This Amazon Hack Lets Prime Members Get a $60 Credit for Prime Day 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, and the early Prime Day deals just keep rolling in. This year, Amazon is really going all out, giving Prime members an easy way to earn credits to spend during Amazon Prime Day 2022. This gives shoppers an even better opportunity to save big on some of Amazon’s hottest items.

With Amazon Prime Day set to take place on July 12 and 13 this year, there’s still plenty of time to narrow down all of the deals you want to take advantage of.

Amazon has already started slashing prices on many of their most popular products, which means SPY editors have been hard at work rounding up the best Amazon device Prime Day deals, best tech Prime Day deals, best TV Prime Day deals, and more to help get you prepped for one of the year’s biggest shopping events.

These additional early Prime Day deals offer a great incentive to pick up more items than ever before. That said, there are three simple ways for Prime members to earn free money at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022.

For a limited time, interested shoppers can get a free $10 Amazon promotional credit when they buy an Amazon e-gift card ($50 minimum, restrictions apply).

Then, there’s another $10 reward offered when you are active and complete your 2022 Prime Stampcard by exploring the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership.

An additional $60 can be scored by visiting and making purchases through Amazon’s new Prime Day Offers hub. It’s definitely a win-win across the board since shoppers can earn free money by buying movie tickets, Proctor & Gamble goods or using financing from Affirm.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you’re going to want to sign up ASAP to take advantage of these amazing deals. You can sign up anytime and immediately gain access to all the benefits that Prime Day has to offer. Be sure to act quickly because many of these limited-time offers are expected to end soon. In addition, be sure to check out our guide to the Top Amazon Deals of the Day.

Start Your Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Buy An Amazon E-Gift Card

First-time gift card customers can get a $10 credit when they spend $50 or more on an Amazon gift card. Simply use code USEGC222 at checkout to take advantage of this early Prime Day 2022 deal and the credit will appear in your account two days after purchase.

How It Works: If you have never purchased an Amazon gift card with your account before, then use the promo code USEGC222 during the checkout process to receive a $10 credit.

RELATED: All the Benefits You Get With Amazon Prime Membership

Courtesy of Amazon

Complete a Stampcard, Get $10

This year, Amazon is giving their Prime members $10 to explore the benefits of Prime before July 13 while using a Prime Stampcard. Completing a Prime Stampcard is easy and can be done in a few simple steps. All you have to do is make a Prime-eligible purchase, stream a show on Prime Video, listen to a song on Prime Music and borrow an eBook on Prime Reading. Then, watch your $10 credit appear in your account within 24 hours.

How It Works: Collect all four stamps by purchasing something from Amazon Prime, streaming Prime Video, listneing to Amazon Music, and checking out a book on Prime Reading. Click the link below to get started.

Courtesy of Amazon

Get Up To $60 In Prime Day Credits

Amazon Prime members can unlock up to $60 more in Prime Day credits by browsing select products and taking action to earn and stack credits for use on Prime day 2022. Through this new free money hub, Amazon customers can earn money by watching movies, buying tickets, purchasing goods from Proctor and Gamble or by buying $75 worth of select cleaning products.

How It Works: Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has a portal of early offers, some of which unlock bonus credits. Make qualifying purchases and receive $60 in Prime Day credits.

Courtesy of Amazon

Early Bird Amazon Deals to Shop Now

Amazon’s Prime Day is still more than two weeks away, but we can’t help but shop early as the deals have already started rolling in! See below for a few of our SPY team’s favorite products on sale leading up to Prime Day and bookmark this page for all the best deals to shop this Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Echo Devices

Prime Day typically brings significant reductions on products within the Echo family such as the Echo Dot and the Echo Show. We’re already seeing deals on the Echo Dot of up to 20% off.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell

Bowflex’s SelectTech 552 dumbbells are already 22% off in the lead up to Prime Day and they are well worth the money. SPY named this popular weight system one of the top gifts for men in 2021 and also listed them at the top of our best adjustable dumbbells list.

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple AirPods

AirPods of all generations will be a big deal during this Prime Day event and we’re already seeing the second-generation version of these earbuds drop down to their lowest price of the season.

Courtesy of Amazon

Insignia 24-Inch Smart HD Fire TV

We’ve previously covered Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on 55, 65 and 75-inch Fire TVs, which are still available. But if you’re looking for a smaller smart TV, then you can purchase Insignia Fire TVs for under $100. In fact, you’ll have plenty of Fire TVs to choose from right now because Toshiba and Insignia Fire TVs are up to 47% off this week. These deals supplement the Prime Day TV deals that Amazon is hosting right now, including on the new Toshiba 550 Series and Omni Series.

Courtesy of Amazon.

The Best Prime Day Deals of 2022: Preview the Top Sales Now