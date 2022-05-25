Hot Sleeper? Check Out These Cooling Blankets To Conquer Night Sweats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Some of us are naturally hot sleepers. Waking up sweaty is more or less guaranteed, and tossing and turning has become sort of a nightly hobby. You enjoy the comfort brought by your favorite blanket but can’t bear to keep it on the entire night, leaving your body open to all the ghouls and ghosts that swarm around your room as soon as you shut the lights off. And nobody wants their booty tickled by the monster living under their bed at night. It’s time to finally combat your unwanted night sweats with something you never knew existed: a cooling blanket.

Admittedly, a cooling blanket might seem like a bit of an oxymoron. Isn’t the point of a blanket to keep you warm? Yes, and cooling blankets can keep you warm when you’re cold. But they prevent you from getting too warm. The best cooling blankets work by wicking away moisture and moving excess hot air away from your body. This helps prevent your bed from feeling like a swamp.

How Do Cooling Blankets Work?

There are a variety of different technologies that can be used to help keep you cool, and they work to actively regular temperature throughout the night. In short, the best cooling blankets will make Goldilocks proud, because you won’t get too hot or too cold. Cooling blankets pull heat and moisture away from your body. Some cooling blankets use a tech called Outlast, which was developed with NASA as a way to regulate the extreme temperatures astronauts encounter. Another technology is called 37.5, so named for the ideal celsius and humidity for the human body. 37.5 is used by everyone from the US Army to Adidas, and, of course, by some of the bedding companies on this list.

Besides these high-tech solutions, you can invest in natural fabrics like linen, bamboo or merino wool (yes, wool!) which are all naturally breathable and moisture-wicking.

Cooling blankets are temperature-regulating blankets that work to absorb heat in order to keep you cozy and help rid you of night sweats and any overheating issues. Obviously, cooling blankets are an excellent option for those that are naturally hot sleepers, but they also work great for people living in hot climates, too. They don’t need an outlet to work because all of the technology needed is designed straight into the blanket, so you’ll even save big on your electricity bill by turning down or ditching your AC at night.

Odds are, if you’ve made it this far, you need a cooling blanket. You shouldn’t have to forego precious hours of sleep any longer when the solution is sitting right in front of your face. Check out the best cooling blankets below and sleep comfortably, cozily and cooly. You won’t regret it.

1. Slumber Cloud Cumulus Comforter

BEST OVERALL

Using Outlast technology that was originally crafted for NASA, the Slumber Cloud Cumulus Comforter is a cooling blanket option that will satisfy all of your overheating issues. This bad boy has the ability to absorb, store and release heat from underneath the covers no matter how hot it gets down there. Specialized to combat humidity, you’ll quite literally sweat no more when snuggling up with this blanket. The comforter comes in twin, queen and king sizing and has three different weight settings to ensure you’re getting exactly what you want out of it.

Courtesy of Slumber Cloud

2. Sleep Number True Temp Blanket

RUNNER UP

Right now, you can snag one of the best-reviewed cooling blankets on the planet for a solid 20% off the original asking price. Where, you may ask? Sleep Number. Don’t act so surprised, Sleep Number has changed the game in recent years with their remarkable mattress, bedding and pillow lines, so you can be 100% certain the True Temp blanket is a solid option to combat nighttime overheating issues. This blanket works all night long so you don’t have to and will keep your body temp regulated no matter how hot your body wants to get. It’s available in a number of colors and comes in queen and king sizes.

Courtesy of Sleep Number

3. Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket

MOST AFFORDABLE

A cooling blanket that’s under $40 (with available coupon)? Excuse us as we gasp and clutch our pearls. Given that price, the Elegear Revolutionary cooling blanket is revolutionary in more ways than one, that’s for sure. This blanket is made with Japanese cold fiber on the top side that continuously absorbs body heat throughout the entire night. On the bottom side, it’s complete with 100% cotton to keep that soft, coziness you’re used to in your favorite blankies. Wake up feeling well-rested every single morning without tossing and turning the entire night away.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Luna Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket

BEST WEIGHTED BLANKET

When weighted blankets were first released to the general public for purchase, some might have thought they’d be a passing trend. A gimmick, of sorts. Much to the surprise of many, weighted blankets have become a lifestyle at this point. With the potential to reduce anxiety and influence a more sound sleep, people far and wide have snagged their own weighted blanket to see what all of the hype is about. This weighted blanket from Luna works a little differently than any other because it is specifically made to keep you cool at night. It’s made from 100% lyocell bamboo to keep your body temperature regulated and to keep you feeling warm and cozy throughout the entire night. It’s even cool to the touch, which makes this one extra special.

Courtesy of Luna

5. The Buffy Breeze

100% EUCALYPTUS

Cruelty-free? Earth-friendly? Temperature-regulating? 100% eucalyptus? We’re going to need a minute to process all of that. The Buffy Breeze is one of the best cooling blankets money can buy by keeping a sustainable approach and keeping you cool all night long. It has a 100% eucalyptus fiberfill and fiber shell to keep you cool and cozy and is topped with a 300 single-ply thread count. It comes in three different sizes depending on your bed type and will last you years to come.

Courtesy of Buffy

6. Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet

NATURALLY MOISTURE-WICKING

The way Casper’s cooling blanket regulates temperature and moisture is decidedly more old-school and low-tech than some of the NASA-approved options on this list. Casper uses a layer of merino on the inside of the duvet, a wool fabric prized for its ability to wick moisture away from the body. The exterior of the duvet is made from 100% cotton. If you’re a very hot sleeper, you might want one of the more high-tech options on this list, but for those who get the occasional night sweats, this is a good option.

Courtesy of Casper

7. Bearaby Tree Napper

BEST COLORS

Weighted blankets are great for creating a soothing, relaxing environment, but if you’d assumed you couldn’t enjoy one simply because you’re a hot sleeper, think again. Bearaby, one of our favorite brands for weighted blankets, made the Tree Napper specifically for staying cool. It’s made from TENCEL, a rayon fabric made from eco-friendly eucalyptus. It comes in three weights and a wide range of colors.

Courtesy of Bearaby

8. Brooklinen Linen Quilt

BEST LINEN

Brooklinen has quickly become essential to the bedding industry. With a range of high-end linens to keep you sleeping soundly and comfortably, quality is hard to beat when it comes to Brooklinen. That being said, this linen quilt is one of the most quality lightweight cooling blankets money can buy. The softness designed into this baby is incomparable to any other blanket you’ve used in the past. Though it technically doesn’t have any built-in technology, linen is a naturally breathable and cool fabric, making this a great option.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

9. Gravity Blankets Cooling Blanket

BEST WEIGHT OPTIONS

Though we’ve already given you our favorite weighted blanket, nothing compares to the size chart brought to you by Gravity Blankets. Most weighted blankets brand cap their weight sizes out at around 22 lbs, but not Gravity Blankets. This cooling blanket can be purchased in a weight option that reaches 35 whole pounds to keep you snuggly and cool the whole night through. You might be thinking, do I really need a 35-pound blanket? Will it actually keep me cool at night? Do I really want to make the splurge? Yes, yes and yes. You will never go back to your current go-to.

Courtesy of Gravity Blankets

10. DANGTOP Cooling Blankets

POPULAR ON AMAZON

For just $30, this uber long-lasting cooling blanket from Amazon will be your go-to for years to come. It is thinner than most but has excellent heat absorbing qualities all of the blankets with higher price points have and is made entirely from bamboo fabric. It’s even suitable to use in temperatures as high as 121-degrees Fahrenheit.