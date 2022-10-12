A $39 Black and Decker Drill + 15 Other Tools Being Offered at Steep Discounts During Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

This is not a drill! JK, it actually is a drill — a top-rated Black and Decker Drill — selling for just $39 during Amazon’s Early Access Prime Day event.

That’s right you guys. Right now, Prime Members can get the Black + Decker 20V Max Powerconnect Cordless Drill/Driver + 30-piece kit for less than $40.

Originally priced at $99, this cordless Black + Decker drill set is at one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for a tool of its caliber, especially when you consider all it comes with.

In this order, you’ll get the Black + Decker 20V MAX lithium drill/driver, a lithium-ion battery, charger, ten brad point drill bits, ten 1-inch screwdriving bits, nine 2-inch screwdriving bits, four nut drivers, and one magnetic bit tip holder — all for $39.

When it comes to quality and effectiveness, the Black + Decker Powerconnect Cordless Drill is one of Amazon’s favorites and one of its best sellers. It currently features over 33,750 reviews and holds an overall rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon from happy customers who have referred to it as “lightweight” and “powerful.”

In need of other home improvement tools? Black + Decker has you covered in all areas this Prime Day, offering price reductions on tool kits, sanders, saws, leaf blowers, and more.

There are also other Black + Decker Drill sets being offered at amazing prices like the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX 4 Tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit which is now $99 and the BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Drill & 68 piece Home Tool Kit that’s now selling for $69. Check out these deals along with some of the other products on sale from Black + Decker below, and be sure to act quickly because these phenomenal prices are set to end on October 12.

Black + Decker 20V Max Powerconnect Cordless Drill/Driver + 30-Piece Kit

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX* Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 4-Tool

BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Drill & Home Tool Kit, 68 Piece

beyond by BLACK+DECKER Random Orbit Sander

BLACK+DECKER 20V Max String Trimmer/Edger

