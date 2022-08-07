These $8 Square Wine Glasses Are a Perfect Dupe of the Viral Crate & Barrel Drinkware

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding a cheaper knockoff of the same product is a tale as old as time, and e-commerce has made this trend even easier. With countless brands creating affordable yet accurate versions of the trendiest designer goods, there’s never been a better time to shop for deals. At the same time, TikTok has become a platform for influencers to showcase their collections of expensive home decor and everyday essentials, including pillows, throw blankets and the infamous Stanley Adventure Quencher.

The problem? Not everyone wants to spend $14.95 on a single Crate & Barrel square wine glass, even if it is the latest viral serveware for sale at the moment. And since it would feel sad to buy a single solitary wine glass, we know you’re going to spend at least $60 for the full set. Unless, of course, you appreciate a really good deal.

If you love the Crate & Barrel square wine glasses, then you should know that we recently found a cheaper dupe on Amazon that looks, feels and sips like the real thing. After trying it out for ourselves, we had to tell you about it. SPY Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla has used these glasses in her own home and loves how they feel in your hand. The large, square shape is perfect for the type of wine pour she prefers after a long day of work; they’re easy to clean because of the wide rim and look sleek AF sitting on her home bar next to her other bar cart accessories.

So if you want to get the same vibes for half the price, check out the Elixer Square Wine Glasses below. Priced at just $8 each, these wine glasses are the perfect example of why you should always SPY before you buy. 🕵️‍♂️

Elixir Glassware Square Red Wine Glasses (4-Pack)

They’re made of 100% lead-free crystal and are cut specifically to direct wine to the center of the tongue for optimal palette use. The set comes with four glasses, making it an excellent gift for the wine lovers in your life. Each glass has a 17-ounce capacity and is still the height of a standard glass of wine, so storage is easy.

Edge Wine Glasses

Technically, you can purchase a single version of these Crate & Barrel square wine glasses for $14.95, but is anyone out there ordering one lonely wine glass? We hope not.