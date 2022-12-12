Improve Your Home Décor With These Handy TV Lifts and TV Lift Cabinets

Whether you’ve been watching one too many home renovation shows or you happened to stay at a swanky hotel recently, you’ve probably noticed that TV lifts and TV lift cabinets are having a moment. And why shouldn’t they? These handy lifts are great for smaller spaces or for creating a cozy vibe in your living room or bedroom that doesn’t include a prominent flat screen on display. With a TV lift cabinet, you can easily tuck away a TV when not in use, hiding it in a design that fits your décor.

Ready to binge-watch a hot new series or finally catch up on the latest NFL game? With one push of a button, you can lift that TV up and snuggle in with your favorite person and a few yummy snacks. When you’re finished, it tucks away again easy, peasy. If you’re getting a new TV for the holidays or looking to spruce up your home before guests arrive, TV lifts and TV lift stands can make a big impact on your space.

What to Look for in a TV Lift

Whether you’re looking for a TV lift that’s already assembled in a cabinet or one that you can customize in your own furniture, there are a few basics to keep in mind. Ask yourself how much weight the unit can hold, as well as how large of a TV screen it will accommodate. You don’t want to buy that brand-new 65-inch TV if your TV lift can’t hold it. You’ll also want to consider how powerful and quiet the motor is, whether there are customizable pre-sets to make your life a little easier, what kind of remote control it comes with and whether there are any bonus features — like an extended warranty or easy access to cables.

BEST BARGAIN $2099.99 It’s hard to beat the price of this chic TV lift cabinet, which also comes in a natural or espresso MDF finish. It’s perfect for the base of beds or a living room where you want to tuck a TV away when not in use. The cabinet can hold up to 100 pounds and a 50-inch television, but the unit itself is still sturdy at 150 pounds. It comes with two remotes and opens or closes within 10 seconds, making it one of the most affordable luxe TV lifts on the market.

BEST FOR STORAGE $2,899.00 If you’re looking for a TV lift cabinet that can handle even more than a regular old flat screen, this model from Touchstone is heavy-duty. The chestnut finish includes adjustable shelves for storage and display, but it can still fit up to 60-inch televisions. The Whisper Lift II Pro mechanism is also quiet and comes with a 5-year warranty, two remotes, and sliding panels to give you easy access to wires and connections.

BEST SPLURGE $4,499.00 This farmhouse-inspired unit fits most TVs from 36 to 49 inches, which is perfect for a sitting room or even a bedroom where you don’t always want to have the TV on display. We love that it has hidden casters to move the unit around quickly, and access holes are at the bottom, so you can also hide any wires. We’re big fans of the fact that you can pre-order wood swatches before you purchase, so you can be 100 percent sure it fits in with your home décor first.

BEST DIY $299.99 If you’re feeling handy and want to craft a cabinet, or if you’re just looking for a TV lift for boardroom presentations at the office, you can always grab a motorized TV lift and go the DIY route. The CO-Z swivels and tilts so you can see the screen from pretty much any direction, and the alloy steel frame holds screens up to 57 inches and 165 pounds. We also like that you can operate the 24V motor from the attached handset or the long-range remote control.

BEST FOR LARGE SCREENS $299.00 If you don’t need a cabinet, you plan on building your own, or you want to convert a unit you already have, this unit from Touchstone can handle TV screens up to 70 inches. It also comes with a flat-top lid mount that makes it ideal for flush counter installs, plus it comes with a 360-degree swivel that could be handy in an open-concept design. We like that there are two remotes, but we especially like that there’s a three-year manufacturer warranty that covers replacing any non-functioning lift mechanism parts.

BEST BUDGET $199.99 $257.99 22% off $219.99 Depending on your needs, VEVOR offers a budget-friendly line of remote-controlled TV lifts that hold TVs ranging from 28 to 70 inches. These carbon steel lifts can be wall-mounted or used inside a pre-existing cabinet and are compatible with all major TV brands and shapes. They also come with controllers, pre-sets, and swivels, making them one of the best budget-buy TV lifts.

LARGEST STAND $3,199.99 If you’ve got a big flat screen to hide, the Fults will do it. This unit holds TVs up to 65 inches and 100 pounds, making it the biggest on this list. The unit is constructed from solid and engineered wood and requires no assembly, which is always a win in our books. It also has a two-year warranty and an anti-tip kit, so your TV is securely tucked away.

MODERN DESIGN $5,299.99 This sleek TV lift cabinet doesn’t just tuck your TV away while not in use but also has a built-in infrared repeater system. That allows you to control the TV with a remote control even when it’s tucked away, so you can play music or have the game on in the background when people are over. It comes in several finishes to suit all kinds of designs and holds TVs up to 55 inches.

HEAVY DUTY LIFT $259.99 This mount is an easy way to add an instant lift to larger TVs (up to 65 inches and 110 pounds) so that you can hoist it up higher or tuck it away when not in use. The remote allows you to save your two favorite settings for optimal height within seconds. There’s also a 10-year warranty to give you even more peace of mind.

BUDGET BRACKET $125.60 If you’re building your lift or have a unit you’d like to jazz up with a customized TV lift, this budget-friendly bracket mount comes in handy. The motorized unit comes with a remote control and an adjustable lifter and is made from heavy-duty steel designed to hold TVs from 26 to 57 inches.

This Is the Best 55-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022