Cricut Crafting Products Never Go On Sale — But They Are Right Now, For Up to 48% Off

Crafters and scrapbookers everywhere know about Cricut’s high-quality products — and often high-dollar prices. The company’s products are often praised and rarely ever goe on sale, but right now there’s a massive sale on everything from heat press machines to cutting machines, tracing lights, and more.

Even with Prime Day behind us, Amazon’s giving some extra love to Cricut’s line of crafting machines with discounts of up to 48% off for a limited time. If you managed to pick up one of those Gildan t-shirts recently, you can create some custom designs with the help of Cricut.

There’s a lot to love about Cricut devices, especially if you like to scrapbook or make crafts at home. They’re particularly useful for people with Etsy shops, too. Take the Cricut EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine. At 12 inches by 10 inches, it’s large enough to easily press down most tee shirts, and you can also use it for blankets. Precise heat control means you won’t burn the fabric, and its portability makes it a great option for those with limited space.

The Cricut BrightPad Go is perfect for any work that requires tracing or a light of light, such as cutting vinyl. The BrightPad Go can last for 1.5 hours on a single charge, so you don’t have to be tethered to a cable the whole time. It’s also scratch resistant and durable enough to stand up to anything you need to use it for.

The Cricut Mug Press makes it easy to customize plain, run of the mill mugs with your own style. All you have to do is place the mug inside the device, and then peel off the wrap-around cover after the right amount of time. It even has an auto-shutoff safety feature. Customized mugs are one of the most popular Christmas gift ideas, so why spend the money to have someone make one for you when you can do it yourself with Cricut’s machine?

