Use the Best Sticky Notes To Keep Important Info Close By

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Making notes that can easily be saved has never been easier. From email alerts to smartphone reminders to smart speakers, we’re almost always within reaching distance of a tool that can help us record an important thought, date, phone number and idea. But sometimes having a bright pink sticky note waiting for you on your computer monitor on Monday morning is the best way to remember to water your desk plant.

What To Consider Before Buying Sticky Notes

Sticky notes continue to be an essential item in offices, for students and in homes. They provide a fast and easy way to write down a note and leave it for yourself or another person, with an adhesive back helping to ensure it won’t get lost. Sticky notes and their bright colors provide a streamlined and straightforward way to color-code projects and assign duties. They’re hard to miss on a neutral surface. They easily stand out in a black and white textbook. And waking up to find a sticky note with a sweet message stuck to your bathroom mirror is never a bad thing.

When it comes to choosing sticky notes, it’s important to consider the function that they’ll serve. If you want a way to save pages in a notebook, you might want something specifically made for that, such as the Avery tabs on this list. If you’re organizing a lot of information, you might want an option with many different colors for easy color-coding, such as the Arteza sticky notes we’ve included. And if you want something classic and reliable, you still can’t go wrong with 3×3 Post-It notes in canary yellow.

If you have a sticky note dispenser, you might want pop-up sticky notes (which have adhesive on alternating sides to open like an accordion). These can be easier to access with one hand (and let’s face it, they’re fun to play with).

What We Looked for When Choosing the Best Sticky Notes

Sticky notes are a pretty standard bit of office stationery, but there’s nothing wrong with shopping around to find the one that best suits your particular needs. That’s why we looked out for variety when picking out the best sticky notes. There are traditional yellow 3″ x 3″ options, as well as more colorful sticky notes. We included narrow page markers that are ideal for planners, notebooks or just any quick one-word reminders. We also turned to brands we trust, such as Post-It and Avery. In addition to size and style, quantity is a crucial factor. We picked out notes that come in a dozen for everyday home office use, as well as bulk options for professional workspaces or classrooms. Check out our top picks.

1. Post-it Notes 3×3 Inch When it comes to sticky notes, Post-It still reigns supreme. They’re economical, widely available and the adhesive is reliable. This option is a 12 pack, and each 3×3 pad includes 100 sheets. These come in the classic canary yellow color, which is vibrant enough to be easily seen but easier to look at than more bright colors like green and pink. These come off cleanly and are recyclable. Pros: Trusted brand. Yellow color isn’t garish. Cons: Some may prefer more variety. Courtesy of Amazon Post-it Notes 3x3 Inch $12.99 $22.49 42% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

2. Arteza Sticky Notes Arteza is one of the best budget art supply brands, and they’re also a good source for office stationery. Like the Highland optoin, these sticky notes come in a bulk pack. These come in a pack of 48, and each pad has 100 pages. The pads come in six different pastel colors, which are vibrant yet easy to look at. They’re easy to remove and can even be reattached if needed. In addition to the 48 pack, you can also buy a 12 pack. Pros: Good bulk option. Aesthetically pleasing colors. Available in 12 or 48 pack, each with 100 sheets. Cons: No options between a 12 pack or a 48 pack. Image Courtesy of Amazon Arteza Sticky Notes $35.99 Buy Now on Amazon

3. AVERY Margin Ultra Tabs Avery’s Ultra tabs are an upgrade on your standard Post-It page markers. The colorful tabs make it easy to find what you’re looking for, but the adhesive portion of the markers are transparent, meaning you won’t obstruct any information on the page. Both sides of the tab are writable for easier reference. The tabs adhere securely but can be removed and repositioned. A single package includes 24 tabs in four colors. Pros: Narrow tabs with transparent adhesive means you won’t obstruct the page. Can be repositioned as needed. Cons: Although there are a variety of color schemes to choose from, only four colors are included in a single pack. Image Courtesy of Amazon AVERY Margin Ultra Tabs $4.29 Buy Now on Amazon

4. Post-it Notes Pop-up The accordion-style sticky notes mean the adhesive rotates from top to bottom with each note. Designed to fit in the Post-it Notes Pop-up holder, the accordion style is designed to help users write and remove notes faster from their pads. The Canary Yellow sticky note shown here is ideal for professional settings and the Pop-up style is also available in bright colors for color-coding. The package shown here includes five pads of 3-inch by 3-inch sticky notes. Pros: The paper used to make Post-it notes is sourced from certified, renewable and responsibly managed forests. Cons: Because of the accordion style, it can sometimes be difficult to know which end is ‘up’ and notes may be written with the adhesive side pointing down. Image Courtesy of Amazon Post-it Notes Pop-up $9.49 Buy Now on Amazon