Zero Gravity Chairs: The Best Way to Lounge Outside in Warm Weather

When you hear “zero gravity chair” you may imagine something reminiscent of 2001: A Space Odyssey. The reality isn’t quite so fantastical, but it is still fantastic. A zero gravity chair works by reclining your body into a position in which your weight is evenly distributed. Not only is this tremendously comfortable, but it’s also great for your body. Even weight distribution promotes circulation and helps your back.

Zero gravity chairs, also called zero gravity recliners, are often designed for patio, pool and other outdoor purposes. It’s not hard to see why. When you’re lounging by the pool you want to actually be comfortable, rather than feeling like you’re back at your desk at work.

While zero gravity chairs aren’t necessarily practical options for working from home or eating a meal, they are perfect for relaxing the day away and ridding some tan lines in the sun. They make a perfect addition to any backyard space and even act as a cute piece of furniture to add. We’ve picked a few patio zero gravity chairs to help you kick your feet up and enjoy the feeling of weightlessness.

1. Sonoma Anti-Gravity Patio Chair

BEST OVERALL

Sonoma is Kohl’s house brand, so it’s no surprise their products are affordable and suited for the family. This chair has a frame that’s made from powder-coated steel with a mesh seat that will prevent water from accumulating. The chair is backed by many solid reviews on Kohl’s website. Best of all, it comes in a wide range of colors (and it’s on sale right now).

2. EVER ADVANCED XL Zero Gravity Recliner Chair

CONTENDER

This zero gravity recliner from EVER ADVANCED has sufficient padding to support your entire body and a super comfortable headrest. It’s got a strong, long frame that stretches out to 72 inches long when fully reclined. It’s large enough to fit a 6’2″ person and can hold up to 350lbs total. The recliner has a locking system and glides between positions up to 170 degrees. There’s no assembly required for this comfortable chair as it comes ready to use right out of the box and has an easy folding structure that you can store simply between uses.

3. Frontgate Original Mesh Zero-Gravity Recliner

BEST UPGRADE

Frontgate consistently delivers when it comes to premium home and outdoor furniture. This option has a mesh seat, making it ideal for pool-side use. The frame is built from aluminum, which is sturdy yet lightweight. It also suits people of different heights, because you can adjust the headrest.

4. Alpine Mountain Gear Anti-Gravity Chair

BEST FOR CAMPING

This chair from Alpine Mountain Gear is better suited for a day at the park or a camping trip than a day by the pool. That’s because unlike many chairs on this list, this chair doesn’t have a mesh fabric, but rather a solid polyester fabric. However, it comes with a side table that attaches to the chair, which can be placed on either side of the chair. The table has two cupholders, and slots for your phone, book or tablet.

5. StyleWell Zero Gravity Steel Lounge Chair in Riverbed Taupe

BEST BASIC

Home Depot has a great selection of outdoor furniture, and this affordable lounge chair is a great option for any household. That’s because it folds up easily, making it easy to take on the go or put away for the season. The headrest is adjustable, and the mesh fabric makes it breathable. There’s also a handy cupholder.

6. Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Recliner Chair

PROTECTIVE CANOPY

While zero gravity chairs are excellent for tanning, sometimes you simply want to lounge out without having the sun on your face the entire time. Lucky for you, this zero gravity chair from Best Choice Products comes with an external sun blocker to keep that mug sun-free. The chair itself has a locking system so you won’t wobble with every movement and uses UV-resistant materials so it will never fade. If for whatever reason you ever want to take it on the go, this chair even folds up for easy transport.

7. Homall Zero Gravity Chairs

BEST SET

These zero gravity chairs from Homall are super comfortable and come ready to use right out of the box. They’re sturdy enough to hold up to 300lbs and contain a steel tube frame and strong double bungee cords that hold the chair together and create the comfortable weightless feeling you want. They’re also constructed using breathable fabric so even on a hot day in the sun you’ll stay cool. These chairs can recline up to 170 degrees and smoothly glide to that ergonomic zero-gravity position where the pressure on your joints will subside and you’ll be able to truly relax.

