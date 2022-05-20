The Best Target Deals of the Week Are All About Fun in the Summer Sun

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that SPY editors love a deal, and we know how to spot a good one when we see it. Week after week, we peruse our favorite retailers for the best savings on items such as iPads, Apple Watches, clothing, Champion athletic gear, exercise equipment and more. No matter the store, we keep an eye out for the best sales across the board, especially when it comes to the best weekly deals at Target and other top retailers such as Amazon and Walmart. With May already here and summer on the horizon, we’ve decided to create a list of the best weekly Target deals for the week ending May 21.

Target — or Targé if you’re feeling fancy — is hands down one of the best places to shop for homewares, holiday tidbits, clothing, swimwear and even food if you live near a Target with a grocery section or food delivery. Seriously, where else can you upgrade your entire home with the latest trends and accessories, buy a new outfit and get all the ingredients for dinner prep at unbeatable prices under one roof? That said, there are some simple steps to finding the best deals at Target and we’re here to guide you in the right direction.

As usual, many stellar Target deals are happening this week, especially in the patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling accessory categories, which are all up to 30% off this week at Target. Sunseekers and pool lovers can also find Minnidip pools and SwimWays floats at 10% off while sports and outdoor items are 50% off.

Following the cadence of the traditional calendar week, Target runs deals from Sunday until the following Saturday, so make sure you buy within that timeframe to score the best Target deals listed below.

Top Target Deals To Shop This Week

Threshold Stanton Rush Weave Club Chairs, 2-Pack

Project62 Apex 6′ Patio Daybed with Canopy

Opalhouse Britanna Patio Loveseat Natural

Threshold Round Hammered Outdoor Tabletop Fire Pit

Project 62 Incandescent Outdoor String Lights

Threshold French Cafe Folding Patio Bistro Chair

Room Essentials Outdoor Rug Dark Navy Stripe

Beyond Outdoors Steel Ladderball Set

Spalding 50″ Polycarbonate Portable Basketball Hoop

Minnidip Pool – That’s Banana(leave)s

Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Gas Grill

