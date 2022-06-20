Brooklinen’s New Beach Towels Are Literally Works of Art

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re going to need a beach towel whether you hit the surf or the wave pool. So why not get one that makes a summery statement? That’s exactly what Brooklinen’s new beach towel release intends to provide with its popular beach towel collection. Brooklinen’s new beach towel release arrives as an expansion of its Artist Series Beach Towels, which launched earlier this spring. Warning: The six options in the line are so gorgeous that it will be hard to purchase just one.

Brooklinen, best known for its luxurious and comfortable bed sheets and cozy loungewear, continues to rapidly grow within the home space. (Brooklinen bath robes have proven to be a huge hit among SPY readers.) And Brooklinen’s new beach towels offer the same top-notch quality and luxe presentation with eye-catching designs.

Launched June 16, Brooklinen’s new beach towel expansion was designed by three New York City-based artists and features a trio of new designs. This most recent release joins Brooklinen’s existing beach towels designed by NYC artists Kath Nash, Josh Cochran and Cheryl Thuesday.

The Brooklinen Artist Series Collection continues to build on its success over the last few seasons when it sold out in both 2020 and 2021. All of the new Brooklinen beach towels are made in the USA, and each towel in the collection is oversized, thick and super absorbent, featuring a soft velour front and terry back.

Check out the new bright and bold colored new beach towels from Brooklinen below.

Cancer

Designed by Brooklyn-based artist Edward Ubiera, the warm-toned beach towel pays homage to the astrological sign, rendering its crab symbol in vibrant hues of orange and cream.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

Ollabies

The color-blocked Ollabies towel features brilliant geometric shapes in blue and mustard. Designed by illustrator Bushwick-based artist Amrita Marino, this abstract design is a great backdrop for any outdoor lounge session, whether it be at the park or beach.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

Spinning

The work of Brooklyn-based illustrator Jing Wei, Spinning features the mesmerizing movement of bodies in gorgeous shades of blue and pink.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

