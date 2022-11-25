All the $25 & Under Home and Kitchen Essentials To Buy During Black Friday

We all know the best Black Friday deals come in all shapes, sizes and price points. Some of the best discounts during the kickoff to the holiday shopping season are hundreds or even thousands of dollars off the most in-demand tech gadgets, fashion brands and fitness gear. However, sometimes it’s the low-hanging fruit in the form of budget buys where you can really score.

In addition to those special, high ticket items like TV's, tablets and laptops, all the affordable, bulk-buy items you need to make your household run are also on sale during Black Friday. We're talking tupperware containers, cleaning supplies, medicine cabinet essentials and more. They might not be the items you'll place under the tree, but if they're on your Costco list you might as well purchase them now and save.

Here are the best home and kitchen essentials under $25 to buy during Black Friday, chosen by SPY editors to make your shopping experience more convenient.

Black Friday Kitchen Deals Under $25

$23.88 $39.99 40% off Why We Chose It: A vegetable chopper like this one can make mincing, dicing, slicing and julienning any vegetable seamless and easy. With one press you’ve got a uniformly chopped veggie, ready for salads, soups and sautées.

$9.42 Why We Chose It: A rocking knife makes it super easy to roughly chop and mince vegetables like mushrooms, cucumbers, onions and lettuce quickly. This one comes with a comfortable handle and is dishwasher-safe so it’s easy to clean.

$31.86 $37.99 16% off Why We Chose It: You can never have too much silverware, especially if you’re a frequent host or have a large family. Give your dishwasher a rest and save on this 48-piece silverware set complete with steak knives and dessert forks.

$26.99 $39.99 33% off Why We Chose It: This colorful dishware set is built indestructible, microwave and dishwasher safe and is the perfect addition to households with small children or clumsy adults.

$28.99 $34.99 17% off Why We Chose It: This 10-piece set of stainless steel kitchen utensils covers all of your basics in the kitchen, making it a great addition to a new home or upgrade if your current tools are a tad rundown.

$18.49 $27.99 34% off Why We Chose It: These bento box-style lunch boxes for kids are all the rage due to their durable designs and conveniently compartmentalized interiors. They’re also on sale from Bentgo for 34% off for Black Friday.

$22.60 $24.99 10% off Why We Chose It: A pizza paddle can make it way easier to transfer homemade pizzas to and from the oven without losing your toppings or burning yourself. This one comes with a comfortable grip and a foldable handle for convenient storage.

$19.59 $27.99 30% off Why We Chose It: Contigo’s durable water bottles make a great companion on a hike, a travel day or at school. This 2-pack is available for less than $20 and is perfect for staying hydrated during the holidays.

$26.99 $99.99 73% off Why We Chose It: An instant-read meat thermometer can make ensuring food safe temperatures during cooking a breeze, and this top-rated one is available for more than $70 off for Black Friday.

$9.99 $10.99 9% off Why We Chose It: Messy utensils while cooking are inevitable, what isn’t is countertop mess from dips, smudges and dabs. Keep your counters clean with a drip pad like this one, available for just $10 over Black Friday.

$19.99 $36.99 46% off Why We Chose It: If you do a lot of standing in your kitchen you’re going to want an anti-fatigue mat to save your knees, hips and ankles from excessive strain. Trust us, the dishes will feel a lot easier standing on one of these.

$19.99 Why We Chose It: $20 for a set of 6 knives? It’s possible on Black Friday with this deal from Cuisinart.

$6.99 $19.99 65% off Why We Chose It: An olive oil sprayer makes it easy to disperse oil before sautéeing or coat anything before air frying — and this one is available at a steep discount for Black Friday.

$21.00 $30.00 30% off $17.50 $25.00 30% off $17.50 $25.00 30% off Why We Chose It: YETI makes some of the best vacuum-insulated tumblers for use at home and on-the-go in a variety of shapes and sizes. They’re also all discounted 30% for Prime Day.

$26.38 $39.95 34% off $17.21 $22.95 25% off Why We Chose It: Hydro Flask is another top notch brand for vacuum-insulated water bottles, tumblers, mugs and other hydration vessels. They rarely have discounts on their products, which is why you should jump on their Black Friday sale before it runs out.

Home Essentials Black Friday Deals Under $25

Why We Chose It: If you haven’t taken the plunge with smart bulbs yet, it’s time. Through voice control, multicolor options and smartphone syncing they make lighting up your home much more convenient.

$29.99 $49.99 40% off Why We Chose It: Storage under the bed is one of the best ways to keep things tidy because you’re both using dead space and putting things out of sight. This shoe holder can hold up to 16 pairs and has a transparent top for easy access and visibility.

$20.91 Why We Chose It: If you’ve got a Brita water filter you’re eventually going to need replacements. Black Friday is an excellent time to stock up on these carbon-activated filters from Aqua Crest, currently discounted 20%.

$24.18 $38.00 36% off Why We Chose It: Just like towels, utensils and pillows — you can never have too many sets of sheets. These are made with moisture-resistant and breathable microfiber material, and they’re fade resistant so the vivid colors won’t fade after the first few washes.

$24.99 Why We Chose It: A nice bath mat can be a nice decorative add at minimum and at best can also help prevent slipping and falling in the bathroom. This one is made with polyurethane foam for extra cushion and comes in a bunch of colors.

$19.66 $39.99 51% off Why We Chose It: A good pair of house slippers are great for cleaning, cooking and puttering around without tracking dirt in and out of the home. These waterproof cloud slides are made with extra cushion for comfort and are ergonomically designed to wrap around your feet.

$15.99 $30.99 48% off Why We Chose It: Tupperware containers are a food storage must-have, but keeping track of the lids can make them a nightmare to store. Rubbermaid has designed lids that snap together and to their bases to make organization easier.

$19.77 $25.99 24% off Why We Chose It: A Swiffer mop is a must-have for hardwood floors and this easy starter set comes with the mop 10 pads and a cleaning solution to get you cleaning.