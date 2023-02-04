‘Deinfluencers’ Are Targeting These 3 TikTok Brands. Good.

If you’re a credit card owner and find yourself scrolling TikTok way too many times a day, there is a solid chance you can agree with the following statement: TikTok made me buy it. Day in and day out, influencers push junk so far down our throats that we’re speed-purchasing without a second thought, leaving whatever “game-changing, must-own eye cream” to collect dust in our medicine cabinets shortly after one-and-done use. It’s something we consistently fall for. Thankfully, rising “deinfluencers” are hoping to change that.

If you’re wondering what is the deinfluencer trend on TikTok, let us explain it to you. With over 57 million views and counting, #deinfluencing is currently at peak virality. Here, all of those regularly praised products are seen in a light we really haven’t been able to visualize quite yet on social media. Where influencers are telling us $70 Stanley cups and the best skincare sets that have changed their lives, deinfluencers are expressing the opposite: there’s no need to buy this $73 culty name-brand face mask when you’ll simply use it once.

As, well, regular people, we can collectively argue that it feels like we’re being drowned when presented with 400 influencer product-pushed TikTok videos we never asked to see on our FYP. What started as a really interesting way to learn about new products now feels like total FYP consumption. And, if you don’t have it, you should want it. Buy it. Spend your money. It will change your life!

Realistically speaking, a lot of the time, we’re being lied to. Cue TikTok makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira’s recent scandal after reviewing L’Oreal’s Telescopic Lift mascara, where her eyelashes somehow skyrocket in length.

While some influencers really do give relatable opinions when reviewing products, the vast majority do not. The vast majority want the views, they want the clicks, they want the follows, they want the campaigns, and they want sponsorships. While we can appreciate the hustle, we do not appreciate feeling like we’re being used as bait. This is exactly why the deinfluencing trend began.

To stop the trickery, deinfluencers are expressing their opinions on products they believe you simply do not need. While it’s all relatively biased, given these are simply people’s opinions, we have to admit that influencers are doing the same thing, just in a positive light. It’s all biased. While influencers want you to spend your money, deinfluencers simply tell you to reconsider.

As the deinfluencing trend continues, we have to admit that we’ve become a little too invested. As folks who review products all day, we don’t want to shove anything non-worthwhile in the faces of our readers. That being said, see below to discover three products influencers want you to buy that deinfluencers don’t. And, of course, catch some alternatives to these over-popularized products you can purchase for much cheaper.

Courtesy of Amazon DON'T BUY $599.95 While we’re serious supporters of the Dyson brand, one product we have a hard time getting behind is the famous Supersonic Hair Dryer. Sure, everyone who uses it loves it, but it will cost you $600 when there are so many more affordable alternatives you can consider instead.

Courtesy of Amazon buy $44.99 A serious competitor to the Supersonic Hair Dryer is the One-Step Volumizer from REVLON. This fan favorite is a standard Dyson alternative that will cost you a hell of a lot less for just as gorgeous hair.

Courtesy of Amazon don't buy $69.99 While we can appreciate a solid stainless steel tumbler and the Stanley brand as a whole, we cannot appreciate purchasing one for $70. Here’s something nobody wants to hear: all stainless steel cups are practically made the same. The only difference between this one and any stainless steel cup under $20 on Amazon? This one just happens to say “Stanley” on it.

Courtesy of Amazon buy $19.99 You want a 40oz insulated tumbler with a handle? Well, Zibites has one for just $20 on Amazon that will do the exact same thing Stanley will at a price we can actually stand by.

Courtesy of SKIMS don't buy $54.00 What’s great about SKIMS is that the brand offers clothes ranging in a wide variety of sizes for any kind of person. What’s not good for SKIMS? Brands on Amazon are doing the exact same thing for a fraction of the price.