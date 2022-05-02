Take Water Fights to the Next Level With the Best Water Guns You Can Buy Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to cooling down on a warm day, a refreshing glass of lemonade, a dip in the pool or a cold shower work just fine. However, there’s something about a friends-and-family-wide water fight that just can’t be topped. These epic battles are fun and exciting, and, once the victors have been crowned, they can always be followed by numerous sequels, too. With winning in mind, you’re going to want the best water guns possible for backyard shenanigans.

Water guns come in a lot of different shapes and sizes, meaning it’s important to choose the right one for you. Some are produced for kids, some are made for family battles and others are designed for one thing above all else — covering your target in as much water as possible. When picking out the right gun, consider these aspects:

Size and Weight – If you’re just after some light relief, carrying a heavy blaster around all day may be a little overkill. Conversely, if you’re looking to defeat adversaries, a pocket-sized shooter will likely be insufficient to deal any telling blows.

Water Capacity – Water capacity can make a huge difference to your success in the heat of battle. Guns and blasters with larger capacities allow you to go longer without having to refill your weapon. However, this does have the disadvantage of making your device heavier and, in turn, making you a little slower. It’s worth thinking about which benefit you value most and choosing your gun with this in mind.

Maximum Shooting Distance – The maximum shooting distance will have more of an impact on the outcome on battlefields big enough to accommodate long-distance weapons. For example, it’s unlikely to matter in a small yard or a pool where shooting distances rarely break 15 to 20 feet. However, if you’re dealing with backyards or pools which measure 50 feet or more, long-range water guns will make a huge difference.

Manual or Automatic Function – This is, for the most part, a matter of convenience. Not only does having a motorized device that constantly shoots when the trigger is depressed aid your attack, but it can also save your energy over pump-action or push-and-pull style water guns.

We’ve put together a list of the best water guns available. Find the right one for you and enjoy the excitement and cooling effects a water fight can bring.

1. Nerf Fortnite HC-E Super Soaker Toy Water Blaster With its mix of a generous, 7.4 fluid ounce capacity, an ergonomic design and quick-refill capabilities, the Nerf Fortnite HC-E Super Soaker Toy Water Blaster is a solid and versatile water gun choice. No matter whether you’re battling with friends, shooting targets or just looking for a fun way to refresh, this well-loved blaster has you covered. Furthermore, the game-inspired design adds an extra dimension to make video game followers happier. Pros: The ergonomic design feels comfortable in hand, even for longer periods. Cons: While it ticks several boxes, this water gun doesn’t have the longest range on our list. Image courtesy of Amazon Nerf Fortnite HC-E Super Soaker Toy Water Blaster $10.99 Buy Now on Amazon

2. Team Magnus Incog Water Gun We don’t typically think of water guns looking modern and minimalist, but the Team Magnus Incog Water Gun has a grown-up design that adults and older kids will love. The ‘incognito’ water gun doesn’t look like a typical toy soaker and has a modern aesthetic that helps create an impressive 40-ounce reservoir. Made with a recyclable PE water tank, the Incog is available in several colors and is finished with a durable ABS casing. Pros: The Incog has an impressive 32-foot range. Cons: Not everyone will like the minimalist design aesthetic of the Incog. Image courtesy of Amazon Team Magnus Incog Water Gun $32.00 Buy Now on Amazon

3. XShot Water Warfare Fast-Fill Water Blaster by ZURU Enjoy your next pool party with the XShot Water Warfare Fast-Fill Water Blaster by ZURU, a water gun with a 30-ounce tank that can be dunked and refilled in only one second. The XShot has an impressively fast refill time that lets kids and adults keep playing all day. The XShot boasts a 30-foot range and weighs less than 1 pound, making it comfortable to run or swim while holding. Pros: The fast-fill opening on the XShot makes it easy to fill the water gun by dunking it or holding it under running water. Cons: The XShot requires a pumping motion and two hands to fire. Image courtesy of Amazon XShot Water Warfare Fast-Fill Water Blaster by… $9.99 Buy Now on Amazon

4. Nerf Super Soaker Hydra Just like with their foam-bullet weapons, Nerf means business. In this Nerf Super Soaker Hydra, you’ll have a device that is ready for even the most heated backyard battles. The comfortable and easy-to-use design includes a push-and-pull style mechanism that fires a heavy jet of water over your adversaries. It also includes a large, 1.9-liter water tank to ensure you’ve got plenty of ammo to go the distance. Furthermore, when you are running low, the top-mounted, flip-top lid makes refilling simple and lightning-quick, so you’re never out of the game for more than a minute. Pros: The powerful, push-and-pull mechanism delivers an impressive jet of water. Cons: Carrying such a large weapon may become tiring over time. Image courtesy of Amazon Nerf Super Soaker Hydra $21.99 Buy Now on Amazon

5. 4E’s Novelty Firefighter Backpack If you’ve got a wannabe firefighter running around the house, give them a dose of inspiration with this 4E’s Novelty Firefighter Backpack. It includes a double-tank backpack for an impressive capacity to hold water along with double straps to ensure a secure fit. The long hose provides plenty of freedom during use, and the gun blaster includes a pump-and-shoot action mechanism that delivers a precision burst of water. This pack is a great gift idea for young children who love imagination play and water fights. Pros: The large, back-mounted water tank allows this firefighter water gun to hold an impressive amount of water. Cons: As the backpack is designed for children, you might feel sad you can’t have a go yourself. Image courtesy of Amazon 4E's Novelty Firefighter Backpack $21.96 Buy Now on Amazon

6. JOYIN 24-Pack Assorted Water Gun Set This multi-pack of water guns includes 24 assorted weapons in a range of shapes and sizes. And while they probably aren’t the best choice for kids with comprehensive soaking at the top of their wishlist, the pack is great for parents and kids looking for a refresh. Just spray these tiny shots all over your face and body and feel a tad cooler on the next sweltering afternoon. Pros: Great for parents and kids looking for a refresh on warm days. Cons: Not as capable of providing serious water damage during conflict. Image courtesy of Amazon JOYIN 24-Pack Assorted Water Gun Set $16.99 $18.99 11% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

7. JoinJoy Water Blaster With an impressively high capacity of 2000cc, this JoinJoy Water Blaster will require less frequent refilling during water battles. This gives you the upper hand when your foes’ lesser weapons are spent, allowing you to drench them as they stop to refuel. The pump-action-style shooter is capable of firing dual jets up to 32 feet away. The top-mounted, flip-top lid also makes refilling your blaster extra quick, leaving you vulnerable and exposed for as little time as possible. Pros: The impressive 2000cc capacity means less refilling during battle. Cons: The blaster’s large capacity means it’s slightly larger in hand than many devices. Image courtesy of Amazon JoinJoy Water Blaster $13.99 Buy Now on Amazon

8. Biulotter Water Gun What’s better than one jet of water? Two, of course! And what’s better than two? How about the four you’ll find inside this Biulotter Water Gun! Imagine the comprehensive drenching you can dish out with four times the power of a standard water pistol? Additionally, the gun is made from high-quality ABS plastic and includes a 1200cc capacity tank for plenty of water ammo. Furthermore, when used optimally, this impressive device is capable of shooting its jets up to 35 feet away. Pros: Four jets are better than one, two, or three. Cons: By shooting more water at one time, you may find refilling is needed more often. Image courtesy of Amazon Biulotter Water Gun $13.99 $14.99 7% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

9. Nobie Vivid Water Guns While squirting your family and friends with water is enough entertainment for a lot of people, there’s nothing wrong with adding another dimension of fun. In these Nobie Vivid Water Guns, you’ll get three shark-shaped pistols that deliver a single water jet up to 30 feet away and feature the appearance of a shark, including fins, teeth, and a tail. The three-piece set includes a gun in blue, pink and purple, which is convenient for assigning a different color to each child or adult. Pros: These guns offer as much visual fun as they do practical fun. Cons: The fill-and-squirt shooting style means you always need a water source nearby. Image courtesy of Amazon Nobie Vivid Water Guns $16.99 $19.99 15% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

10. Water Sports Stream Machine Hydrobolic Launcher If your top priority is being able to shoot water at people from as far a distance as possible, the Water Sports Stream Machine Hydrobolic Water Launcher is the choice for you. This highly capable device was built with long-range shooting in mind, and as a result, it offers distances of up to 70 feet. Add into the equation its quick refill time of only two to three seconds, and it’s hard to imagine a worthy adversary you could meet on the battlefield — so long as your water supply holds out. Pros: With the ability to reach up to 70 feet away, this launcher’s shooting distance is unmatched. Cons: Having to refill after every shot means you’re often left exposed to attack. Image courtesy of Amazon Water Sports Stream Machine Hydrobolic Launcher $19.99 $28.19 29% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

11. TEMI Water Guns Whether you’re teaching your young kids how fun a water fight can be or dishing out a much-needed lesson in who rules the roost to your unruly teenagers, these TEMI Water Guns can help. The user-friendly design means almost any age of user can pick one of the four included blasters up and get to grips with the push-and-pull mechanism. Additionally, the three-chamber design delivers three jets of water per push, allowing you to really deliver a dowsing dose every time you fire. Pros: The guns are user-friendly enough for both young and old users. Cons: It does take two hands to function the guns. Image courtesy of Amazon TEMI Water Guns $12.99 Buy Now on Amazon

12. Max Liquidator Water Blaster Set Inside this Max Liquidator Water Blaster Set, you’ll find six individual water guns, making it an ideal choice for families and groups of friends looking for some cooling summer fun. Each shooter is made from a lightweight foam which gives it a pool noodle-like appearance. This fact also means it floats in water and feels comfortable in hand. In addition, these precision blasters are vibrantly colored and capable of firing a jet of water up to 30 feet away every time you perform a pull-push reload. Pros: The foam construction gives the blasters a comfortable in-hand feel. Cons: It is necessary to refill the blaster after every fired shot meaning you need to remain near a water source during use. Image courtesy of Amazon Max Liquidator Water Blaster Set $22.93 $29.99 24% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

13. JOYIN 3-in-1 Aqua Phaser Water Gun Set Any good battle needs opposing sides, which is why you should buy this JOYIN 3-in-1 Aqua Phaser High Capacity Water Gun Set. It comes with three pistol-style water guns, meaning you’re ready to start a water fight from the moment they arrive. Each of the guns in the set is capable of shooting a jet up to 35 feet and has a large, 15-ounce water capacity. They’re made from a durable, thick plastic that won’t leak and sport top-mounted holes to make the refilling process especially easy. Furthermore, one is orange, one is green and one is blue, which is ideal for possessive kids or adults, and adds an extra fun dimension to your seaside, swimming pool or backyard water fun. Pros: The set includes three guns, which means you’re water fight ready from the moment they arrive. Cons: If there are more than three people in your family or group, it may be frustrating to wait for your turn. Image courtesy of Amazon JOYIN 3-in-1 Aqua Phaser Water Gun Set $10.99 $13.99 21% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

14. Little Kids 838 Paw Patrol Water Rescue Pack Great for kids and adults of all ages, this backpack water toy holds over 33 ounces of water at a time. It is made with easy-adjust straps and can launch water up to 30 feet. The backpack style is simple and lightweight to wear and can be placed on anyone 3-years-old and up. Pros: The backpack and compact sizing make it easy to carry and use. Cons: May be too small to fit some adults. Image courtesy of Amazon Little Kids 838 Paw Patrol Water Rescue Pack $14.99 $19.99 25% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

15. ToyerBee Water Gun, 2 Pack Each water gun in this set offers a large capacity water tank of 1200CC, allowing you to shoot up to 35 times with one fill-up. Simple to operate, you can spray opponents 35 feet away with these durable guns. They are compact and colorful and tons of fun for all ages. Pros: These guns are easy to fill and use. Cons: May leak when held upright. Image courtesy of Amazon ToyerBee Water Gun, 2 Pack $17.84 $21.99 19% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

16. Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster by WowWee Set up a home base in your next water gun war with the Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster by WowWee. Aim at stationary and moving targets with a water blaster that has a stable tripod design and adjustable base that works on grass, sand, concrete and other terrains. The RoboBlaster rotates 60 degrees and has an on/off water control valve and a 30-foot range. Simply hook up a hose to the RoboBlaster and enjoy a day of water play. Pros: Includes two targets for fun team competitions. Cons: May be hard to run while holding the RoboBlaster. Image courtesy of Amazon Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster by WowWee $29.99 Buy Now on Amazon

17. ArmoGear Electric Water Gun If you’re looking for a water gun that doesn’t require two hands to pump, check out the ArmoGear Electric Water Gun. The battery-operated pair of water guns have an 8.5-ounce tank and a concentrated stream that is activated by a trigger. No pumping is necessary with the ArmoGear Electric Water Guns, which have a secure cap to prevent leaking and arrive in blue and red to easily distinguish the guns from each other. Pros: The guns have a 20-foot range. Cons: Customers must supply the four AA batteries for each gun. Image courtesy of Amazon ArmoGear Electric Water Gun $24.99 Buy Now on Amazon

18. Super Gun The Super Gun has been newly redesigned to provide longer play time between refills. The brightly colored water gun has a cushion top that helps to ensure water does not leak through the cap. The water gun uses a pumping motion to discharge water, with an air hole helping to reach distances of 30 feet. Made for kids and adults, the Super Gun has a 1000cc water capacity. Pros: Sold in a pair, the Water Gun is made with durable ABS plastic and has a non-slip handle. Cons: It takes two hands to pump the water. Image courtesy of Amazon Super Gun $19.99 Buy Now on Amazon