We Found 20 Actually Stylish TV Stands for Your Living Room

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

A TV stand might not be top of the list when decorating your home, but it ought to be. After all, most of the other furniture in your living room is probably facing the TV (check out our picks for the best TVs to buy now). With all that attention, it stands to reason that your TV deserves something better than a stack of moving boxes or, worse, the floor. While TV stands seem like they consume a lot of space, they can help declutter by offering storage solutions for media players, gaming consoles, and that old DVD collection that you’re not quite ready to throw away.

What To Consider Before Buying a TV Stand

Style is one of the most important considerations when choosing a TV stand, but your primary consideration should be the size. TVs come in many different sizes, so it’s worth investing in a media console that isn’t overshadow the TV. For aesthetics and stability, you don’t want a stand too small for the TV, either — a TV that spans far beyond its stand is an odd look. In addition to width, you’ll also want to think about height. You should choose a TV stand that’s proportional in size to your seating, so you won’t be looking down or craning your neck to see what’s going on in the football game. Need a stand for the bedroom? This should be taller since your bed is likely higher than the average couch.

The size and shape of the room are important factors as well. For example, if you’re putting your TV in the corner, you might want one of the triangular-shaped stands below, which will comfortably fit in the corner. It’s also a good idea to look for TV stands with interior storage — many of our favorite options have shelving for gaming consoles, media players, and speakers, as well as open shelves for displaying items like coffee table books and other decorative items.

How We Chose the Best TV Stands

We’ve included some stylish, mid-century pieces that double as decor and farmhouse styles, so you can choose the TV stand that works best with your interior. But we’ve also picked out some affordable, no-frills options that are easy to assemble (and disassemble), making them great for college apartments. We’ve included options with open shelving ideal for storing gaming consoles and media players and styles with closed cabinets that make for great discreet storage for more unsightly items like power strips and backup remote controls.

These are the best TV stands to buy right now.

1. Modway Transmit 55″ Mid-Century Modern Media Console

BEST OVERALL

Mid-century modern is here to stay. Modway is a furniture brand available on Amazon that makes handsome MCM furniture that won’t bleed your bank account dry. This console embodies everything we love about this school or design, and Modway has a few variations on this design for sale as well. This particular TV stand has a brown wood veneer with white pull-out drawers for things you want to tuck away. It’s available for either 55″ or 70″ TVs. The best TV stands have hidden openings for easy cable management, and this console is no exception.

Image Courtesy of Amazo

2. Vira Media Console

RUNNER UP

If you have kids but don’t want your home to look like you have kids, keep things upscale without any sharp edges with the Vira Media Console from Joybird. The modern TV stand has a rounded design that makes it an excellent option for homes with little ones or anyone looking for a twist in their design aesthetic. The Vira includes two holes in the back of the storage areas designed for convenient cable management. Two doors conceal an ample storage space that is great for cable boxes and wires, and there are two outer display shelves.

Courtesy of Joybird

3. Chloe High Media Stand

BEST BOLD COLOR

If you want to add color to your living room while maintaining a mature aesthetic, we like the Chloe High Media Stand. The Hunter Green finish works with most neutrals and acts as an exciting décor element that can become the focal point of any room. Three solid pine wood drawers provide covered storage, while two large shelves are encased by slated doors that can house cable boxes. Gold knobs and feet add a touch of modern class to the TV stand, including a convenient cable pass-through in the back.

Courtesy of Apt2B

4. Unson Media Console

UNIQUE STORAGE OPTIONS

Add a pop of color and a convenient way to organize your items with the Unson Media Console. The mid-century media console combines solid Veneer walnut and plywood, creating a sturdy base for large and small TVs. The cream and blue soft-close sliding doors conceal an open storage area and several small color-coordinated shelves that are great for organizing manuals, papers, or small items. A beautiful addition to a living room, office, or bedroom, assembly is easy, and we love how much organized storage space is included.

Courtesy of Joybird

5. Walker Edison Milton Classic 2 Shelf Corner TV Stand

BEST FOR CORNERS

This media stand from Walker Edison has four open shelves and short legs, giving it a simple look that easily suits any interior. It’s available in black, espresso, or driftwood. It’s designed to be placed in a corner, making it a great space-saving option. Each shelf has a large slot in the back for easy cable management, and it’s designed to accommodate TVs up to 64″.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Sartan Low Profile TV Stand

MODERN DESIGN

The Sartan Low Profile TV Stand checks many of our furniture boxes, including modern, affordable, and with a futuristic aesthetic. A great option for anyone who wants a low-profile TV stand, the Sartan can hold TVs that are up to 41”. The bright white open shelves have a champagne finish that looks great with neutrals or when paired with pops of color. An excellent choice for smaller rooms, the Sartan is easy to assemble and budget-friendly.

Courtesy of Target

7. Renwick TV Stand by Mercury Row

SLIDING DOORS

Keep things modern and contemporary with the Renwick TV Stand by Mercury Row. Available in several colors — including the walnut and white combination shown here — the Renwick is a low-profile TV stand ideal for flat or curved screen TVs. Boasting an impressive 250-pound weight limit, the Renwick has two slatted sliding doors that fit cable boxes and personal items. Tapered legs add an upscale finish, and the Renwick has two cable management holes for added convenience.

Courtesy of Wayfair

8. Berlin Reclaimed Wood Media Console

SPLURGE-WORTHY

For a TV stand that we dream about adding to our home, there’s the Berlin Reclaimed Wood Media Console. A splurge-worthy option, the Berlin combines style and function. Made from FSC tropical wood, the Berlin has a seamless finish that makes it appear to be covered in one long piece of kiln-dried Yukas wood. The reclaimed wood has several natural aspects that create a unique look, including knots, hairline cracks, and visible nailheads. The Berlin has ample concealed storage and includes cutouts for discrete cord management.

Courtesy of Pottery Barn

9. Chesler TV Stand

INCLUDES ELECTRIC FIREPLACE

Need a multipurpose TV stand? Try the Chesler TV Stand from Wayfair, which can hold TVs up to 90” in length and includes a beautiful electric fireplace. Designed with a cable management system in the back, the Chesler can hold up to 116 pounds and has adjustable shelves for open storage. A remote allows users to adjust the three changeable flame colors, control the temperature and timer functions, and choose from 16 LED lights with changeable colors.

Read more: Best TV Stands With Built-In Fireplaces

Courtesy of Wayfair

10. Ramsdell Floating TV Stand

FOR WALL-MOUNTED TVS

Buying a stand for a wall-mounted TV sounds redundant, but we can’t forget about cable boxes. The Ramsdell Floating TV Stand works with wall-mounted TVs as a space to hold cable boxes, gaming and DVD systems, and more, as well as a regular wall-mounted stand that can hold a TV up to 78” in length. Available in nine colors, the Ramsdell has a modern feel thanks to its clean lines and LED lighting that comes with a remote for changing colors.

Courtesy of Wayfair

11. Nera Media Unit

MID-CENTURY DESIGN

For a mid-century modern aesthetic that boasts style and functionality, the Nera Media Unit has both in spades. Made in veneered walnut, the Nera is finished with a chevron wood pattern with a retro touch. Ample storage is provided by two soft-close drawers and two open shelves. At 63” wide, the Nera can handle small and large TVs with room to spare.

Courtesy of Article

12. Latte Voss Sideboard in Usonia Design 705 Bermuda Sunrise

EASIEST TO CUSTOMIZE

Inside Weather makes it easy to customize furniture to the exact measurement and style you’re looking for, including their Latte Voss Sideboard. Available in several sizes and designs, customers can make this piece of furniture an eye-popping addition to any space or create a neutral sideboard that blends beautifully into the background. The sideboard shown here is 57” in length and comes with three closed storage sections to help keep your entertainment area clean and organized.

Courtesy of Inside Weather

13. Miri Sideboard by Frontgate

BEST SHOWSTOPPER

For a TV stand that is genuinely splurge-worthy, it doesn’t get more decadently decorated than the Miri Sideboard by Frontgate. The hand-carved acacia wood has a nutmeg finish and is created with Jacobean-inspired floral details. Soft closed hinges are used on the four doors, which conceal adjustable shelves that can hold up to 50 pounds each. The 72” wide sideboard has a concealed hole that cords can be fed through for a clean look, and the unit comes with anti-tip hardware for a safe and secure installation.

Courtesy of Frontgate

14. Lack TV Unit

BEST BASIC

On the other end of the price spectrum is the Lack TV Unit from Ikea. Boasting a clean, basic design, the Lack measures 63” in length and is available in black and white. Designed to be quickly assembled, the Lack is easy to wipe clean and has two open shelves that are ideal for media units. The Lack design is one of Ikea’s bestsellers and includes several matching pieces that make it easy and affordable to pull a living room or bedroom together. Keep in mind Ikea’s online store has been plagued by shipping delays, so you may want to consider in-person pick up instead of delivery if that’s an option.

Courtesy of Ikea

15. Laiva and Brimnes TV Storage

BEST STORAGE SOLUTION

An affordable TV stand that boasts ample storage doesn’t get much better than the Lavia/Brimnes model from Ikea. The modern, clean design of the Laiva and Brimnes lends itself to several types of décor. A TV bench, enclosed storage, and two bookcases make this a versatile piece that can act as the focal point of your living room and help provide storage and display functions. Large drawers provide ample space for items you want to keep out of the way, while cable outlets at the back provide easy access for installation.

Courtesy of Ikea

16. Wood Media Storage Console for Saracina Home

BEST FOR LARGE TVS

The Wood Media Storage Console for Saracina Home is up to the task if you need a stand that can handle your large TV. The extended console can support TVs up to 80” and has a recommended weight limit of 300 pounds. Six storage compartments are included, and each section has a cord management system, making this an excellent option for users with a large stereo and gaming system. Available in 11 finishes, it’s easy to find a console that will match your décor.

Courtesy of Target

17. VASAGLE Retro TV Stand

VINTAGE STYLE

Vintage living room theme? This VASAGLE TV stand will blend with its modern mid-century design and stylish accents. Bring back the good ol’ days with this stylish and functional TV stand. It’s big enough to hold a 43″ television and features a large shelving area for keeping things organized and a small cabinet with a convenient push-to-open door. The canted legs of this TV stand are made of solid rubberwood supported by wooden pegs and screws for added stability. This center can hold up to 110 pounds and includes bottom pads for the legs to avoid scratching.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. FITUEYES Tripod Easel TV Display Stand

BEST FOR CORD CUTTERS

Turn your TV stand into a piece of décor with the FITUEYES Tripod Easel TV Display Stand. The inventive, space-saving TV stand is a pedestal for most flat or curved screen TVs between 37 and 65”. The stand has all the mounting hardware necessary for fast and secure installation. The stand can hold up to 77 pounds and has a panel on the back for cord management, complete with a magnetic cover. One of the tripod legs also features a pole running behind it to keep cords concealed. A safety lock on the back of the stand allows users to secure the tripod to the wall for added security.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Sorbus TV Stand Cabinet

BUDGET BUY

Give your TV stand a sturdy place to rest with an easy-to-assemble piece of furniture that includes two drawers. An affordable TV stand with multiple storage options, it doesn’t get more budget-friendly than the Sorbus TV Stand Cabinet. The sleek and compact TV stand includes one large open shelf and two drawers for added wires, DVDs, gaming consoles, and more storage. Made from lightweight but durable engineered wood and alloy steel, the Sorbus has a modern and minimalist feel that will match most decors. We also like that the company offers several matching pieces.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. Wood and Metal TV Stand by Room Essentials

MINIMALIST-FRIENDLY

We like the Wood and Metal TV Stand by Room Essentials for a basic TV stand that still looks great. A great pick for minimalists and anyone trying to save a few bucks, the affordable TV stand has a wood and metal makeup that gives off an industrial feel. Available in natural and black, the TV stand can accommodate TVs up to 60″ and can hold 90 pounds. The open shelving is excellent for holding cable boxes, gaming consoles, books, and other small items.

Courtesy of Target

Comparing the Best 65-Inch TVs for Sale in 2022 from Samsung, Sony, LG & TCL