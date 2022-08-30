Get Up, Stand Up: The Best Standing Desks for Every Type of Office in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

As more people make the move to permanently work from home, customizing your workspace means more than putting a few pictures on your desk. You can choose whatever type of desk you want, including standing desks.

For years, the barrier to entry for standing desks was a high price point, making standing desks an option only for businesses and professional settings. Many employees were only able to request standing desks with a note from their doctor. As standing desks became more common in the workplace and the benefits were felt firsthand by office workers, the demand for affordable standing desks has made them a viable option for home office use.

Standing desks are great ways to make your office space more comfortable, but they’re also good for your physical health. They can be combined with folding treadmills for a unique at-work workout. There are even desks that come equipped with treadmills built-in.

There are two significant kinds of workstations that get called standing desks. The converter desk is emblematic of one standing desk: It sits on top of your existing desk and can be moved up or kept mostly flat on the tabletop. Another standing desk is a full-size table with motorized legs that move the entire tabletop up and down. Each style has its advantages, so we’ve included both in our roundup.

Take a stand against sitting all day, and check out our picks for the best standing desks below.

1. Floyd Standing Desk

BEST OVERALL

Floyd is a Detroit-based startup that makes some of our favorite furniture, and the brand’s modular platform bed has a true cult following. We’re also huge fans of Floyd’s new standing desk, which we recently named the perfect desk for home offices. While it’s more expensive than other options on this list, it’s worth the investment, as this automatically adjusting standing desk will last many years. It features an attractive modern design that will look great in any workspace and features a small OLED control panel for easy adjustments while you work. This desk is also extremely sturdy, capable of lifting up to 350 pounds, far more than the competition. If you’re looking for the best standing desks in the world, Floyd is pretty much the only name you need to know.

Image courtesy of Floyd

2. Flexispot Electric Height Adjustable Desk

RUNNER UP

For a budget-friendly desk that has the convenience of a motorized lift, provides an ample workspace and has an impressive amount of durability, the Flexispot Electric Height Adjustable Desk is one of the best options available. The Flexispot offers five size options and a height adjustment of 28 inches to 47.6 inches. The industrial steel frame can hold up to 154 pounds and customers can choose from five attractive tabletop finishes. The lowest height may still be a little too high for some users when in a seated position, and the Flexispot does not offer preset height buttons like other options on our list, but it does come in at a much lower price point than many electric desk competitors.

Image courtesy of Amazon

3. VARIDESK Height-Adjustable Standing Desk

MOST VERSATILE

Designed with an easy-to-use ergonomic movement that goes from sitting to standing in seconds, the Varidesk ProPlus 36 is ready to use out of the box. It is a big pro for anyone who wants to avoid spending hours putting together their standing desk. Available in white or black, the desk has room two monitors, a full-sized keyboard and a mouse. The Varidesk has 11 height settings to allow users to find the perfect height, with users able to easily adjust the spring-loaded lift using the two-hand control.

Image courtesy of Amazon

4. Jarvis Standing Desks

CONTENDER

Jarvis was one of the first companies to begin making standing desks for home use over 10 years ago. One of our writers has been using her Jarvis desk for seven years, and it still looks brand-new after moving five times between three states. The company offers several different customizable styles of standing desks for large and small spaces, as well as converter models. For a home office, we like the Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk, which is made from eco-friendly materials and can be easily customized to match your home office decor. It’s also the best-reviewed Jarvis standing desk, works for short and tall users, and has five memory height presents, making it a great option for those who share their workspace.

Image courtesy of Jarvis

5. Jarvis Standing Desk for Kids

FOR SMALL SPACES

Here’s another standout option from Jarvis the standing desk for kids, a purchase that suddenly seems very necessary in a time of increased remote learning for little learners. However, this desk isn’t just for kids, as it’s also the perfect standing desk for small apartments and cramped offices.

With tabletop dimensions of 30 inches by 24 inches and a top height of 42 inches, the Jarvis kids’ desk is also an excellent option for adults who want a durable, attractive and high-quality standing desk for their small apartment or home office. Depending on the model, Jarvis offers four to five preset options.

Image courtesy of Jarvis

6. UPLIFT Height Adjustable 42″ Conference Table

BEST FOR GROUPS

Anyone who spends the majority of their workday in meetings knows what a literal pain in the butt it can be to sit for hours on end. Uplift prides itself on offering custom options, has a wide range of standing desks of various shapes and sizes, and has even created a line of standing conference tables to help relieve the pain of sitting during never-ending board meetings. The company offers several bamboo tabletops in a variety of colors to suit just about any décor. A great option for group projects and workspaces that need to be flexible, the Uplift conference table is available in several sizes, including one large enough to double as a ping-pong table. Now that’s a meeting we would enjoy attending.

Image courtesy of Uplift

7. DeskView Portable Standing Desk

MOST UNIQUE

Whether you’re traveling for work or need a change of scenery, finding a comfortable workspace outside the home or office can be difficult. That’s why we like the DeskView Portable Standing Desk, a truly portable standing desk with an impressive 40-pound weight-bearing limit and attaches in seconds to any piece of tempered glass thicker than a quarter inch. Turning an airport terminal or coffee shop with no seats left into an instant office, the DeskView provides a secure desktop for laptop users and won’t leave any marks on the glass.

Image courtesy of Amazon

8. Standing Desk with Side Shelves by WFH

BEST STORAGE

Work From Home Desks has been on our radar for a while, thanks to their user-friendly designs and beautiful craftsmanship. SPY received a sample of the WFH Desk and we loved how easy it was to assemble, how sturdy it felt while we were using it, and that it could be stored flat when we needed extra space. The company makes a standing desk for every setup, including corner units, small spaces, and those that need extra storage. There’s even a Tall WFH Desk that works for customers up to 7 feet tall. The Standing Desk with Side Shelves is an excellent option for those who want somewhere to store their printer, gadgets, and other office supplies. It’s easy to extend your setup thanks to the large assortment of accessories WFH offers for their desks.

Image courtesy of WFH Desks

9. UPLIFT Desk V2 Bamboo Standing Desk

BEST HEIGHT RANGE

The UPLIFT Desk V2 Bamboo Standing Desk is one of the most popular standing desks available, thanks to its durable design, high-end finishes and wide range of options. The UPLIFT Desk V2 is available in five sizes and six colors on Amazon and even more options on the UPLIFT website. The UPLIFT has a dual motor design that is quiet and smooth, a 1-inch thick bamboo worktop and a super-strong 355-pound weight limit. Customers can set their height between 25.5 inches and 51.5 inches, one of the widest height ranges of any standing desk. The ultra-stable UPLIFT also includes a wire management system to help keep cords out of the way, four height memory presets and a Bamboo Motion-X Board balance board.

Image courtesy of Amazon

10. Bekant Corner Desk

BEST CORNER

Ikea has an impressive selection of standing desks, including their corner-friendly Bekant design. Available in eight color combinations, the electric standing desk can be adjusted between 22- to 48-inches with the touch of a button. A contoured tabletop is conducive to a comfortable workspace and the melamine surface is easy to wipe clean. We also like the cable management net under the desk to help users keep their workspace tidy.

Image courtesy of Ikea

11. VariDesk® Portable Laptop Stand

BEST TRAVEL OPTION

The VariDesk Portable Laptop Stand is an excellent travel option for those who want to take a standing desk with them wherever they go. SPY received a sample of the VariDesk Portable Laptop Stand and we liked that it easily fits into our laptop bag and provided a sturdy surface for our laptop. The stand can hold up to 15 pounds and a 15-inch laptop and raises computers by 12 inches, making it easy to turn your favorite coffee shop into your favorite workspace.

Image courtesy of Vari Desks

12. Fezibo Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk

FOR TALL USERS

The Fezibo Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk is a great option for anyone who wants a high-quality, motorized standing desk for a fair price. The Fezibo has an intelligent keypad with three height memory present buttons, a child-friendly screen lock button, and automatic anti-collision technology. Available in 48-, 55- and 60-inch sizes and several colorways, the Fezibo can support up to 150 pounds and can be adjusted between 32.48 to 51.38 inches, making this a great pick for taller customers. We also like that it has swivel casters that allow customers to easily rotate and move the desk.

Image courtesy of Amazon

13. Unicoo Crank Adjustable Height Standing Desk

BUDGET MANUAL DESIGN

If you want a full-sized standing desk but want to keep your costs under $200, check out the Unicoo Crank Adjustable Height Standing Desk. By using a hand crank instead of an electric motor to adjust the desk’s height, Unicoo offers a budget-friendly option that allows customers to move their desks from 29.5 to 45.2 inches. Available in six finishes, the Unicoo has an MDF laminate tabletop with a 100-pound weight limit, much lower than other models on our list. Still, that price is pretty great.

Image courtesy of Amazon

14. Babin Height Adjustable Standing Desk

BEST HIDDEN FEATURES

The Babin Height Adjustable Standing Desk looks like a typical motorized standing desk, but it packs some hidden features that customers will love. A hidden drawer provides plenty of storage space for journals, pens, gadgets and more. Three USB ports on the side of the desk allow customers to charge their gadgets without using up an outlet. Plus, the glass surface of the desk doubles as a whiteboard, making it a great place to jot down notes. Customers can choose their preferred height between 29.5 to 47 inches and there are three memory presets for added convenience.

Image courtesy of Wayfair

15. Height Adjustable Laptop Table for Sofa Bed by 17 Stories

BEST DÉCOR

For a standing desk that doesn’t look like a typical standing desk, check out the Height Adjustable Laptop Table for Sofa Bed by 17 Stories. Designed for laptops and ideal for use as a desk next to a couch or bed, the desk can be adjusted for heights between 25.6 to 41.3 inches. The adjustable tabletop can be tilted up to 80 degrees and four wheels allow users to move the desk between rooms. Great for use in a bedroom, living room, or office, the black and brown color palette makes this desk a functional piece of furniture and attractive addition to your décor.

Image courtesy of Wayfair

16. SIDUCAL Mobile Stand Up Desk

BEST BUDGET

The best standing desks don’t have to break the bank, and this mobile desk can easily be moved from room to room. We like the Siducal Mobile Stand Up Desk for teachers or anyone that needs to move around as they work. The adjustable laptop desk can be used as one flat workspace, or the tabletop can be split to bring the laptop screen up to eye level while keeping the keyboard at a comfortable height for users. Four caster wheels make it convenient to move the desk when necessary. The manual height adjustment is not nearly as easy or smooth as the other motorized desks on our list. Still, if you’re looking for a portable, budget-friendly desk that will typically be used at the same height level, the Siducal is a great option.

Image courtesy of Amazon

17. Alto X Minimal Wood Standing Desk Converter by RLDH

BEST NATURAL WOOD

If you are looking for the convenience and versatility of a standing desk but want to keep the natural aesthetic of your décor, we like the Alto X Minimal Wood Standing Desk Converter by RLDH. Made in the U.S. from birchwood with a maple veneer, the wooden converter includes a shelf for a full-size keyboard and a shelf for a full-size monitor. Either shelf can also be used for a laptop, and customers can upgrade to an option with a side table for a mouse pad or additional screen. Assembly is easy and customers can change the height of their shelves to best fit their needs.

Image courtesy of Etsy

18. Fezibo L-Shaped Electric Standing Desk

BEST CORNER DESK

Investing in a standing desk doesn’t mean you have to give up the large workspace of a traditional desk. The Fezibo L-Shaped Electric Standing Desk is available in three finishes and gives users the convenience of a motorized standing desk with the large workspace of a stationary corner desk. Users can set the three preset height buttons between 27.6 to 47.3 inches while utilizing 48 inches of workspace. Using an industrial-grade steel frame, the desk supports up to 176 pounds. We also like that it has a small matching riser to help lift screens or act as a small storage space.