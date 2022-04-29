Two Screens Are Better Than One: Get 53% Off This Dual Monitor Stand Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re returning to work or continuing to handle your 9-5 duties from home, we have an amazing deal to share that’ll help you stay organized and on track.

Right now, you can get an ErGear Dual Monitor Stand for just $21.74. This is a great price drop, especially when compared to the prices of other monitor stands in its class. Our recent roundup of the Best Dual Monitors lists competitive options in a price range between $32 – $406. That said, at less than $22 this is a major steal.

If you act fast, you’ll be able to save 53% off the ErGear Dual Monitor Stand’s original price of $45.99.

The best dual monitor stands give you the ability to view more screens in a comfortable and convenient setup on top of being able to accommodate multiple screens, modern models, such as this one from ErGear, also offer a range of viewing angles. Dual monitor stands can also help reduce clutter by allowing you to optimize desk space. Use them at your workstation, standing desk, or gaming desk to get total control over your computer viewing angles.

About the ErGear Dual Monitor Stand

This ErGear Dual Monitor Stand fits most 13-32 inch monitors and can accommodate most flat and curved screens. It features full motion arms that tilt, swivel, and rotate to offer both vertical and horizontal screen positions that’ll help you view more pages, tabs, and images for a more streamlined work process.

Equipped with a C-clamp, this dual monitor stand is easy to install and can be either clamped on or mounted using grommet hardware (which requires drilling a hole). This kit additionally comes with cable management clips to help prevent wires and cables from tangling and cluttering. All-in-all, this is a great dual monitor stand for anyone who needs to get organized or could use a more convenient way to work. It should also be noted that this dual monitor stand is not just for workers, but for students, artists, gamers, or anyone else who uses their computer a lot.

