Review: I Tried The TikTok-Famous Bissell Little Green Machine, and My Only Regret Is Not Buying It Sooner

As a person with a large extended family and small pet, I know more about carpet stains than I’d like to. I typically spend a decent amount of money to have professional carpet cleaners come in and work on larger areas, and I’ve been pleased with the results. But it’s only a matter of time before another stain happens. I relentlessly spot clean to keep the carpet in its best condition, but the results aren’t always as pristine as I’d like. Over the years, I’ve become familiar with many different techniques to remove them. Some have worked, others haven’t.

Then, while scrolling through TikTok, I came across a video of someone using Bissell’s Little Green Machine Portable Spot and Stain Remover. In minutes, the person cleaned up a deep stain that they claimed had been there for years. I was instantly intrigued, watching video after video labeled #littlegreenmachine, and was convinced that I needed to try it and then write a Bissell Little Green Machine review (and create my first TikTok video).

Keep reading for my full Bissell Little Green Machine review and what I discovered from testing this famous appliance.

Pros:

Arrives assembled

Cleans tough stains in minutes

Lightweight, portable and simple to use in any area, including the staircase

Large 48-oz. tank capacity

Compact and easy to store in condos and apartments

Comes with an 8-oz. cleaning solution that smells amazing

Affordable

Cons:

Hose leaks a little while using

Bissell Little Green Machine: What’s in the Box

Bissell Little Green Machine

3″ Tough Stain Tool

HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool

8 oz. Trial-Size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness Cleaning Formula

Instruction Guide

Setup: Little Assembly Is Needed

Almost fully assembled right out of the box, I was able to set up the Bissell Little Green Machine Spot Cleaner in minutes. All I had to do was remove the clean water tank and fill it with cleaning solution and hot water. Both the hose and cleaning brush were easy to attach so I plugged the machine in and flipped the power switch, ready to attack some tough stains.

The Little Green Machine comes with an 8-ounce Spot & Stain cleaning liquid powered by Febreze that not only cleans but smells amazing. The directions indicate that only two capfuls of the included cleaning solution are needed to get started on your first stain. (In our experience, Bissell makes some of the best carpet cleaning solution in the world.)

Review: Cleaning a Battery Acid Stain on Carpet

Over the holidays, I placed faux candles on my carpeted interior steps, and a couple of the batteries corroded and leaked after leaving them too long. I tried getting the stain up with soap and water but to no avail. It bothered me so much that I disguised it by keeping the candles there, so I knew this was the first stain I wanted to tackle when the Bissell Little Green Machine arrived.

Operating the Little Green Machine was simple. I detached the water tank and followed the directions, filling it with two capfuls of the included cleaning solution and adding hot water to the fill line. I turned on the switch and began operating it just as I had seen in the many TikTok videos.

The directions explain that you can deep clean by pretreating before scrubbing but I was much too excited for this step and went right for the cleaning part.

The hose has a nozzle and trigger on the end that, when pulled, releases the solution onto your desired area. There’s also a scrub brush on the end that you can run over the stain to really give the area a good cleaning. As you clean, the strong suction helps lift dirt, grime and excess liquid that is then deposited into the dirty tank. In the end, you’re left with clean and damp results that don’t take long to dry.

All in all, cleaning this small area took less than 60 seconds. And, I kid you not, it worked just like the videos on TikTok. The stain that I had been fighting for months was finally gone for good — and it only took two minutes.

It seemed too good to be true, so I waited for it to fully dry before getting too excited. Lo and behold, it really worked. The stain was gone for good.

See for yourself:

Bissell Little Green Machine Review: Does It Work?

The Bissell Little Green Machine is basically a miracle worker — no exaggeration. It lifted a stain that I thought would never come out of my carpet. I love that it’s compact and easy to store in smaller living spaces. The lightweight design makes it easy to use in any area, including the stairs. I just wish I came across it sooner.

Should You Buy the Bissell Little Green Machine?

If you have pets, children or an active household, the Bissell Little Green Machine will become your new best friend. It is beyond easy to pull out and use for quick stain removal. Unlike larger carpet cleaners, it takes up little space when stored and doesn’t require a whole production or tons of solution. It’s definitely great to have on hand for quick stain removal and is compact enough to use in any space.

I also appreciate having fill lines on the transparent water and dirty tanks so I know exactly when it’s time to refill the clean water side or empty the dirty one.

Having it arrive assembled was another huge plus. For anyone who hates instructions and assembly, you’ll love that it’s ready to use right out of the box. All of these factors — plus its under $150 price point — make it a clear winner.

Specifications

Dimensions: 8.25 x 17.25 x 12.5 inches

Weight: 9.65 pounds

