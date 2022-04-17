These Cheap Area Rugs Don’t Look Cheap, and They All Cost Under $200

As more of us ditch the carpeted floors in favor of more modern hardwood, vinyl and laminate designs, we’re also scoping out an increased number of area rugs. Not only do colorful area rugs warm up a space and add a touch of personality to a room, but they can also pull furniture together, make a space look polished and keep your feet warm on those cooler days.

The best area rugs don’t have to break the bank. If you’re looking for some cheaper options that suit your budget, there are plenty of online retailers that offer a vast selection of sizes, makes, patterns, colors and designs. Whether you’re decking out a front entrance, adding warmth under a table, throwing one down in your living room or warming up a bedroom space, area rugs work in pretty much all rooms of the house.

There are a few things to keep in mind when you’re shopping for the best area rug for your home:

Size – Trust us, you don’t want a rug that’s too big or too small. Always (always, always) measure the room you’re going to throw your rug in to ensure the proper fit. And if you’re a visual learner like us, consider taping the floor with painter’s tape just to ensure it truly is a match.

Pile – This just means how thick the rug is. Area rugs typically vary from 0.5 inches to two inches. Anything above that will probably look too thick and out of place in your home.

Material – Most area rugs are made from polypropylene (a synthetic material) or a blended fabric such as Chenille-Polyester. Both tend to be durable and help bring that overall cost down. Meanwhile, the back of area rugs typically come with an anti-slip agent like latex, ensuring your rug remains in place and that it doesn’t become a tripping hazard.

Is It Washable? – Today, washable rugs are becoming the norm, but if this is important to you, then double-check the product description before purchasing. If you love the idea of throwing your rugs in the washing machine, then head to Ruggable.

Where are the best places to buy cheap area rugs? Fortunately, you have no shortage of options. The SPY team has purchased and loved rugs from a number of popular online retailers and even some under-the-radar brands. You can find a bunch of area rugs under $200 on sites like Amazon, Wayfair and Ikea. In addition, we also recommend a retailer called Boutique Rugs, which offers thousands of designs and every possible size you could wish for. Finally, be sure to check out Ruggable, which offers a huge selection of machine washable rugs.

Ready to shop for some cheap area rugs for your home? Read on for some of our favorite picks that come in under $200.

1. Luxe Weavers Euston Modern Area Rugs

Looking for a larger area rug for the living room that adds a bit of modernity without breaking the bank? We like this stylish 8 x 10 pick that adds a touch of drama to a space. It features a soft feel that’s always nice on the feet when you’re lounging with your favorite show, plus the darker color mix makes it easier to maintain over the long haul.

2. Artistic Weavers Chester Boho Moroccan Area Rug

This polypropylene rug is crafted from machine-woven fabric for the most durable make possible — one that’s designed to last. It’s stain-resistant and can be spot-cleaned with a cloth or vacuumed when messes do occur, plus it comes in a medium pile that allows for a seamless transition from hardwood to carpet.

3. JONATHAN Moroccan Hype Boho Vintage Area Rug

Looking for a fun, geometric design for a posh office or a playroom? We’re fans of this cream and grey design that’s made from pet-friendly and durable materials. It’s non-shedding so you won’t find pieces all over the house, plus it’s stain and water-resistant, which is always a bonus when you’re talking about pets or kids.

4. Morcott Washable Area Rug

An area rug is a great way to warm up an entrance, but beware: entrances are also high-traffic areas so you’ll want something that can hold up to dirt, wear and tear. Enter Boutique Rugs, which is a brand we’ve tested and love. This runner isn’t just ideal for a front hall space because of its trendy design; it’s also machine washable which makes it a winner in our books.

5. Lark Manor Deltana Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

If you want to add a bright pattern to your life, this flexible indoor-outdoor rug is a great fit with its vibrant hues and fun design. It’s perfect poolside or in a more contemporary indoor space thanks to its low, 0.15 inch pile height and easy-to-clean materials. In fact, that makes it a functional area rug for high traffic areas as well.

6. SAFAVIEH Handmade Natural Fiber Beacon Jute Rug

Natural elements and simple wood finishes are starting to trend again in the home décor scene, and updating your space with a cheap area rug that reflects that look is a great way to get in on the trend without breaking the bank. We like this 5 x 5 square jute model from Overstock, which comes with a 0.5 inch pile height and pairs perfectly with any coastal or contemporary design scheme in the house.

7. Lyssons Washable Area Rug

Bare toes need love in the bathroom too, but because washrooms are also high-traffic areas you want to ensure you’ve got something that’s going to last and wash easily. Once again Boutique Rugs comes to the rescue with this posh design, which is made from long-lasting materials and throws easily into the wash. Just be sure to line dry it.

8. Wade Logan Ahaan Abstract Area Rug

Whether you’re feeling artsy or you just want a room that reflects an artful vibe, this affordable area rug is as much a talking piece as it is a functional rug for your space. The polypropylene material is pieced together on a power loom for a gorgeous and stain-resistant product, and it looks good pretty much anywhere you decide to place it. It’s no wonder more than 7,500 reviewers have given this an average of 4.8 stars.

9. Lark Manor Delane Red Area Rug

If your décor trends towards neutral but you’re feeling like a bright burst of color to liven things up, a cheap area rug can definitely do that. We’re partial to this brilliant red hue, which would be perfect in a den or bar area where you’re going for those old school, prohibition vibes. However there are seven different colors to choose from, which means there’s something for everyone in this colorful collection.

10. Peach Native Iris Medallion Washable 4′ x 6′ Area Rug

Pets have accidents, it’s a fact of life. They also vomit, shed and drag dirt in, so if you’re a pet owner you want a rug that’s going to stand up to all of that and more. Enter this rug from Rugs USA, which is spill and stain resistant, friendly for animals and kids, comes with an integrated non-slip backing and features a super soft texture. We’re also huge fans of how you can throw it in the washing machine when you need to clean it up, which again is always handy when you’re talking about pets.

11. Ruggable Keith Harring Black & Ivory Washable Rug

The best cheap area rugs don’t look cheap, and that’s why Ruggable is one of the best places to buy rugs online. The company is known for its machine washable rugs. We recommend checking out the new Ruggable x Keith Harring collection, which features rugs inspired by the artist’s most famous designs.

Warm Up Those Bare Floors With An Area Rug From Amazon

