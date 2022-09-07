The 20 Coolest Bottle Openers Bring a Little Flair To Your Bar Cart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Unless you’re super talented and are capable of near-wizardry (or are just capable of opening one on a countertop), you’re more than likely going to need a dedicated bottle opener to open your beer bottles or soda bottles. But just because we’re still using bottle openers doesn’t mean we can’t have fun.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 20 different bottle openers that will only add more fun to any social gathering. And if these cool bottle openers never see the light of day, that’s fine. They’ll give your place a bit of character.

Regardless of where you use it, there’s more than likely an option for everyone — from nerdy versions to openers that will satisfy sports fans, too. Here are our picks for the best bottle openers around.

1. Balanced Co. Dwight Schrute Bottle Opener

“All you need is love? False. The four basic human necessities are air, water, food, and shelter.” You’ll have the “water” portion of the basic necessities covered with this Dwight Schrute Bottle opener. It’s a great way to pay homage to one of the best TV characters ever created.

2. Carnaval Green Army Man Bottle Opener

This tiny green soldier takes one for the team and cracks open your cold ones with flair. It’s made entirely of metal and can open bottles in two different ways. Remember, a good soldier doesn’t leave his beers behind.

3. Suck UK Pirate Bottle Opener

While this Pirate Bottle Opener looks like he’s had his fair share of nights where he was three sheets to the wind, he’s a resourceful bottle opener. It has a corkscrew opener, foil cutter, and bottle cap opener. It’s not just a cool bottle opener, but a useful one too.

4. Hometurf Hook and Ring Game Bottle Opener

A bottle opener and a bar game — this Hometurf Bottle Opener is a self-contained party. The Hook and Ring game is so simple yet so addictingly hard, and the wood plank has a magnet built inside to catch loose bottle caps. It’s a great bottle opener for a game room in your house. Putting the ‘fun’ in functional, this is one of the best wall-mounted bottle openers any home could have.

5. Snogisa Groomsmen Bottle Opener

A great gift idea for your wedding line of groomsmen, especially if you have a big line. It can slide right into back pockets or be stored in wallets. It’s a great and inexpensive gift idea to take care of all of your friends with a simple and thoughtful gift for being at your wedding.

6. Personalized Bottle Openers

These bachelor party bottle openers are a solid way to give a personalized gift to your closest friends you feel comfortable enough to spend your last days as a single person with. They come in sets of three, and you can choose between teal and pink. Of course, you can also customize the name on the bottle openers.

7. Umbra Hammered Head Bottle Opener

This Hammered Head Bottle Opener has a secret weapon — a corkscrew for wine bottles that pops out of the shark’s head. The zinc-plated bottle opener catches the eye while the tail of the shark makes it easy to get a good grip for poppin’ bottles.

8. Jsbeuith Motorcycle Bottle Opener

Quite possibly the coolest beer bottle opener of the bunch, this motorcycle-styled bottle opener is equal parts unique, detailed and flat-out rad. But don’t let the intricate design work of the engine fool you, this thing is plenty sturdy and ready for a night of cracking caps off of bottles.

9. Caliber Gourmet Butterfly Bottle Opener

At first glance, this beer bottle opener looks like a dangerous proposition (or like an accident waiting to happen), but rest assured, it’s just a bottle cap opener. The butterfly handles allow you to get wild and crafty with the beers you open, so you can play bartender and look like a pro while doing it.

10. Basketball Bottle Opener with Cap Catcher

This beer bottle opener is one for sports fans. It’s both cool and convenient, as the popped caps from the basketball fall into the net. This is a good way to save bottle caps or to easily toss them out at the end of the night. Either way, this bottle cap opener is a great accessory for any entertainment room.

11. LanHong 2 Piece Guitar Shaped Bottle Openers

For the musician or music fanatic in your life, this is a must-have. These Gibson Les Paul Bottle Openers are fun and convenient as they are small and light enough to magnetically snap to your fridge. Music might be the universal language, but beer is a close second.

12. Baseball Bottle Opener

Any baseball fan will appreciate this Baseball Bottle Opener. It sits like a trophy baseball, but flipping it over reveals the sturdy bottle opener on the bottom. The baseball is made of real leather and feels authentic. This is a great addition to a sports fan’s beer repertoire.

13. Animal Shiba Inu Dog Shaped Bottle Opener

Dog lovers and crypto bros alike will love the Shiba Inu Bottle Opener. The stainless steel is resilient and sturdy, while the design is incredibly cute – just like those damn stubborn, yet adorable Shibu Inus. A strong magnetic back allows you to snap it on the fridge for convenience too.

14. TableCraft Coca-ColaWall Mount Bottle Opener

The wall-mounted Coca-Cola Bottle Opener is simply a classic. The cast-iron chrome plated design is plenty sturdy combined with the bold red lettering of the logo takes you right back to the 1950s. Keep in mind that the screws for mounting are not included.

15. iPihsius Wall Mounted Rustic Bottle Opener

This set of three cast iron bottle openers can be wall mounted for ease of use throughout your house to give any space a bit of a rustic look and feel. However, if you’d prefer to get one, there’s an option to do that as well. Installation is easy, making this a great choice.

16. HQY 3 Pack Flat Bottle Opener

Colorful and easy to store, this three-pack of flat bottle openers from HQY is great to keep on hand if you’re tight on space or if you want something you can easily stick in a cooler or backpack for quick use. The bright colors will also make them easy to find in a drawer.

17. SODUKU Vintage Wooden Wall Mounted Bottle Opener

Saving a step, this wall-mounted, vintage-inspired wooden bottle opener includes a little basket to catch and collect bottle caps. The retro look is a nice touch that will look great in any space.

18. Goood Poker Card Bottle Openers

Compact enough to keep in your wallet, these striking bottle openers from Goood are designed to look like playing cards, with the actual opener in the center. It’s an unconventional choice that will attract attention whenever you use it.

19. QWE Infinity Gauntlet Bottle Opener

Channel the power of the deadly Thanos whenever you reach for your favorite brew with this Infinity Gauntlet-inspired bottle opener that’s a fun and quick way to convey your love of Marvel movies.

20. MLB Game Used Baseball Bat Bottle Opener

You might remember this bottle opener from our guide on the best baseball gifts, but it’s so nice that we had to feature it twice. The opener is made from a used baseball bat and can be ordered to reflect your team of choice.

21. Kikkerland Luchador Bottle Opener

Perform a veritable TKO on your favorite bottle cap with this fun Luchador bottle opener from Kikkerland that’s a perfect gift for the wrestling fan in your life.

22. Rebel Alliance Star Wars Millennium Falcon Bottle Opener

Open your bottle with the fastest spaceship this side of the Kessel Run. This Millennium Falcon bottle opener is great for sharing cold drinks with your rag-tag group of Rebel scum.

23. Wall Mounted Recycled Ski Bottle Opener

As created by Michael Bellino, this bottle opener is made from a recycled ski, making it a fantastic option for those who enjoy putting the ski in brewski.

24. Shark’s Head Bottle Opener

Another wall-mounted opener, this Shark’s Head is good for a beach house or for someone that just has island time on their mind, regardless of where they are.

25. Game of Thrones Hand of the King Bottle Opener

Channel your inner Tyrion Lannister and prove to others that you “Drink and Know Things” with this Game of Thrones Hand of the King bottle opener. Just maybe avoid talking about the finale while doing so.

