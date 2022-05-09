Here Are 12 Vinyl Record Storage Hacks Every Collector Should Know About

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it, records aren’t just for your hipster and audiophile friends anymore. Vinyl records are everywhere, flooding e-commerce sites and even entering mainstream stores like Target and Walmart. Nowadays, it’s becoming just as easy to pick up a vinyl record as it is to grab milk at the store. Everyone seems to be hopping onto the vinyl resurgence. But, what happens when you have too many records in your collection? That’s where the best vinyl storage hacks come into play.

Learning how to store vinyl records properly is essential. When it comes to vinyl record storage, follow these rules:

They should always be stored in an upright position

Avoid exposure to direct sunlight or extreme temperatures

Never stack records on top of each other as the pressure might cause the discs to crack

To avoid damage from dust, always put records back into their slipcovers when they’re not being used

Listening to vinyl creates an experience you can’t get from streaming your tunes on Spotify, not to mention some of the record covers are beautiful works of art in and of themselves. Plus, a new generation of Bluetooth record players makes it easy to enjoy records in new ways. But if you’re going to start shelling out the money to build your vinyl collection, it’s important you know the basics for taking good care of your collection. Think of them like delicate relics of the past.

With all that in mind, and once you’ve picked yourself up a decent record player, the task then becomes trying to decide where to store everything. Finding the perfect way to store your records can be challenging because you don’t want to sacrifice the records’ integrity for style.

Luckily, we’ve been there, which is how we came up with these 12 must-know vinyl record storage hacks.

1. Monke Mid-Century Style Record Holder

BEST TABLETOP STORAGE

This contemporary record holder is not only one of the best vinyl record storage hacks that keeps your wax in an upright position, but it’s also very stylish. Available in a black or brown wood base, this piece comes with two acrylic guards that can adjust depending on the size of your collection. And don’t let its minimal design fool you. This handsome and sturdy number can hold up to around 60 vinyl records.

2. Urban Outfitters Corner Store Vinyl Storage Rack

BEST VINYL RECORD RACK

If you have a healthy record collection, but don’t have a ton of spare space, listen up! This simple yet sturdy metal storage rack boasts three levels of tilted vinyl storage, so you’ll be able to stack a lot in there. The gold finish gives it a bit of a chic vibe, but it would totally fit in with any boho or mid-century aesthetic.

3. Collector Mount Adjustable Vinyl Record Frame

BEST STORAGE SOLUTION FOR MINIMALISTS

If a minimal design is your go-to, these adjustable vinyl mounts are just what you need. These easy-to-install record-holders simply nail onto the wall, and you can adjust the frame to fit the vinyl nice and snug. It has small clear lips holding the vinyl in place on the top and bottom — giving the appearance that the vinyl is floating on the wall. And because they’re adjustable, it’s super easy to take the vinyl out for a spin or switch up your display. All in all, it’s one of the best vinyl storage hacks and home art hacks simultaneously.

4. Niubee Vinyl Record Shelf Mount (6-Pack)

BEST VALUE

If you’re looking to display a few of your favorite vinyl records, but aren’t looking to spend a lot of cash, these record shelves are the way to go. This pack includes six acrylic vinyl shelves, available in clear or black, that make it easy to put your collection on display. But the real fun comes into play when you consider the endless amount of possibilities in which these could be arranged on the wall.

5. Ironck Record Player End Table

BEST INDUSTRIAL VINYL RECORD STAND

This vinyl record side table boasts a reclaimed wood look and is paired with black metal accents. Together, the elements give it a cool industrial edge. Set it beside your bed or next to the couch to keep your collection in easy reach. The slanted shelf is prime for flipping through vinyls and storing them neatly. It’s a compact setup that makes for a handsome piece of accent furniture.

6. Bush Anthropology Record Player Stand

BEST VINYL RECORD CABINET

This Anthropology Record Player Stand checks all the boxes. It’s got a place to set up your turntable and a concealed storage cabinet to stash your vinyl record collection. But what this cabinet features that not many others do is a glass top with a shelf underneath. This makes for a great display space to show off your favorite LPs.

7. Way Basics Organizer

BEST FOR GROWING COLLECTIONS

Here’s an issue. You spend all this money on an awesome record storage hack just to find that your collection continues to grow and grow and grow, meaning, the hack that once worked previously doesn’t anymore. You simply have no more room. How do you solve it? With these organizers. Simply fill a box and if you need another, you can buy another. It’s great because it will be the same wood type every time, so it won’t look too mismatched if you decide you need more. Plus, you can stack them on one another for easier storage.

8. Victrola Vinyl Record Carrying Case

BEST PORTABLE VINYL RECORD STORAGE

Whether you’re just starting out your collection or you have a few valuable vinyl gems you’re looking to keep safe, this portable carrying case is perfect for storing approximately 30 records. The hardshell case is available in several different color options, from brown leather with antique gold hardware to a galaxy pattern with black hardware. The case features a handle on top for carrying ease, and a clasp to secure the lid — assuring your stash stays scratch-free.

9. Crosley Everett Mid-Century Media Console

BEST MID-CENTURY VINYL CONSOLE

If you’re looking to go all out, the Crosley Everett Media Console has all your bases covered. The sleek sliding doors conceal wire dividers that will help keep your records in an upright position. And the hinged top provides a small compartment, tailor-made to store your turntable. This media console has two large sliding doors and provides the perfect amount of additional space for your collection to grow. Plus, it comes in two color options: brown (as pictured below) and light brown.

10. KAIU Vinyl Record Frame

BEST VINYL RECORD FRAME

With some of the artistry that goes into the design of record covers, it’s a shame to tuck them away on a shelf. Luckily, this wall frame is made with that specific problem in mind. The shatterproof acrylic front allows you to safely display your favorite vinyl, while the swinging door allows you to take your record out for a spin without having to take down the entire unit. At only $25, they’re cheap enough to grab a few and create an entire wall mosaic of record cover art.

11. MyGift Vintage Vinyl Storage Crate

BEST WHEELED CRATE

Ah, the beloved vinyl record crate. You’ve probably seen these everywhere in your search for the best vinyl record storage options. But the problem with most vinyl record crates is that once you pile in 50 or 100 records, the box becomes quite heavy and difficult to move. Well, meet the solution: the MyGift Vintage Vinyl Storage Crate with — drumroll please — wheels. Not only do the wheels make it easier to move the crate in and out of storage, but they also lift the box off the ground a bit, so dirt and dust don’t invade your collection.

12. Juggernaut Storage Black Milk Crate

MOST OG

This is how people have been storing their records for, like, ever. It’s certainly the most DIY, grungy way to place your records. If you’re not familiar with these milk crates, Juggernaut makes them incredibly durable to take on genuinely whatever they’re put through. They make an excellent, low-key record storage hack we simply can’t write off.

