentle spray cleans smudges and fingerprints, leaving behind a polished finish. It sprays on with a fine mist for even, mess-free coverage and is perfect for refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers and microwaves, and more. It comes in a 12 oz spray canister, making it easy to use to cover larger appliances quickly. Plus, it’s endorsed by brands like KitchenAid and Whirlpool.

7. Cerama Bryte Stainless Steel Polish

HIGH SHINE

Cerama Bryte’s polish effectively removes fingerprints, streaks, and water spots while giving products a high gloss shine. It’s super easy to apply and also works to create a protective barrier to prevent future smudges and stains. It includes mineral oil to help add a protective layer against future smudges and fingerprints. It’s available in a liquid polish, or you can get the spray version.

8. Hope’s Perfect Sink Cleaner and Polish, 2-Pack

BEST FOR SINKS

If you have a stainless steel sink, consider picking up this cleaner and polish from Hope’s. This gentle sink cleaner cleans, shines, and protects in one step. It’ll quickly give your sink a brand new shine and creates a barrier to making future cleanings easier than ever. It comes in an 8-ounce bottle and can be used with granite and cast iron, too.

