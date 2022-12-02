Happy National Candle Day: Get 3-Wick Candles for Under $10 Right Now at Bath & Body Works

Hey, candle lovers! We’ve got some serious news for you: Bath & Body Works is currently celebrating Candle Day by offering 3-wick candles for JUST $9.95. There’s never been a better day than today to pick up some of the best candles before the holiday season.

This is a serious deal. Why? Well, 3-wick candles from Bath & Body Works typically sell for $26.50 apiece, so this price drop is something that’s seriously got our tails wagging. That’s savings of a whopping 62%. To top it all off, these are the lowest prices we’ve seen on Bath & Body Works candles since 2020.

Bath & Body Works is home to some of the most luxurious-smelling candles the world has to offer. With over 150 different candles to choose from across 120 fragrances, the options are essentially endless. There really is something for everybody, making these some of the best Christmas gifts you can throw under the tree this year.

This sale started yesterday at 8 PM EST for Bath & Body Works Loyalty Members, which actually has some pretty stellar perks including $10 off a $30 purchase for new members. For the rest of us, this sale is going on today, December 2 until the end of tomorrow December 3.

Be sure to pick up all of these incredible candles now and keep your home’s interior smelling great. Simply use code CANDLEDAY at checkout and you’ll be good to go.

You can shop all of Bath & Body Works candles on sale using the button below, but we also included some of our favorites to consider. Happy Candle Day, folks!

$9.95 $26.50 62% off Christmas is just around the corner. Infiltrate your home with the scent of Fresh Balsam, a must for the season — especially if your tree isn’t real.

$9.95 $26.50 62% off To keep it real, this is the candle of all candles when it comes to Bath & Body Works. It’s terrifyingly strong enough to make your entire home smell borderline mouthwatering.

$9.95 $26.50 62% off If you are in the need of a little bit of stress relief, take a candle from Bath & Body Works’ Aromatherapy Collection for a whirl. You can never go wrong with the calming scent of Eucalyptus Spearmint.

$9.95 $26.50 62% off Missing the scents (and tastes) summer has to offer? Try Watermelon Lemonade, a brand-new candle launched specifically for Candle Day.