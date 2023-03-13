The Best Throw Pillows That Make a Statement

Few things transition the look of a living room or bedroom more than throw pillows. Adding throw pillows is one of the easiest ways to make a statement, add color, and bring character to a room without breaking the bank.

As a staple in many homes, throw pillows are offered in various fabrics, colors, and patterns to suit home design styles and personal preferences. Opt to go monochrome or mix and match, adding in checkered, floral, stripes, and other prints to create a customized palette of colors to accent existing decor. It’s incredible how a simple pillow on an accent chair, bed, or sofa can revamp a room.

Although square-shaped pillows may be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to the best couch pillow, remember that there are also a variety of shape options to be considered. Circular, knot-shaped, and barrel-style pillows are great highlights to boring furniture.

Whether you’re looking for minor changes or want to make a statement, throw pillows can help you do just that. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorites.

$33.99 $45.99 Stray from the norm by adding a sphere-shaped knot pillow like this one from Picturesque. Place it in the center or side of your sofa or place it on your bed just as you would a square pillow for a change of pace. It comes in various colors and two different sizes to fit your space.

$58.00 The decorative pillow from Parks Project, which celebrates Yosemite National Park, features hooked yarn on the front and 100% cotton woven on the back. The brilliant Spectradome artwork makes for a great conversation piece in any home and will look absolutely stunning with your existing decor.

$45.00 This plush succulent pillow is excellent for any room. Perfect for someone who loves greenery, it adds a hint of botanical color to any room. Each pillow is hand-stitched and comfortable enough to support your legs or back as you rest.

$30.00 A color block pillow like this one from Target’s Threshold line can help tie a room together. The mixed neutral hues of black, ivory, and brown work with just about any decor, while the woven knit makes the room feel warm and cozy. It comes in an oversized 24″ x 24″ square that makes a statement anywhere you place it.

$59.00 Reminescent of your favorite puffer jacket, Urban Outfitters Marshmallow Puff Throw Pillow is soft and cushy enough for sleeping but can also be used as an accent pillow for you living room sofa. The puffy grid design gives it a 3-dimensional, cloud-like appearance, while the silky modal fabric provides a soft surface for lounging. This UO-exclusive accent pillow is offered in both rust and hunter green for your choosing.

$170.00 Designed with waves of color, the Echo Abstract Throw Pillow offers the nostalgia of a sweater made hugely popular in the 80s and 90s. The construction features a soft, rich texture of 100% organic cotton that will easily enhance any sofa or bed. And the best part is that each is handmade and, therefore, slightly unique.

$110.00 Add a designer pop of color to your home with this neon green pillow. This tubular design can be customized into any shape, while the smooth velvet adds a luxurious landscape for any sofa, chair, or bed.